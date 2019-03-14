10 of the best high-protein ice creams you can find at the grocery store

caption These ice creams can be a source of protein. source Sarah Schmalbruch / INSIDER

High-protein ice creams have seen a significant increase in popularity in the last few years. These ice creams are supposed to be healthier than your average pint, while still tasting just as good. And since many people are always on the lookout for delicious ice cream that is also diet-friendly, it’s not surprising that high-protein options are quickly becoming top sellers.

While these high-protein ice creams are still relatively new (they didn’t start getting very popular until fairly recently), the trend caught on quickly. Now, walking into the freezer section brings you face to face with a seemingly endless amount of high-protein ice cream options, and it can be overwhelming to try to settle on just one.

Here are some of the best high-protein ice creams out there:

Halo Top is a favorite and also one of the first.

caption Halo Top. source Halo Top Creamery/Facebook

This was one of the original high-protein ice creams and is one of the reasons there are so many competitive options out there today. And it lives up to the hype: Halo Top is made with organic stevia and erythritol (a sugar alcohol that’s better for you). The ice cream comes in at around 280 to 360 calories per pint with about 20 grams of protein. They even offer dairy-free flavors on top of their long list of high-protein flavors.

Arctic Zero has also been around for a while.

caption Arctic Zero. source Sarah Schmalbruch/INSIDER

With about 8-12 grams of whey protein (from a GMO-free region) in each pint, Arctic Zero doesn’t have quite as much protein as Halo Top, but the brand has also been around for a long time.

They have revamped their original formula and now use natural sweeteners and ingredients, as well as prebiotic fiber, to keep consumers satisfied. There are seven different flavors with calories between 280 and 360. They have also expanded beyond only lactose-free flavors, and many feel the newer formula and flavors are a huge improvement.

Enlightened packs a lot of protein.

caption Enlightened ice cream. source Facebook/Enlightened

Enlightened ice cream ranges from about 240-400 calories for each pint with about 20 grams of protein, making it one of the highest-protein options out there. Plus they have inventive flavors like movie night and marshmallow peanut butter.

On top of that, Enlightened offers more than just pints – they also have ice cream bars and chocolate-dipped bars.

Breyers Delights is a healthy spin on a classic brand.

caption Breyers Delights. source Facebook/Breyers Delights

The brand recently hopped in on the success of high-protein ice creams with their line of Breyers Delights, ice cream that is lower in calories and sugar and higher in protein.

Each pint has between 260 and 330 calories, as well as 20 grams of protein. They are sweetened with stevia and milk protein.

Chilly Cow uses special milk to stand out.

caption Chilly Cow. source Instagram/chillycow

Chilly Cow is the first ice cream brand out there that uses ultra-filtered milk to create a product that is full of protein and low in sugar. The flavors hover around 160-180 for a half pint, but it boasts about around 12 grams of protein.

Chilly Cow comes in seven different flavors in half-pints (which is convenient for those who don’t want to over-indulge), as well as some bars.

Forte Gelato is the Italian version of high-protein ice cream.

caption Forte Gelato. source Facebook/Forte Gelato

If you’re looking for something different, try Forte Gelato. It’s made with skim milk, cream, and milk proteins that are free of rBST. The brand is also committed to natural ingredients: cage-free egg yolks, organic agave nectar, organic Fair Trade cane sugar, and organic Fair Trade Madagascar vanilla.

Each small container has about 15 grams of protein, 160 calories, and 2.5 grams of fat and contains about 18 grams of sugar.

Yasso is a great alternative made from yogurt.

caption Yasso. source Facebook/Yasso

While Yasso isn’t marketed as high-protein ice cream, it certainly fits the bill. It’s essentially frozen Greek yogurt, packed with protein. Each bar has 5 grams of protein and each pint has 24 grams.

It isn’t as low in calories as some other healthier ice creams (it’s about 100-150 per serving), but it is still lower than your typical leading brand of regular ice creams. On top of that, they have tons of flavors and options including loco coco caramel and fudge brownie bravado.

Wheyhey is a London-based brand that offers great flavor.

caption Wheyhey. source Facebook/WheyHey

Wheyhey ice cream originated in London and has quickly made a name for itself in the ice cream world. The ice cream is known for having around 35 grams of protein in each pint, which is a significant amount. As the name suggests, they also use Whey protein. And if ice cream isn’t your thing, they sell similar brownies too.

So Delicious is a dairy-free alternative with a lot of fans.

caption So Delicious. source Instagram/So_Delicious

It can be hard to find a good dairy-free high-protein ice cream, but So Delicious checks off all the boxes. All of their products are dairy-free, made with either coconut milk, almond milk, oat milk, cashew milk, or soy milk. There are about 3 grams of protein per serving.

Skinny Cow offers “protein -packed indulgences” that are worth looking into.

caption Skinny Cow. source Facebook/Skinny Cow

Skinny Cow is known for making lighter ice cream, but they also have a line of flavors that are full of protein. There are seven 14 oz. pints and each contain between 22 to 24 grams of protein and the calories are between 330 and 370. And if a pint isn’t your thing, they have two protein-packed ice cream sandwich flavors as well.