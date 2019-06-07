Closets are frequently not built to be optimized. Hanging shelves or hanging closet organizers are an easy, affordable way to add additional storage to a cramped space.

Our top pick is The Container Store’s 6-Compartment Natural Canvas Sweater Organizer. It provides roomy shelves for neatly stacking sweaters or pants and is made of high-quality canvas fabric that retains its shape.

The tiny closet in my bedroom is the bane of my existence. It’s poorly organized, with upper shelves that I can’t easily reach and sliding doors that make getting the clothes at the very center of the rack a challenge.

But even if you don’t share my closet woes, you can probably still benefit from some organization. Hanging shelves are a great way to make use of your closet’s dead space, adding extra storage for anything from sweaters and pants to purses, shoes, and accessories.

They’re also perfect for people who can’t fit a dresser in the bedroom, and they help keep the closet floors clear for shoe racks. Hanging shelves come in all different shapes and sizes, so you’re bound to find one that suits your closet and your wardrobe.

Note: Make sure your closet rod can support the weight. Once they are filled, hanging shelves can get very heavy, which can cause the rod to bend. A good approach is to avoid weighing down the hanging shelves by overpacking them.

Here are the best hanging shelves for closets you can buy:

Keep scrolling to read more about our top picks.

The best overall

source The Container Store

The Container Store 6-Compartment Natural Canvas Hanging Sweater Organizer can hold up to 24 sweaters without adding too much bulk to your closet.

For optimal additional storage without adding too much bulk to your closet, check out The Container Store 6-Compartment Natural Canvas Hanging Sweater Organizer. As the name suggests, it has six roomy compartments that hold up to 24 sweaters, while only taking up 12 inches on your closet rod.

It is also attractive for a clothes organizer, made of thick, natural-colored canvas. The whole thing attaches to the rod with two sturdy metal hooks and has reinforced shelves that retain their shape even when loaded down with garments.

“The more structured shelving helps to keep it from sagging and my clothes stay folded and organized,” writes one customer. The hanging sweater organizer has a 4.6 star rating at The Container Store based on 97 reviews.

The Wirecutter named this the best hanging organizer because of the strong materials and the “deep and wide cubbies that can even accommodate shoe boxes.”

Pros: Six compartments, up to 24 sweaters, sturdier than other fabric shelves, hooks

Cons: Slightly pricey

The best with accessory pockets

source Amazon

The Whitmor Hanging Accessory Shelves feature five organizing shelves and three sleeves on the side for stashing smaller items like scarves and belts.

Everyone has a few random items that clutter up the closet because they kind of don’t belong anywhere. The Whitmor Hanging Accessory Shelves give you a place to stash those odd belts, scarves, and other doodads so they stop clogging your closet (or bedroom) floor.

This is a five-shelf unit that measures 11.5 x 12 x 42 inches. It holds plenty of sweaters, tops, pants, shoes, etc. What makes this shelf really stand out are the three mesh accessory pockets on the side that can hold jewelry, scarves, stockings, or anything else that needs a home.

This option is a bit saggier and less sturdy than our top pick from The Container Store, but the organizer has a metal frame inside to help hold the shape and hangs from the closet rod by two chrome hooks for easy installation.

“I bought this for my mother who just moved into an assisted living facility. She is short and can’t reach the shelves in the closet. Works perfectly. The shelves have enough backing to hold their shape when items are put on the shelf. Love the pockets on the side,” writes one Amazon shopper.

The brand also has hanging options for shoes. Overall, the product has a 3.7-star rating on Amazon based on more than 2,700 reviews. The Spruce and EasyHomeConcepts both give the shelf high marks.

Pros: No assembly required, affordable, side pockets

Cons: Shelves sag a bit when very full

The best 3-compartment hanging shelf

source Target

The 3 Shelf Hanging Fabric Storage Organizer from Target is a great option for small spaces thanks to the compact size.

Want a more storage space but don’t have much room to spare? Target’s 3 Shelf Hanging Fabric Storage Organizer is a great pick for teensy closets. It has three storage compartments, two smaller and one larger, that together hold up to 20 pounds.

The shelf comes down only 27 inches from the hooks that attach to the closet rod, which means you’ll have plenty of floor space to utilize beneath. It’s made of relatively attractive neutral colored canvas and can accommodate fabric drawers.

“These hanging selves make my closet look neat and organized. And, so easy to set up and enjoy,” writes one Target customer. Overall, the product has a 4.8-star rating based on 90 customer reviews.

Pros: Affordable, different-sized shelves, can be used with bins or fabric drawers

Cons: Some reviewers complained of odd smell

The best for purses

source Amazon

The Zober Hanging Purse Organizer solves the age-old problem of what to do with all your bags.

Figuring out how to store my excess bags and purses is not the biggest problem in the world but it is a bit of an issue, as far as closet organization goes. As it stands right now, I chuck all my bags onto the top shelf of my closet and hope for the best. But the Zober Hanging Purse Organizer is definitely a better option.

Of course, you could store purses in any of the shelves on this list, but if you’d like to keep them organized and relatively dust-free, this is a great pick. It features eight slots that are open on the side for easy in-and-out access, and have clear plastic panels in front so you can see exactly what is stored inside. It attaches to the rod using a standard hook.

This is an Amazon’s Choice pick with a 4.6-star rating and 554 reviews. It’s also been featured by Women’s Day.

Pros: Eight roomy compartments for purses, clear on the front, open sides for easy access

Cons: Bulky, not much use beyond purses

The best with a clothing rod

source Amazon

The Whitmor 4 Section Fabric Closet Organizer has four cubbies and an additional clothing rod to hang shirts, dresses, and slacks.

The Whitmor 4 Section Fabric Closet Organizer is a genius space saver. Not only does it give you four square cubbies to store folded items, but it also has an additional metal rod for hangers.

There’s minor assembly required because the shelf hangs from metal rods that slide through the fabric loops at the top. When assembled, the shelf dimensions are 11 x 24 x 27.5 inches, giving you plenty of space in your closet to hang dresses, pants, and shirts.

“I’m a college student so I don’t get much closet space. This saved me a lot of space considering I could hang my pants, skirts, and dresses and fold everything else. It’s sturdy and I love it. I was scared to buy it at first because the picture makes the metal seem weak and flimsy but it’s actually really strong,” writes one Amazon shopper.

The shelf has a 4.2 Amazon rating based on 160 reviews and has been featured by Today.

Pros: Four cubbies, attached clothing rod

Cons: Some reviewers complained about sagging