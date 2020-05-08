10 hiking essentials for spring, plus how to tell if it’s time to replace your old gear

source Gregory Mountain Products/Facebook

From the type of hiking boots and day packs you wear to the headlamps and rain jackets you pack along, it’s important to take a measured approach to the gear you use for spring hiking.

It’s important to determine whether last year’s gear is fit for the upcoming season, too, and if you should plan to upgrade a worn-down pair of boots or a ratty pair of hiking socks.

We’ve tested some of the best new spring hiking equipment from brands like Arc’Teryx, Merrell, and Outdoor Research to find the gear that’s worth trekking with this season.

Spring is finally here, bringing longer days and warmer weather along with it. Normally, that means it’s time to lace up our boots, hit our favorite trail, and enjoy a nice long hike.

But hitting the trail for that first hike of the season isn’t the only spring tradition that outdoor enthusiasts look forward to each year. For many hikers, this is a time to take last year’s hiking gear out of storage and judging whether or not it might make it through another season.

Evaluating last year’s gear

Personally, I start by assessing the tread on my hiking boots and the condition of my rain jackets, two incredibly important parts of my kit. If the tread looks worn down, years of hiking (and sore feet) taught me that it’s always better to get a fresh pair.

The same goes for an aging rain jacket. Some regions are soggier than others during the spring months, so it’s important to be able to rely on a rain jacket to handle its namesake. Make sure to check all seams as leaking zippers and small tears compromise its ability to keep you dry.

Even my backpacks get the fine-tooth comb treatment. If any straps are fraying or the suspension system isn’t providing the correct support, I know it’s time for an upgrade. You never want to be several miles into a backpacking trip and realize you’re uncomfortable and should’ve sprung for a different pack.

None of this is lost on outdoor gear manufacturers, either, who time the arrival of their latest products with this annual rite of passage. As a result, companies like Arc’Teryx, Mammut, and Outdoor Research have a host of new products waiting for eager hikers.

Keep return policies in mind

There is one significant challenge hikers face when it comes to buying new gear and that’s not being able to try anything out in-person. With many retail outlets closed, they can’t just swing by their favorite outdoor shop to check out the latest equipment for themselves or purchase it directly.

Thankfully, many gear manufacturers still sell products either directly through their own websites or via online retailers like Amazon, REI, and Backcountry. Aside from the convenience of offering the gear online, many of these retailers also allow for returns in the event of a wrong fit – and we made sure to only include gear from sites that offer these easy returns, too.

With that in mind, here are a few of our favorite pieces of spring gear should you be shopping for a replacement.

Here is the best spring hiking gear:

Editor’s note: Although the coronavirus pandemic has made getting outside more challenging right now, health experts say that as long as people adhere to socially distancing standards, it’s generally safe to be outdoors.

Best daypack

Lightweight, comfortable to wear, and with plenty of capacity for a day on the trail, the Gregory Miwok 24 is a fantastic and affordable option for day hikes. The pack features a clean, aerodynamic design, several storage pockets, and a back panel that easily adjusts to fit a variety of people.

Gregory’s BioSync suspension system is the real star here, allowing hikers to carry a surprising amount of gear while keeping fatigue to a minimum. The Miwok is available in four different colors and comes in a women’s specific model – known as the Maya – as well.

Runner ups: Osprey Archeon 25 and Deuter Guide Lite 24

Best hiking boots

Durable enough to tackle longer hikes but lightweight and comfortable enough for shorter outings, the Altalight Mid Waterproof from Merrell is both versatile and affordable. The mid-height version offers good support for the ankle, while also keeping dirt and debris out of the interior of the shoe.

Equipped with a supportive outsole, this boot provides solid traction on a wide variety of terrains. As you’d expect from Merrell, there’s a version of the Altalight designed specifically for women’s feet, too.

Runner ups: Vasque Breeze Low GTX and Lowa Innox Pro GTX Lo

Best hiking jacket

No one likes to carry a heavy rain jacket around on the offchance they might need it while hiking. With the Mammut Kento Light, that isn’t a concern as this shell offers excellent protection from the elements while somehow managing to weigh in at a just 5.3 ounces.

With its adjustable hood, waterproof zippers, and breathable fabrics, this is the jacket you want with you when those unexpected spring rain showers strike. It even comes with its own stuff sack, making it easy to store in your backpack until you actually need it.

