High-waisted jeans are a popular style, and for good reason. They’re universally flattering, comfortable, and go well with all types of tops.

Our top pick, the Levi’s Wedgie Fit, boasts a vintage look and the durable denim you’d expect from the iconic brand, all at a fair price.

Every woman should have a few pairs of great jeans in her wardrobe; they’re the perfect bottoms for everything from date night to the office, and plenty of occasions in between.

High-waisted jeans are everywhere these days. If the thought of a high-rise waist conjures up images of women in yogurt commercials from the ’90s, don’t be scared. A high-rise is actually super flattering- it sits higher on your torso, preventing any fabric digging in at the waist and elongating the look of your leg for a slimming effect. Plus, most pairs are really comfy.

If you don’t have a pair yet, it’s probably about time. And, if you already do have a pair, it’s never a bad time to treat yourself to another. Whether you’re looking for something trendy or timeless, skinny or flared, dark wash or light, we’ve got you covered with our picks for the best high-waisted jeans for women.

Here are the best high-waisted jeans for women:

The best high-waisted jeans overall

caption Levi’s Wedgie Fit Jeans, $98, in These Dreams Medium Wash source Levi’s

The Levi’s Wedgie Fit Jeans bring a more modern fit, stretchier denim, and exceptionally flattering high rise to an iconic vintage Levi’s style.

The name of these jeans may make them sound less than comfortable, but reviewers promise otherwise. In reality, these jeans are constructed to give your backside a little lift- and people swear they’ve seen an instant transformation when they put these on.

As the creator of the world’s first blue jean, Levi’s has earned a reputation for quality, comfort, and durability. The Wedgie Fit jeans embody all of what makes Levi’s so iconic, with a few modern adjustments.

Style-wise, these look like an authentic, vintage pair of Levi’s. But, they’ve got just a little more stretch and shape, making them both more comfortable and flattering. The high-rise should cover your belly button, and is pretty fitted around the waist, making it easy to pair with cropped tops and tunics alike. The fit is tapered and runs snug through the hip and thigh, but is a little more spacious through the rest of the leg. The slightly cropped length is perfect for wearing with sneakers and heels alike. If you’d like a wider fit throughout the leg, opt for the Wedgie Fit Straight Jeans.

Jennifer Mankins, owner of popular Brooklyn boutique Bird, raved about the Wedgie Fit jeans to The Strategist. She called them a “perfect” pair of straight-leg jeans, noting that she appreciated their high, but not too-high rise and the bit of stretch.

Glamour fashion editor Ana Colon claims these are her favorite pairs of Levi’s and a wardrobe staple. Before buying a top, she told the publication, she always considers if she could wear it with her Wedgie Jeans.

Insider Picks editor Sally Kaplan shared the same sentiment. “My Wedgie Fit jeans are the first pair I gravitate toward when I’m wearing a cropped sweater or T-shirt,” she says. “They hit my at my natural waist so I don’t end up feeling exposed, and I appreciate that they’re zippered (no one actually enjoys buttoning their jeans up). I will say, they nip in a lot at the waist, which is part of why they look so good, but that can make them uncomfortable to sit in if you’re stuck at a desk or on an airplane all day.”

Pros: Durable denim, butt-lifting

Cons: Some may find them to be too short or too tight around the waist

The best stretch high-waisted jeans

caption Everlane Authentic Stretch High-Rise Skinny, $68, in Dark Blue Wash source Everlane

Everlane’s Authentic Stretch High-Rise Skinny looks like regular denim, but is way more stretchy for serious comfort. Plus, the jeans come in a range of ankle lengths so everyone can find their perfect fit.

Looks can be deceiving, but in this case, that’s a good thing. Everlane’s Authentic Stretch jeans look like your usual rigid denim, but they feel significantly stretchier.

Stretch denim sounds great in theory – who wouldn’t want to wear jeans that feel more like leggings? The problem is, a lot of stretch denim misses the mark. While it’s comfortable and stretchy, it may not have a true denim look, and if it does, it’s likely to look loose and baggy after a day of wear.

The Everlane Authentic Stretch High-Rise Skinny checks off all the right boxes. The denim is soft yet durable. Like the name suggests, it has an authentic, rigid denim look, with serious stretch that always snaps back, so it never gets baggy. The jeans feature real hardware, and real, usable pockets, so they look like legitimate denim. An 11-inch rise, combined with the fabric’s stretch, makes for a form-flattering fit.

Women on the Insider Picks team frequently wear these jeans. After continuous wear, I’m impressed by how rigid these look, but how soft they feel. The high waist is really comfortable thanks to a small amount of stretch, and I haven’t personally found it to pinch or dig in anywhere. However, the waistband seems to have just slightly less stretch than the rest of the pant, so if you have a particularly wide natural waist, it may dig when you’re sitting down. The price of $68 feels fair for the quality (in fact, that price is downright cheap, all things considered).

If you don’t love the skinny look, there’s also the High-Rise Cigarette Jean, which is a nice straight-leg option.

Pros: Stretchy, affordable, different length options

Cons: If your natural waist is particularly wide, you may find they dig a bit.

The best plus-size high-waisted jeans

caption Universal Standard Siene High-Rise Skinny Jeans, $90, in Dark Indigo source Universal Standard

Universal Standard’s Siene High-Rise Skinny Jeans are surprisingly stretchy, durable, and come in a wide range of sizes for a comfortable fit for every body.

There are a lot of reasons to love Universal Standard; the brand’s size-inclusive catalog, ethos of body positivity, and these jeans being among them.

The Siene High-Rise Skinny Jeans are a Universal Standard bestseller, and for good reason. The denim comes with serious stretch (and we mean it), but is thicker and more durable than a pair of thin leggings. Like the Everlane Authentic Stretch line, Universal Standard’s jeans look like real, rigid denim, but have a much more comfortable, body-molding fit.

