The best heat protectant sprays under $25

If you style your hair daily with a blow dryer or curling iron, your hair needs protection from heat damage.

The TRESemmé Thermal Creations Heat Tamer Spray will protect your hair from heat damage without weighing it down, keep frizz at bay, and give you silky hair at an extremely affordable price.

If you use any type of heat styling tool on your hair – whether it’s a hair dryer, curling iron, or straightener – a heat protectant is a must-have.

Exposing your hair to any type of heat without applying a protectant first is like laying out in the sun without any sunscreen. It may not be super noticeable at first, but the consequences won’t be pretty. Without a properly applied protectant, the heat will dry out your hair, making it brittle and prone to breakage.

To find the heat protectant that’s best suited to your hair type, there are a few things you should consider. The most important factor is your hair type and texture.

If you have fine or frizz-prone hair, you’ll want a protectant that will smooth flyaways without weighing down your strands. If you have hair that is already prone to damage, look for a protectant that provides maximum protection of up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit. If you have thick hair, a protectant that can be applied to wet hair is ideal so it can soak up all the product.

Knowing how you want to style your hair can also help you decide which heat protectant will best serve you. Heat protection should be applied at the very beginning of your styling routine while hair is damp.

If you just plan on blow drying your hair, a conditioning protection mist may be all you need. If you plan on using a hair straightener, using a protectant that will help smooth your hair and create shine will make styling easier. For wavy or curly styles, a protectant that provides texture, volume, and hold can help you achieve curls that won’t go limp after a couple of hours.

We did the research and read the reviews to find the best heat protectant sprays that cost less than $25. For this guide, we chose to go with heat protectant sprays because they’re versatile, provide even coverage, and when used properly, won’t weigh hair down.

Here are our picks for the best heat protectant sprays that cost less than $25:

The best heat protectant overall

source Tresemme

If you’re looking for an effective and affordable heat protectant that will leave your hair looking healthy, the TRESemmé Thermal Creations Heat Tamer Spray won’t disappoint.

It comes as no surprise that the TRESemmé Thermal Creations Heat Tamer Spray has received consistently positive reviews from buyers. It costs less than $5 and holds its own among the more expensive options of heat protectants. It’s a hair product that works, and unlike many heat protectants, its light formula won’t weigh hair down.

TRESemmé’s spray makes hair soft, shiny, and manageable. Most importantly, it lives up to its name by protecting your hair against heat damage so you can blow dry, straighten, or curl to your heart’s content. This spray is infused with vitamins to help your hair continue to look and feel healthy after you’re done styling.

It’s also versatile. You can apply it to damp hair before drying – a must to ensure total heat protection – or to air-dried hair before straightening or curling. While it’s an excellent heat protectant, be aware that this formula doesn’t provide any hold, so if you’re curling your hair, you’ll want to layer it with another product like hairspray. Since it has a lightweight formula, it can be layered with other products without your hair feeling greasy or weighed down.

And experts agree. In its review, Allure praises this TRESemmé heat protectant for being “light as a feather” on hair, and for the spray gun style nozzle that “covers hair quickly and evenly.”

As with any hair product, for the best results, you’ll need to follow the instructions on the packaging. For this heat protectant, it’s advised to spray 6 to 8 inches away from your head, from mid-shaft to the ends of your hair. For the most thorough heat protection, you should use on your hair while its damp, before drying, and then again if you’re using additional heat styling tools once it’s dry.

Some Amazon reviewers did have trouble with the nozzle breaking or not spraying properly, but most found the spray function easy to use, and appreciated the lock and unlock function on the nozzle.

Those with fine hair and with thick hair have had good luck with this product. Another plus? According to buyers like Ren, “It smells great, and works with my hair!” Reviewer Jen-Nar’s statement sums up why the TRESemmé Thermal Creations Heat Tamer is our top pick: “This is the best thermal protector spray out there for the price.”

Pros: Affordable, lightweight formula won’t weigh down hair, infused with vitamins to enhance hair health, pleasant scent, can be used on wet or dry hair,

Cons: Doesn’t provide hold for curly or wavy styles, some reviewers had trouble with the nozzle breaking or not spraying properly

The best heat protectant for hair straightening

source HSI

The HSI Professional Argan Oil Heat Protector will protect your hair from temperatures up to 450 degrees, thanks to nourishing argan oil.

