9 of the best hard seltzers, ranked by alcohol content

A lot of brands have their own versions of spiked seltzers in a variety of flavors, although not all of them contain the same amount of alcohol.

Pabst Stronger Seltzer only comes in one flavor and it has the highest ABV on this list at 8%.

Crook & Marker Spiked & Sparkling and Henry’s Hard Sparkling Water both have an ABV under 5%.

Hard seltzers are a popular alcoholic-beverage choice this summer, although not all of them are created equally in terms of flavor options and strength.

To see how some of the most popular hard seltzers stack up, INSIDER ranked them by percentage of alcohol by volume (ABV), which can tell you how much alcohol is in a beverage.

Here’s a round-up of some of the best spiked seltzers on the market, ranked by alcohol content.

Crook & Marker Spiked & Sparkling drinks are made with organic alcohol.

ABV: 4%

Crook & Marker Spiked & Sparkling drinks are made with organic alcohol that contains quinoa, amaranth, millet, and cassava. You can choose from black-cherry, tangerine, strawberry-lemon, blackberry-lime, grapefruit, mango, peach, and coconut-pineapple flavors.

Henry’s Hard Sparkling Water comes in six fruity flavors.

ABV: 4.2%

Henry’s Hard Sparkling Water comes in blueberry-lemon, pineapple, lemon-lime, strawberry-kiwi, passion-fruit, and peach-mango flavors.

Bon & Viv Spiked Seltzers have botanical, fruity flavors.

ABV: 4.5%

Bon & Viv Spiked Seltzers come in a variety of flavors including: black-cherry rosemary, grapefruit, pear-elderflower, cranberry, clementine-hibiscus, lemon-lime, and prickly pear.

Smirnoff Spiked Sparkling Seltzers comes in fruit and rosé flavors.

ABV: 4.5%

You might think of Smirnoff for its vodka, but the brand also has a line of hard seltzers. Some of the brand’s flavor options include: cranberry-lime, watermelon, berry lemonade, raspberry rosé, piña colada, strawberry rosé, white-peach rosé, and pink-apple rosé.

Truly Hard Seltzer comes in over a dozen different flavors.

ABV: 5%

Truly Hard Seltzer is known for having a wide variety of flavors. You can choose from wild-berry, blueberry and acai, raspberry-lime, black-cherry, lime, grapefruit, orange, lemon, pineapple, mango, passion-fruit, pomegranate, or rosé flavors.

The cans are available in six-packs or larger variety packs, in case you want to try more than one flavor.

White Claw Hard Seltzers come in at least five flavors.

ABV: 5%

White Claw offers a few different flavors including raspberry, mango, black-cherry, natural-lime, and ruby-grapefruit.

Wild Basin Boozy Sparkling Water comes in four flavors.

ABV: 5%

Wild Basin Boozy Sparkling Water comes from the craft-brewery Oskar Blues. You can choose from classic-lime, cucumber-peach, lemon-agave hibiscus, or melon-basil flavors.

Natural Light’s new hard seltzer comes in two fruit flavors.

ABV: 6%

When you think of Natural Light, you likely think of beer, but the brand recently debuted Natural Light Seltzer, which is sold in 12-packs, 24-packs, and 25-ounce cans.

It comes in two varieties so far – Catalina Lime Mixer, a mix of cherry and lime flavors, and Aloha Beaches, a mix of mango and peach flavors.

Pabst Stronger Seltzer comes in just one flavor: lime.

ABV: 8%

Pabst Stronger Seltzer boasts a higher ABV than most other hard seltzers and even many larger-production lagers – including the original PBR.

It contains more alcohol than all of the other seltzers on this list, although it notably has more calories than the other options, coming in at 228 calories per 16-ounce can.