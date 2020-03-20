I’ve hiked more than 500 miles with my dogs, and this is the best gear we take with us on trails

caption Fi’s GPS collar is ideal for tracking your pup on off-leash hikes. source Fi

Hiking with dogs is an enriching outdoor activity for both humans and their pups.

B efore hitting the trail, though, make sure to have the right hiking gear for your dog.

We recommend a hands-free leash, GPS tracking collar, lightweight collapsible dog bowl, and more.

If you and your dog love to explore trails and tag summits, having the right gear will make every adventure safe, fun, and full of wags and smiles. In order for everyone to have the best experience, which includes my dogs, people we encounter on the trail, their dogs, and myself, I make sure to pack the gear for every hike to be a successful one.

Regardless of where I am, I know the best hike will be one where my dogs are well-behaved. So I use a leash and sometimes a harness to keep them at my side. That also makes other hikers feel more comfortable. I also make sure they’re well-nourished and well-hydrated.

And when I’m going for a multiday hike, and space is tight in my own pack, I let them carry some of their own gear.

Of course, the biggest dog-owner stress is a lost dog. A GPS collar lets you keep track of your dog wherever you are, and wherever they are.

So gear up and hit the trail. A hike with your dog is always better than going it alone.

Here is the best gear for hiking with your dog:

A hands-free leash to keep your dog close

source Chewy

Ruffwear Roamer Leash (large), available at Amazon or Ruffwear, $39.95

My hands stay occupied when I am hiking, checking the map, snapping pics, and doling out snacks to humans and canines alike. Ruffwear’s Roamer lets me keep my dog on a leash, but hands-free. The stretchy leash wraps around my waist with an adjustable loop of webbing, and the webbing has enough give that when my dog wants to sniff on the side of the trail, she can do it without jerking me off my feet.

The waist clip is one-handed, so I can take the leash on and off my own body as needed, and a quick grab nonstretchy “traffic handle” loop near the collar attachment point lets me rein in my pup when I want her to say close. A clever accessory loop keeps poop bags, keys, and other essentials at hand.

A dog backpack to hold food and supplies

source Mountainsmith

The key elements of a great dog backpack are a comfortable and supportive harness, a secure and easy to reach leash clip, and enough capacity for your pup to carry some of their weight in dog food and related items. Mountainsmith’s K9 checks all the boxes.

The four-point adjustable chest harness connects to an independently adjustable back harness with nonslip buckles. Breathable mesh panels and perforated EVA add comfort. And when my dog runs across a shallow river, or splashes in puddles, the pack’s water-resistant treatment keeps the contents dry. I store poop bags and treats in zippered outer compartments where I can grab them fast. And I’ve used the back haul handle to help my dog up ladders on Vermont’s Mount Mansfield.

A first-aid kit for common mishaps

source Orvis

You’ve got two choices when it comes to a first-aid kit for hiking: Start with one that’s human-specific, and tweak it to include dog-specific gear or visa versa. I like this canine-specific first-aid kit from Orvis, because not only does it come with a 98-page quick reference guide to how to treat almost every dog emergency, it has the tools you need for common mishaps, from cuts to quilling. It’s divided into smaller and larger pouches, in case you want to streamline the kit for shorter outings. And there is room to personalize – I add medications for humans in a separate and clearly labeled bag – so that the kit works for the whole team.

A lightweight, collapsible dog bowl

source Amazon

When I’m hiking, I want to carry as little as possible. It makes the journey more pleasant. And this dog bowl is so minimalist, I never think twice about bringing it along. It’s about the weight of a quart-sized zip-top bag, and it takes up about the same amount of space – virtually none. It’s leak-proof and holds 16 ounces of water, so my dog doesn’t have to drink out of my water bottle or hydration hose. I also use it to feed my dogs on the trail. The bowl’s collar is narrower than the base to keep it stable with liquids inside, but there’s plenty of room for a dog snout to get to the goods.

A dog collar with GPS tracking

source Fi

I live in a rural area, and I rarely have my dogs on a leash. When we hike, all three of us like to be independent, but I want to make sure I don’t lose track of them. That’s why both my dogs wear the Fi Dog Collar. When I’m home, Fi alerts me via push notifications or text when my dogs leave safe zones I’ve set, so I know it’s time to call them or to go after them.

When hiking with my dogs off-leash, I know exactly where they are, as long as there is a cellular signal. The collar runs on the LTN network, and it’s paired to a collar base as well as to my phone. It’s the first GPS dog collar that continuously searches for your canine companion without killing the collar’s battery or your phone.

If you or your dog are out of range, as soon as you’re both back in range, the collar lets you know your pup’s location. It won’t tell you exactly where the dog went before you were reunited, but it will tell you how many steps total your dog took each day, even when you and/or the dog were offline.

A sturdy, comfortable harness made for active dogs

source Hurtta

Hurtta Weekend Warrior Harness (24 inches to 34 inches), available at Amazon and Chewy, from $42

This harness holds up no matter how big and dirty the adventure. Soft, padded straps have four points of adjustment, two on the neck strap and two on the chest strap, to help you get a snug fit on a wide range of body types. Two buckles on the chest strap mean that you don’t have to lift your dog’s legs to get them into the harness.

The harness is fashioned from soft, lightweight polyester and covered with a weatherproof material sturdy enough to keep the harness from soaking through in low to moderate rain. Reflective prints and piping increase safety in low light. A sturdy stainless steel ring connects to the leash, and a handle lets you lend a hand on steep trails without compromising your balance. It comes in five sizes, from a tiny 16 to 18 inches to a hefty 39 to 47 inches.

A pair of rugged boots to protect their paws

source Amazon

Protect your dog’s paws from rough terrain with these rubber-soled and water-resistant boots. The front and hind boots are slightly different for front and hind legs, so you’ll remember which one is which. Plus, each bootie comes with reinforced toe protection. For more options, check out our guide to the best dog boots.

A pouch that will keep kibble fresh

source Kurgo

Kurgo Dog Kibble Carrier, available at Amazon or Chewy, $13.49

This dry sack is designed with a roll-down top and hex-weave material to keep your dog’s food fresh. The sack can hold up to 5 pounds of dog food, and even has a zippered side pocket that can fit smaller items like treats, dog bags, keys, and more.