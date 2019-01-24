These are the best jobs in America that pay $100,000 or more

Job site Glassdoor recently ranked the 50 best jobs in America.

Several of the top 50 jobs offer salaries of $100,000 or more, and can be found in fields like finance, medicine, and computer science.

The top jobs also offer high satisfaction rates and have many openings around the US.

Glassdoor ranked the 50 best jobs in America this week, listing the jobs that offer the perfect balance of a good salary, high satisfaction, and plenty of openings around the country.

Of the 50 top jobs, several of them offered median base salaries of $100,000 or more.

These high-paying jobs can be found in a variety of fields, including finance, medicine, and computer science. We’ve compiled the jobs in ascending order of their median base salary, according to Glassdoor, along with their satisfaction rates and the number of job openings in the US.

Read on to see the best jobs in America that pay $100,000 or more.

14. Data engineer

source Wocintech/Flickr

Overall job score (out of 5.0): 4.4

Job satisfaction rating (out of 5.0): 3.9

Number of job openings: 4,739

Median base salary: $100,000

13. Risk manager

source Daniel Goodman / Business Insider

Overall job score (out of 5.0): 4.1

Job satisfaction rating (out of 5.0): 3.7

Number of job openings: 3,924

Median base salary: $100,500

T-11. Nurse practitioner

source Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Overall job score (out of 5.0): 4.1

Job satisfaction rating (out of 5.0): 3.5

Number of job openings: 18,997

Median base salary: $102,000

T-11. Security engineer

source REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Overall job score (out of 5.0): 4.3

Job satisfaction rating (out of 5.0): 3.8

Number of job openings: 4,683

Median base salary: $102,000

10. Software engineer

Overall job score (out of 5.0): 4.4

Job satisfaction rating (out of 5.0): 3.6

Number of job openings: 49,007

Median base salary: $104,000

9. Physician assistant

Overall job score (out of 5.0): 4.3

Job satisfaction rating (out of 5.0): 3.7

Number of job openings: 9,819

Median base salary: $105,000

8. DevOps engineer

source Daniel Goodman

Overall job score (out of 5.0): 4.5

Job satisfaction rating (out of 5.0): 4.1

Number of job openings: 4,657

Median base salary: $106,000

7. Data scientist

source Shutterstock

Overall job score (out of 5.0): 4.7

Job satisfaction rating (out of 5.0): 4.3

Number of job openings: 6,510

Median base salary: $108,000

6. Product manager

Overall job score (out of 5.0): 4.5

Job satisfaction rating (out of 5.0): 3.8

Number of job openings: 11,884

Median base salary: $115,000

5. Finance manager

Overall job score (out of 5.0): 4.2

Job satisfaction rating (out of 5.0): 3.8

Number of job openings: 3,747

Median base salary: $118,000

4. Solutions architect

Overall job score (out of 5.0): 4.2

Job satisfaction rating (out of 5.0): 3.6

Number of job openings: 6,969

Median base salary: $127,000

T-2. Strategy manager

Overall job score (out of 5.0): 4.3

Job satisfaction rating (out of 5.0): 4.0

Number of job openings: 2,783

Median base salary: $140,000

T-2. Software development manager

Overall job score (out of 5.0): 4.0

Job satisfaction rating (out of 5.0): 4.2

Number of job openings: 1,178

Median base salary: $140,000

1. Software engineering manager

source Wikimedia Commons

Overall job score (out of 5.0): 4.0

Job satisfaction rating (out of 5.0): 4.0

Number of job openings: 1,445

Median base salary: $153,000