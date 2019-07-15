The best Prime Day headphone deals from Bose, Sony, Beats, and more

source Amazon

Amazon Prime Day 2019 is finally here, and there are a ton of awesome deals on a range of different products.

In particular, there seem to be a lot of good deals on headphones, including gaming headsets and true wireless headphones.

The deals won’t last long, so it’s worth acting quickly if you’re interested.

A great pair of headphones can open you up to a whole new world of music-listening. There are a ton of great headphones out there, but the best of them can often get expensive. For Amazon Prime Day 2019, however, there are discounts on a ton of awesome headphone models, making now perhaps the best time of the year to buy a new pair of headphones.

Whether you’re looking for a new pair of true wireless headphones or a pair with noise cancellation, there should be something on this list for you. Here are the best headphone deals for Amazon Prime Day 2019.

Best Prime Day 2019 true wireless headphones deals

True wireless headphones have gotten increasingly popular over the past few years, and there are some great options out there for those who want great-sounding true wireless headphones at a great price. Here are the best true wireless headphone deals for Prime Day 2019.

The Jabra Elite 65t are some of the best true wireless headphones of the past few years, thanks to their awesome design and relatively secure fit. The headphones also sound pretty great, as they have plenty of bass. They’re available for an impressive $50 off.

Bose has a history of delivering high-quality headphones that will last for years, and the Bose SoundSport Free true wireless headphones are no exception to that rule. The headphones have a pretty awesome design that’s exclusive to Amazon, and it’ll help make them stand out amongst all the other true wireless headphones out there.

Best Prime Day 2019 gaming headphones deals

Perhaps you’re a gamer looking for a great gaming headset, in which case it’s worth considering these gaming headset deals. There are quite a few deals on gaming headphones available for Prime Day 2019, and the best ones are below.

HyperX has a history of delivering ultra high-quality headsets at a reasonable price, and the Cloud Stinger is no exception to that rule. The headset is built with a super comfortable memory foam and will work perfectly with any gaming console, including the Nintendo Switch to your smartphone.

SteelSeries is arguably the top player in the gaming headset world, and the Arctis 7 is one of the best headsets the company has to offer. The Arctis 7 offers an incredibly comfortable design, along with an excellent, natural sound quality that puts emphasis where it counts, making for a great gaming experience.

Razer has been stepping up its gaming headset game over the past few years, and the Kraken Tournament Edition is a great example of that. The headset offers an awesome green design and can play audio in 7.1 Surround Sound, making for a much more immersive gaming experience than what you would otherwise get.

The Razer Nari is a step up from other Razer headsets, thanks to its super comfortable design with plenty of padding, and even better sound quality. The device has a retractable microphone and will work perfectly fine with your computer, PS4, or Xbox One.

If you want an even bigger step up in the Razer lineup, then it’s worth checking out the Nari Ultimate. This headset has even better padding, which is cooling-gel infused, meaning that you should be able to game for hours before there will be any discomfort. The headset is even wireless, which should make for a more convenient gaming experience.

Best Prime Day 2019 wireless headphones deals

True wireless headphones are great, but not everyone needs headphones so small. Plenty want a great pair of over-ear headphones or on-ear headphones with wireless connectivity, and there are some great deals on standard wireless headphones too. Check out the best deals on wireless headphones below.

Beats makes great headphones and the Solo3 wireless on-ear headphones are a great deal on Prime Day. The sound good, they look great, and they’re comfortable to wear.

If you’re looking for a pair of reliable headphones that should last for a few years, then we recommend the Bose SoundLink over-ear headphones. The headphones are wireless, and should be relatively comfortable thanks to their over-ear design. Not only that, but they’re available for a whopping $70 off their original price.

If you’re looking for a great pair of sports headphones, then we recommend checking out the Jabra Elite Active 45e headphones, which have a wire than wraps around the back of your head, out of the way, and an ear-hook design that’s aimed at keeping the headphones squarely on your ears, even during relatively heavy movement.

If you’re looking for a great pair of on-ear headphones that are portable enough to take on the road with you, then the Jabra Move Style Edition headphones are worth considering. The headphones offer a great design, and they sound pretty great too – offering plenty of bass and some detail in the high end.

Sony has been building some amazing noise cancelling headphones over the past few years, and the Sony WH-CH700N are an excellent example, offering a great sound-quality and stunning design at a reasonable price. The headphones are available for $78.99, which is $21 off their original price.

Best Prime Day 2019 wired headphones deals

Wireless headphones have a ton to offer, but if you’re an audiophile, then it’s likely you’d prefer to keep the fidelity that wires bring. Non-audiophile wired headphones have some great things to offer, too – namely the fact that they’re generally quite a bit cheaper than their wireless counterparts. Thankfully, there are a few great deals on wired headphones, too. Here are the best of those deals.

Looking for a decent pair of headphones that are ultra-cheap? The AmazonBasics on-ear wired headphones come in at just over $10, and while they don’t sound great, they don’t sound bad at all given their price tag. These are perfect for the kids, or for something you can take on the road without fear of losing them or them breaking.

