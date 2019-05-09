15 high-paying jobs where you can work less than 40 hours a week

source Reuters/Mike Wood

Not every job that pays well requires workaholic hours.

Using Census data compiled by the Minnesota Population Center, we found 15 jobs that pay above-average earnings where the average worker spends less than 40 hours per week at work.

Pharmacists, college professors, and actors all made the list.

Using Census data from the Minnesota Population Center’s 2017 American Community Survey Integrated Public Use Microdata Series, we found the average number of hours usually worked in a week and average annual earnings for people employed in each of the 478 occupations tracked in the data.

Here are the 15 occupations with the least average hours worked, among occupations with average annual earnings above the overall average of $51,736:

15. Chiropractors work an average of 38.2 hours per week and have average annual earnings of $81,955.

14. Physical therapists work an average of 38.1 hours per week and have average annual earnings of $71,276.

source David Rogers/Getty Images

13. Respiratory therapists work an average of 38.1 hours per week and have average annual earnings of $59,637.

12. Editors work an average of 38.0 hours per week and have average annual earnings of $55,948.

11. Sociologists and other social scientists work an average of 37.9 hours per week and have average annual earnings of $61,392.

source Reuters

10. Pharmacists work an average of 37.8 hours per week and have average annual earnings of $100,883.

source Reuters

9. Registered nurses work an average of 37.8 hours per week and have average annual earnings of $63,432.

source Reuters/Mike Wood

8. Tax preparers work an average of 37.6 hours per week and have average annual earnings of $53,517.

7. College professors work an average of 37.2 hours per week and have average annual earnings of $60,339.

6. Speech language pathologists work an average of 37.1 hours per week and have average annual earnings of $59,790.

source Getty Images

5. Psychologists work an average of 36.8 hours per week and have average annual earnings of $73,247.

source John Phillips / Stringer / Getty Images

4. Occupational therapists work an average of 36.0 hours per week and have average annual earnings of $60,505.

source Ben Sklar/Getty images

3. Writers and authors work an average of 35.8 hours per week and have average annual earnings of $55,562.

source Shutterstock/mavo

2. Dental hygienists work an average of 32.0 hours per week and have average annual earnings of $52,645.

source Boston Globe/Contributor/Getty Images

1. Actors work an average of 31.4 hours per week and have average annual earnings of $52,378.