All the best hats from Princess Eugenie’s royal wedding

When Princess Eugenie married Jacks Brooksbank in an elegant royal wedding ceremony, all eyes were on the bride’s wedding dress and emerald tiara.

But before the couple exchanged their vows, female wedding attendees turned heads with bold statement hats and lavish fascinators.

Here’s a roundup of the best ones seen throughout the wedding.

Kate Middleton wore an eye-catching fuchsia design by Philip Treacy.

Her hat perfectly matched her Alexander McQueen dress, which was a big departure from her usual style.

Meghan Markle opted for a navy blue fascinator.

It completed her all-navy ensemble by Givenchy, which was much more low-key than expected.

The queen arrived wearing a baby blue hat with feathered detailing at the front.

It was yet another brightly colored ensemble that the queen has made her signature style.

Princess Beatrice opted for a purple headband.

It was quite a departure from the over-the-top styles she’s become known for.

Pippa Middleton went with an interesting emerald green design.

Her hat featured a angled, structural design that matched perfectly with her green dress.

Eugenie’s mother Sarah Ferguson had one of the most striking hat designs of the day.

The wing-shaped embellishment may have launched some memes on Twitter, but it still matched perfectly with her light green dress.

Princess Anne chose a hat in an eye-catching shade of green.

Her fascinator featured a ribbon design atop it’s leaf-shaped base.

Naomi Campbell’s gray fascinator matched her metallic dress perfectly.

The rest of her ensemble was just as detailed, featuring feather trim, leather gloves and sheer black tights.

Ellie Goulding wore a classic beret-style fascinator.

Ellie Goulding was one of many guests who wore blue to the wedding.

Cara Delevingne stole the show in a black top hat.

Though Twitter users may have loved her look, Delevingne most likely violated Princess Eugenie’s royal wedding dresscode.

Poppy Delevingne wore one of the tallest fascinators of the wedding.

While most women matched their hats exactly to their outfit, Delevingne’s fascinator was a shade slightly darker than her sheer dress.

Rather than a hat or fascinator, Cressida Bonas opted for flower headband.

She matched her unique headpiece with a blue velvet dress from Tory Burch.

Princess Michael of Kent wore a shiny silver cap.

Princess Eugenie wore a similar hat to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s royal wedding.

Ayda Field chose a silver cap to match her shiny outfit.

Her hat also featured a swirl detail and short white veil.

Sofia Wellesley’s beret-style hat also featured a short netted veil.

It was a small yet elegant choice.

Liv Tyler opted for a subtle dark fascinator that perfectly matched her blazer.

It featured a netted design overlay.

Socialite Tamara Beckwith wore a structural hat that balanced perfectly atop her head.

She kept her hair pulled back, which likely helped with the high winds.

English artist Tracey Emin paired her structural blazer with a smart mini top hat.

caption Tracey Emin. source Matthew Crossick/WP Pool/Getty Images

She matched model Cara Delevingne.

Chelsy Davy and a friend looked dashing in coordinated blue outfits.

Davy is the ex-girlfriend of Prince Harry. The two were said to have an emotional phone call before his wedding to Meghan Markle, and she also attended his royal wedding as well.

Model Emma Louise Connolly and “Made In Chelsea” reality star Oliver Proudlock both looked dashing, but it was Connolly’s matching red fascinator that stole the show.