The most impressive thing about these jeans, though, is the range of sizes they come in. You can grab a pair of the Siene High-Rise Skinnies in sizes 0 to 40 in a regular, tall, or petite fit. Universal Standard considered all body types, not just fit models, when they constructed these pants. There’s even a “See it in My Size” feature, that lets you see the pants worn on real women in any size across the entire collection. These are also part of Universal Standards Fit Liberty collection, which gives you a year to exchange the pants if you change sizes. When you return the pants, Universal Standard will donate them.

The high-rise waistband is really forgiving. My teammates and I tried these jeans and were able to bend, twist, and even squat while wearing them.

Insider Picks editor Sally Kaplan wore the Seines on an airplane. “These jeans were just as comfy as my yoga pants,” she says, “They have a serious amount of stretch, and are the only pair I have that I’m not dying to take off by the end of the day.” Across the board, we all felt that the jeans were perfectly stretchy and spacious. If you’re between sizes, definitely size down for that true skinny jean fit.

Pros: Huge range of sizes, stretchy, comfortable

Cons: Some may find too soft, pricier

The best high-waisted skinny jeans

caption Warp + Weft MXP High Rise Jean, $50, in Highline source Warp + Weft

The Warp + Weft MXP High-Rise Jeans are affordable, produced with ethical, environmentally-friendly methods, and fit like a glove.

It’s not often you find a pair of jeans that’s comfortable, high quality, mindfully produced, and under $100. But, that’s what you get from Warp + Weft.

The denim is made from responsibly sourced raw cotton and hand-stitched in Europe (among other processes). From start to finish, the whole production process takes less than 10 gallons of water per pair – traditional jeans can use up to 500 gallons.

The MXP High-Rise Jeans are a really simple skinny, but that’s what makes them great. A slim fit down to the ankle creates a sculpted look that’s universally flattering. There is a small selection of washes including Highline (a light, distressed blue) and Steel (a rich grey), but either will give you a sophisticated feel that’ll work for just about any occasion. The pairs run from $50 to $90, depending on the fabric and wash.

Warp + Weft uses four core fabrics in its denim collection. You can find the MXP High-Rise Jeans in Power, a denser, supportive denim that’s still breathable, and Oneder, a tightly-woven, light-as-air fabric that’s super soft.

Insider Picks reporter Connie Chen says Warp + Weft jeans look and feel like they’d cost much more. “Impressively, all of its styles cost under $100, but jeans of the same look and quality would easily go for over $100 at any other premium denim company,” she says. She’s also called the brand, “the best women’s denim company out there.”

Pros: Affordable, sustainable, flattering fit

Cons: Limited washes

The best petite high-waisted jeans

caption Madewell Cali Demi-Boot, $89.99, in Kemper Wash source Madewell

Madewell’s Cali Demi-Boot is fitted and flared in all the right places, making for a universally flattering style that’s particularly great for petite women.

I love a good kick-flare. Something that’s fitted throughout the leg, but becomes flared just a little towards the bottom. Madewell’s Cali Demi-Boot is a personal favorite.

These are fitted throughout the hip and thigh and balanced out by a flare at the ankle, with a flattering high-rise waist. The denim has just a bit of stretch, which, combined with the looser leg, make this a comfortable pair you’ll want to slip on every day. This style really looks great on everyone.

Because these are cropped at the ankle, they’re great for petite women. Additionally, there are petite and tall options if you need an even longer or shorter inseam. Even if you can’t get the petite style, the cropped length on the regular pair will save you a trip to the tailor. My editor mentioned to me that she has purchased them on sale in a couple different lengths, and had no issue cutting them herself to get the perfect fit since they already have raw hems.

Insider Picks strategy director Ellen Hoffman counts these as some of her favorite jeans. She says, “Madewell’s demi-bootcut jeans are another winner for petite ladies like me. The regular version has a 26-inch inseam that perfectly suits my 5-foot-3 frame, but Madewell also offers tall and petite options.”

These jeans also come in a ton of washes and styles. Besides your average light and dark wash, you can find distressed, embroidered, and patchwork pairs. Most reviewers note these run large, and even Nordstrom suggests you order a size down.

Pros: Great for petites, tons of styles and washes

Cons: Run large, prices vary by wash

The best luxury high-waisted jeans

caption Agolde 90’s High-Rise Loose-Fit Jeans, $198, in Affair source Revolve

The Agolde 90’s High-Rise Loose-Fit Jeans are undeniably cool with a trendy, wide leg and a vintage wash that’ll take you back a decade or two.

If you have an Instagram account, you’ve probably heard of (or seen) Agolde. The brand is popping up everywhere, quickly becoming the “it” label of the moment.

Agolde denim is inspired by vintage silhouettes and made thoughtfully, from its meticulous design to its sustainable production. The 90’s High-Rise Loose-Fit Jeans embody all of this, with a fresh take on the “mom-jean” style you came to love from Full House and Saved By the Bell.

If you like rigid denim, these jeans are for you. Non-stretch, 100% cotton ensures these won’t bag out on you. A fitted high waist and wide leg create a really figure-flattering shape. Light fading and some distressed detailing make for a more unique wash.

Anna Laplaca of Who What Wear commented that the jeans lay just right, with a structured fit and a roomy, straight leg.

On Revolve, reviewers have given these jeans an impressive 4.9 out of 5 stars, though many note that they do run a bit large. At $198 a pair, these are definitely pricey, but they’re effortlessly cool, sustainably made, durable, and really flattering. So, if you’re looking to splurge, these are a great choice.

Pros: Trendy style, flattering fit, durable denim

Cons: Pricey, run large