It comes as no surprise that the makers of the best-selling hair straightener on Amazon also have an effective heat protectant that’s also one of the best-sellers in hair sprays.

While this one isn’t a “hair spray” per se, HSI Professional Heat Protector is infused with antioxidant-rich argan oil to make your hair sleek and shiny. Most importantly, it creates a protective barrier against heat styling tools.

If you blow dry and straighten your hair often, this heat protectant will help keep your hair healthy. Even if you aren’t using heat styling tools every day, this heat protectant can also work as a leave-in conditioner to create a frizz-free look. It’s sulfate, paraben, and phosphate free so it can also be used on color-treated hair and even human hair extensions.

While the HSI Professional Heat Protector can work with any heat styling tool to protect your hair, its high heat protection and infusion of argan oil make it ideal if you want to straighten your hair – especially if it’s naturally very curly. The argan oil will smooth and get rid of frizz, while the heat protection of up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit will allow you to use higher heat settings if needed.

You may equate anything with oil in it to be heavy, but this heat protectant still manages to have a weightless feel while protecting your hair and infusing it with moisture. This makes it ideal for straightening both fine and thick hair. It can be applied to wet or dry hair for styling too, but if you’re starting with wet hair, you should spray before using a blow dryer to provide full coverage against heat damage.

Some reviewers did find the smell of this hair protectant too strong. On the upside, those that found the scent to be strong do note that the product itself does work well. Other reviewers are complete converts, loving the way their hair looks, feels, and smells after using it. One reviewer named Karina loves that it “gets all those stubborn little hairs in place” and “makes the straightening job much easier.”

Pros: Heat resistant up to 450 degrees, infused with argan oil for a sleek look and frizz control, weightless feel, can be used on wet and dry hair

Cons: Some reviewers didn’t like the scent

The best heat protectant for curling

source Amazon

The Matrix BIOLAGE Thermal Active Setting Spray provides heat protection as well as light hold for long-lasting curls and waves that won’t feel stiff or crunchy.

Hair products that serve a dual purpose make for a great addition to your style routine, saving you time and money. If you curl your hair often, a heat protectant that provides both protection against heat and hold to keep your style in place is definitely worth considering. The Matrix BIOLAGE Thermal Active Setting Spray does both, and won’t leave your hair feeling stiff or crunchy like some hairsprays tend to do.

It will also add volume and shine, so your hairstyle won’t go limp and dull halfway through the day. It’s happened to the best of us, but getting up early to style your hair is a wasted effort if your style doesn’t last.

This is a non-aerosol spray that can be applied to both wet and dry hair. You can apply a layer before blow drying for thermal protection. Then, apply another layer to hair once it’s dry before you start using any other heat styling tools to provide extra hold. If you have fine, naturally straight hair that typically doesn’t hold curl very well, you’re in luck with this spray.

One reviewer says this is “the only product that works on my straight hair to hold curl. It doesn’t leave sticky residue like other products I’ve tried.” In addition to providing hold, volume, and shine this protectant will also help control frizz and flyaways. While it works great with curling irons and hot curlers, it can also be used with a hair straightener or just a blow dryer for a frizz-free style that stays in place and has extra shine.

Some reviewers did experience stickiness after using this product and felt that it coated their hair too heavily. As with most hair products, hair type and user application do influence the effectiveness of a heat protectant. With hair products that provide any sort of hold, it’s important to remember that a little goes a long way. Start with the minimal amount of product, and only add more as needed, otherwise, you can easily end up with stiff, greasy feeling hair.

Most reviewers are happy they tried the Matrix BIOLAGE Thermal Active Setting Spray, loving that it helps fine hair hold curl, keeps frizz at bay, and that their hair stays in place without feeling too heavy.

Pros: Provides soft hold for curly and wavy hairstyles, adds volume and shine, can be used on wet or dry hair

Cons: Some reviewers experienced stickiness after using it, and felt the formula was too heavy

The best heat protectant for fine hair

source Kenra

The Kenra Thermal Styling Spray 19 provides thermal protection up to 428 degrees, helps tamp down frizz and flyaways, and has a truly weightless formula ideal for fine hair.

It can be easy for fine hair to get weighed down with product, becoming greasy and limp. While this may deter you from wanting to put a heat protectant in your hair and start styling right away, you should really use one.

