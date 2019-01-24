These are the best jobs in America that pay $100,000 or more

- Job site Glassdoor recently ranked the 50 best jobs in America.
- Several of the top 50 jobs offer salaries of $100,000 or more, and can be found in fields like finance, medicine, and computer science.
- The top jobs also offer high satisfaction rates and have many openings around the US.
Glassdoor ranked the 50 best jobs in America this week, listing the jobs that offer the perfect balance of a good salary, high satisfaction, and plenty of openings around the country.
Of the 50 top jobs, several of them offered median base salaries of $100,000 or more.
These high-paying jobs can be found in a variety of fields, including finance, medicine, and computer science. We’ve compiled the jobs in ascending order of their median base salary, according to Glassdoor, along with their satisfaction rates and the number of job openings in the US.
Read on to see the best jobs in America that pay $100,000 or more.
14. Data engineer
- source
- Wocintech/Flickr
Overall job score (out of 5.0): 4.4
Job satisfaction rating (out of 5.0): 3.9
Number of job openings: 4,739
Median base salary: $100,000
13. Risk manager
- source
- Daniel Goodman / Business Insider
Overall job score (out of 5.0): 4.1
Job satisfaction rating (out of 5.0): 3.7
Number of job openings: 3,924
Median base salary: $100,500
T-11. Nurse practitioner
- source
- Joe Raedle/Getty Images
Overall job score (out of 5.0): 4.1
Job satisfaction rating (out of 5.0): 3.5
Number of job openings: 18,997
Median base salary: $102,000
T-11. Security engineer
- source
- REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Overall job score (out of 5.0): 4.3
Job satisfaction rating (out of 5.0): 3.8
Number of job openings: 4,683
Median base salary: $102,000
10. Software engineer
Overall job score (out of 5.0): 4.4
Job satisfaction rating (out of 5.0): 3.6
Number of job openings: 49,007
Median base salary: $104,000
9. Physician assistant
- source
- Joe Raedle / Getty Images
Overall job score (out of 5.0): 4.3
Job satisfaction rating (out of 5.0): 3.7
Number of job openings: 9,819
Median base salary: $105,000
8. DevOps engineer
- source
- Daniel Goodman
Overall job score (out of 5.0): 4.5
Job satisfaction rating (out of 5.0): 4.1
Number of job openings: 4,657
Median base salary: $106,000
7. Data scientist
- source
- Shutterstock
Overall job score (out of 5.0): 4.7
Job satisfaction rating (out of 5.0): 4.3
Number of job openings: 6,510
Median base salary: $108,000
6. Product manager
- source
- University of Exeter/Flickr
Overall job score (out of 5.0): 4.5
Job satisfaction rating (out of 5.0): 3.8
Number of job openings: 11,884
Median base salary: $115,000
5. Finance manager
- source
- WOCinTech Chat/flickr
Overall job score (out of 5.0): 4.2
Job satisfaction rating (out of 5.0): 3.8
Number of job openings: 3,747
Median base salary: $118,000
4. Solutions architect
Overall job score (out of 5.0): 4.2
Job satisfaction rating (out of 5.0): 3.6
Number of job openings: 6,969
Median base salary: $127,000
T-2. Strategy manager
Overall job score (out of 5.0): 4.3
Job satisfaction rating (out of 5.0): 4.0
Number of job openings: 2,783
Median base salary: $140,000
T-2. Software development manager
Overall job score (out of 5.0): 4.0
Job satisfaction rating (out of 5.0): 4.2
Number of job openings: 1,178
Median base salary: $140,000
1. Software engineering manager
- source
- Wikimedia Commons
Overall job score (out of 5.0): 4.0
Job satisfaction rating (out of 5.0): 4.0
Number of job openings: 1,445
Median base salary: $153,000