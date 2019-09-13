Nurses and software developers have a bright future — here are 30 of the fastest-growing high-paying jobs in the US

- source
- Using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ recently released projections for how the US workforce is likely to change over the next decade, we found 30 high-paying jobs that are predicted to see a large amount of employment growth.
- Several medical and tech jobs show up on the list.
The future is looking pretty good for software developers and nurses.
The Bureau of Labor Statistics recently released projections for how the US workforce is likely to change between 2018 and 2028. One of the tables in the release shows the BLS’ estimates for the net increase or decrease in the number of people employed in hundreds of occupational categories over that decade.
We combined those job growth projections with 2018 median annual earnings for each occupation from the Bureau’s Occupational Employment Statistics program, using the geometric mean of the two numbers, to find roles that are both growing and high-paying.
Since we are focused on high-paying jobs, we restricted our ranking to occupations with 2018 median earnings above the median among all occupations of $38,640.
Here are the 30 best jobs of the next decade or so:
30. Information security analysts: BLS projects an increase of 35,500 jobs between 2018 and 2028.
Number in 2018: 112,300
Projected number in 2028: 147,700
Median annual wage in 2018: $98,350
29. Licensed practical and vocational nurses: BLS projects an increase of 78,100 jobs between 2018 and 2028.
Number in 2018: 728,900
Projected number in 2028: 807,000
Median annual wage in 2018: $46,240
28. Computer user support specialists: BLS projects an increase of 70,900 jobs between 2018 and 2028.
Number in 2018: 671,800
Projected number in 2028: 742,700
Median annual wage in 2018: $50,980
27. Plumbers, pipefitters, and steamfitters: BLS projects an increase of 68,200 jobs between 2018 and 2028.
Number in 2018: 500,300
Projected number in 2028: 568,600
Median annual wage in 2018: $53,910
26. Carpenters: BLS projects an increase of 80,100 jobs between 2018 and 2028.
Number in 2018: 1,006,500
Projected number in 2028: 1,086,600
Median annual wage in 2018: $46,590
25. Computer occupations, all other: BLS projects an increase of 42,200 jobs between 2018 and 2028.
Number in 2018: 412,800
Projected number in 2028: 455,000
Median annual wage in 2018: $90,270
Note: This is a catchall occupational category that includes miscellaneous computer occupations that the Bureau of Labor Statistics doesn’t classify elsewhere. Some examples of occupations in the category, according to the Labor Department’s O*NET occupational database, include web administrators, software quality assurance engineers, geographic information systems specialists, and video game designers.
24. Physician assistants: BLS projects an increase of 37,000 jobs between 2018 and 2028.
Number in 2018: 118,800
Projected number in 2028: 155,700
Median annual wage in 2018: $108,610
23. Electricians: BLS projects an increase of 74,100 jobs between 2018 and 2028.
Number in 2018: 715,400
Projected number in 2028: 789,500
Median annual wage in 2018: $55,190
22. Services sales representatives, all other: BLS projects an increase of 76,400 jobs between 2018 and 2028.
Number in 2018: 1,060,600
Projected number in 2028: 1,137,000
Median annual wage in 2018: $54,550
Note: This is a catchall occupational category that includes miscellaneous sales occupations that the Bureau of Labor Statistics doesn’t classify elsewhere.
21. Construction managers: BLS projects an increase of 46,200 jobs between 2018 and 2028.
Number in 2018: 471,800
Projected number in 2028: 518,000
Median annual wage in 2018: $93,370
20. Heavy and tractor-trailer truck drivers: BLS projects an increase of 99,700 jobs between 2018 and 2028.
Number in 2018: 1,958,800
Projected number in 2028: 2,058,500
Median annual wage in 2018: $43,680
19. First-line supervisors of construction trades and extraction workers: BLS projects an increase of 69,100 jobs between 2018 and 2028.