Fine hair can also be easily damaged and is prone to breakage, so if you’re using heat styling tools without any protectant, you’ll be putting your hair at risk. Luckily, there are hair products designed for fine hair, like the Kenra Thermal Styling Spray.

The non-sticky formula will protect your hair from heat, but won’t leave any residue behind. It provides a clean and easy release from curling irons and hair straighteners that will minimize breakage. It’s weightless, but does provide just enough control to tame any frizz or flyaways, and will add shine to any hairstyle.

This spray also provides light hold for use with curling irons and hair straighteners alike, giving your curls bounce, or keeping your hair pin straight all day depending on which style you decide to go with. This is a styling spray, so it’s meant to be applied to dry hair right before using a curling iron or hair straightener. If you’re starting with wet hair, you’ll want to apply a heat protectant designed to be used before blow drying.

If you’re worried about layering products, the lightweight formula of the Kenra Thermal Styling Spray will allow it to be used with other products. As with any heat protectant, it’s important to follow the instructions on the packaging for the best results. When using this spray, you can apply it to hair section by section as you apply your styling tool. When you’re done styling, it’s also advised to spray over your entire head 8 to 10 inches away for a finishing hold.

Some buyers did find the formula to be too sticky for their hair, and others felt that it dried out their hair over time. However, most fine-haired reviewers love this spray and found that it worked well enough to use daily to prevent heat damage and provide hold when they wanted to straighten or curl their hair.

One Ulta reviewer says, “I have been using this product for years. For my super fine straight hair, I get the longest lasting curls I have ever had.” Reviewer Cindy Lou echoes this sentiment, saying, “I love the hold this gives my hair! It also smells great!”

Pros: Thermal protection up to 428 degrees, weightless formula, controls frizz, adds shine, provides hold for style that lasts all day

Cons: Not designed to be used on wet hair, some reviewers found the formula sticky, some felt it dried out their hair over time

The best heat protectant for thick hair

source Ulta

The Redken Pillow Proof Blow Dry Express Primer Spray will cut down on your styling time, provide heat protection, and leave you with a smooth mane of hair.

As someone with thick and wavy hair, I often find myself throwing it up in a bun and running out the door. Why? My hair takes forever to blow dry and style … and I am not a morning person. However, when I do want to style my hair, I turn to products like the Redken Pillow Proof Spray to make life a little easier, and my mornings less chaotic.

It allows thick haired ladies (and gentleman) to shorten their styling time and provides a protective barrier against heat. This means you’ll be able to blow dry your hair in a fraction of the time, without having to worry about causing split ends in the process.

So how does it work? Two components called trisiloxane and isododecane help your hair dry faster while blow drying with a smooth finish. This spray’s formula also creates a blanket of flexible silicone resin that protects hair from heat. All of this sounds as though it may make hair feel heavy, but when used properly, the weightless formula leaves your hair feeling soft and manageable – not greasy.

It can protect hair from heat up to 450 degrees, manages frizz, and prevents hair breakage. To use, you simply shake well and spray the product evenly through wet hair before blow-drying or using any other heat styling tool.

So why the “pillow-proof” in the name? Using this product as a styling base will allow your blow out to last longer – even through a night of sleep. You can style your hair the day before, and get up and go the next day without having to restyle your hair. It may sound like a marketing gimmick, but according to reviewers it really does work.

Ultabeauty reviewer Louise says, “I can just wake up, bush my hair, and go!” Another reviewer has had similar results saying, “I would normally lose all volume and lift after sleeping on my hair-not with Pillow Proof! It holds the volume for days, plus keeps those weird hair kinks from forming in your sleep.”

Reviews on Amazon are also positive, resting at almost a 4.0 rating overall, with more than 70 reviews. Reviewers with fine hair warn that a little goes a long way, otherwise you will end up with limp, greasy feeling hair. Some reviewers also didn’t care for the scent, saying it was too strong for them. Overall though, most reviewers with thick hair love this spray for its ability to condition and dry their hair more quickly, add shine, and reduce frizz.

Pros: Cuts down on drying time, protects against heat up to 450 degrees, keeps your hair manageable even after sleeping on it, reduces frizz, adds shine

Cons: Reviewers with fine hair experienced some greasiness, some reviewers found the scent too strong