Runner Ups: Outdoor Research Microgravity Ascentshell Jacket and Arc’Teryx Gamma SL Hoody

Best hiking shirt

Made from synthetic fibers specifically designed for durability and breathability, the Arc’Teryx Remige is the perfect shirt for spring hiking. Those same fabrics do an excellent job of wicking moisture away from the body, which is crucial for staying comfortable on the trail.

The shirt offers a UPF 50+ rating for protection from the sun and layers nicely under a shell jacket for warmth and shelter from the elements. Available for both men and women, the Remige makes a great travel shirt, too.

Runner Ups: Icebreaker Tech Lite SS Crew and Smartwool Merino 150 Base Layer SS

Best hiking pants

The Ferrosi Pants from Outdoor Research offers everything you need from a pair of hiking trousers. They’re comfortable, stretchy enough to not impede motion, and durable enough to withstand plenty of abuse. They also happen to offer excellent protection from the sun, wind, and rain, with quick-drying, breathable fabrics that provide good temperature regulation.

Other nice touches include a zippered thigh pocket that’s handy for storing a smartphone and drawcord cuff closures for keeping dirt from the trail at bay. Outdoor Research even offers a women’s specific version of the Ferrosi tailored to fit female hikers, too.

Runner Ups: Prana Stretch Zion Pant and REI Co-op Sahara Roll-Up Pants

Best hiking socks

Many hikers put a lot of thought into the clothes they wear on the trail but often don’t put much consideration into their socks. When it comes to keeping your feet comfortable, dry, and blister-free, the socks you choose are of the utmost importance.

Darn Tough’s Light Hiker Micro Crew Light Cushion model is breathable, adept at wicking moisture, and offers added support where it’s needed most. The Light Hiker’s seamless construction helps eliminate blisters and hot spots, and the socks are so durable that Darn Tough even offers a lifetime guarantee.

Runner Ups: Smartwool PhD Outdoor Light Crew and Farm to Feet Damascus

Best trekking poles

When it comes to designing lightweight, comfortable, and easy to use trekking poles, Leki stands out from the competition. Nowhere is that more evident than in the company’s Micro Vario Cor-Tec TA AS pole, which features a surprising amount of technology at a terrific price.

These poles feature comfortable grips, integrated wrist straps, and a folding design – complete with speed locks – that make them easy to transport to and from the trail. The Micro Vario model even includes an integrated anti-shock system that helps reduce impact on a hiker’s joints and muscles, reducing fatigue significantly.

Runner Ups: MSR DynaLock Ascent Carbon Backcountry Poles and Mountainsmith Andesite Trekking Poles

Best headlamp

No one ever expects to get caught out after dark but sometimes unexpected things happen. That’s when you’ll be glad you have the Lander Kiva headlamp in your pack as its 150 lumens of light can really illuminate a dark trail. The Kiva’s built-in rechargeable battery ensures it’s always powered up and ready to go when you need it, too.

Lightweight – it weighs just 2.3 ounces – and fully waterproof, this lamp comes with a comfortable headband made from recycled fabrics and features a tilting bezel that allows you to aim the beam wherever you need it most.

Runner Ups: BioLite Headlamp 200 ($45) and Black Diamond Spot 325 ($40)

Best water bottle

We all know that reusable, stainless steel, vacuum insulated water bottles are better for the planet and our health. They’re also pretty good at keeping our drinks cold for extended periods of time. The problem is, they can be a bit heavy and bulky, which makes carrying them on a hike a bit of a challenge.

Hydro Flask solved this problem with the introduction of its new Trail Series of bottles, creating an option that’s 25% lighter than previous versions while still offering the same level of performance and durability. They’re available in both 24-ounce and 32-ounce sizes to keep you well hydrated on your hike, too.

Runner Ups: Kleen Kanteen 32 oz. Insulated TKWide ($40) and Yeti Rambler 36 oz. Bottle with Chug Cap ($37.50)

Best portable power bank

A smartphone is an essential piece of hiking gear these days, serving as a camera, communication device, navigational tool, and entertainment system – often all at the same time.

Keeping your mobile device charged while on the trail is a lot easier with the Goal Zero Flip 24 power bank. Compact and weighing just 4.6 ounces, the Flip 24 features a 6700 mAh battery, which is enough to completely charge most phones twice. It’s also designed to be rugged enough for plenty of use in the outdoors and can be recharged using one of Goal Zero’s small solar panels.

Runner Ups: Lander Cascadia Portable Power Bank and Skullcandy Stash Mini 5000