Number in 2018: 662,600
Projected number in 2028: 731,700
Median annual wage in 2018: $65,230
18. Systems software developers: BLS projects an increase of 42,600 jobs between 2018 and 2028.
Number in 2018: 421,300
Projected number in 2028: 463,900
Median annual wage in 2018: $110,000
17. Physical therapists: BLS projects an increase of 54,200 jobs between 2018 and 2028.
Number in 2018: 247,700
Projected number in 2028: 301,900
Median annual wage in 2018: $87,930
16. Computer systems analysts: BLS projects an increase of 56,000 jobs between 2018 and 2028.
Number in 2018: 633,900
Projected number in 2028: 689,900
Median annual wage in 2018: $88,740
15. Business operations specialists, all other: BLS projects an increase of 71,300 jobs between 2018 and 2028.
Number in 2018: 1,135,700
Projected number in 2028: 1,207,000
Median annual wage in 2018: $70,530
Note: This is a catchall occupational category that includes miscellaneous sales occupations that the Bureau of Labor Statistics doesn’t classify elsewhere. According to the Labor Department’s O*NET occupational database, occupations in this category include energy auditors, security management specialists, and sustainability specialists.
14. Nurse practitioners: BLS projects an increase of 53,300 jobs between 2018 and 2028.
Number in 2018: 189,100
Projected number in 2028: 242,400
Median annual wage in 2018: $107,030
13. Postsecondary health specialties teachers: BLS projects an increase of 59,100 jobs between 2018 and 2028.
Number in 2018: 254,800
Projected number in 2028: 313,900
Median annual wage in 2018: $97,370
12. Lawyers: BLS projects an increase of 50,100 jobs between 2018 and 2028.
Number in 2018: 823,900
Projected number in 2028: 874,000
Median annual wage in 2018: $120,910
11. Accountants and auditors: BLS projects an increase of 90,700 jobs between 2018 and 2028.
Number in 2018: 1,424,000
Projected number in 2028: 1,514,700
Median annual wage in 2018: $70,500
10. Computer and information systems managers: BLS projects an increase of 46,800 jobs between 2018 and 2028.
Number in 2018: 414,400
Projected number in 2028: 461,100
Median annual wage in 2018: $142,530
9. Physicians and surgeons, all other: BLS projects an increase of 33,700 jobs between 2018 and 2028.
Number in 2018: 433,700
Projected number in 2028: 467,400
Median annual wage in 2018: $200,890
Note: This is a catchall occupational category that includes miscellaneous medical specialties that the Bureau of Labor Statistics doesn’t classify elsewhere. Some examples of occupations in the category, according to the Labor Department’s O*NET occupational database, include pathologists, neurologists, and dermatologists.
8. Medical and health services managers: BLS projects an increase of 71,600 jobs between 2018 and 2028.
Number in 2018: 406,100
Projected number in 2028: 477,600
Median annual wage in 2018: $99,730
7. Managers, all other: BLS projects an increase of 68,500 jobs between 2018 and 2028.
Number in 2018: 1,079,600
Projected number in 2028: 1,148,100
Median annual wage in 2018: $107,480
Note: This is a catchall occupational category that includes miscellaneous managerial occupations that the Bureau of Labor Statistics doesn’t classify elsewhere. Some examples of occupations in the category, according to the Labor Department’s O*NET occupational database, include compliance managers, supply chain managers, and loss prevention managers.
6. Market research analysts and marketing specialists: BLS projects an increase of 139,200 jobs between 2018 and 2028.
Number in 2018: 681,900
Projected number in 2028: 821,100
Median annual wage in 2018: $63,120
5. Management analysts: BLS projects an increase of 118,300 jobs between 2018 and 2028.
Number in 2018: 876,300
Projected number in 2028: 994,600
Median annual wage in 2018: $83,610
4. Financial managers: BLS projects an increase of 104,700 jobs between 2018 and 2028.
Number in 2018: 653,600
Projected number in 2028: 758,300
Median annual wage in 2018: $127,990
3. General and operations managers: BLS projects an increase of 165,000 jobs between 2018 and 2028.
Number in 2018: 2,376,400
Projected number in 2028: 2,541,400
Median annual wage in 2018: $100,930
2. Applications software developers: BLS projects an increase of 241,500 jobs between 2018 and 2028.
Number in 2018: 944,200
Projected number in 2028: 1,185,700
Median annual wage in 2018: $103,620
1. Registered nurses: BLS projects an increase of 371,500 jobs between 2018 and 2028.
Number in 2018: 3,059,800
Projected number in 2028: 3,431,300
Median annual wage in 2018: $71,730