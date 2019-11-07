Hiking socks are an often-overlooked item that plays a crucial role in staying comfortable on the trail.

These are our five favorite hiking socks that you can buy for the outdoors, from Darn Tough, Smartwool, Wigwam, Thorlos, and Mirmaru.

Hikers will often spend an inordinate amount of time searching for the perfect boot to keep their feet happy and healthy while out on the trail. They’ll read numerous reviews on the best models that are currently available, go to multiple stores to try on different options, and even spend more money than they had planned just to ensure they get the best hiking footwear they can find. The problem is, most of those hikers don’t put nearly as much effort into researching the best socks to wear on their adventures, even though the right socks can play a crucial role in keeping our feet comfortable as well.

Good socks don’t cost nearly as much as a pair of hiking boots and you don’t even have to leave home to find the right pair. There are plenty of hiking-specific options that don’t cost a lot of money either.

Here are our top picks for the best hiking socks:

Darn Tough Coolmax Micro Crew Cushion Sock

source Amazon

Lightweight and made for hiking in warm conditions, the socks are excellent at wicking moisture and keeping your feet dry. This helps to eliminate blisters and hot spots, while keeping your feet comfortable for extended periods on the trail.

Smartwool PhD Outdoor Light Crew Hiking Socks

source Amazon

Offering durability and breathability, the Smartwool PhD socks are designed with hikers in mind. That includes a seamless toe to prevent rubbing and a lightly cushioned bottom to help reduce fatigue from repeated impact. And since these socks are made from a merino wool-blend, they won’t attract odor in the way that a cotton sock does.

Wigwam Hiking/Outdoor Pro Length Sock

source Amazon

For those who prefer their socks to be wool-free, Wigwam offers its Hiking/Outdoor Pro model. This sock is made from a blend of synthetic fabrics that offer high-level performance, including outstanding moisture control and padded comfort throughout. Durability is a hallmark of Wigwam socks and that is evident here as well with reinforced fabrics in the heel and toe areas to ensure long-term wear.

Thorlos Exco Max Warmth Thermal Socks

source Amazon

Cold weather hikers need a bit of extra warmth during their winter outings. This sock is specifically designed for use in extremely cold conditions, blending warmth, moisture-wicking, comfort, and durability in a single package. Thorlos even mapped the built-in cushioning to match the contours of cold weather boots.

Mirmaru Outdoor Trail Running Trekking Socks

source Miramaru

Extremely versatile and affordable, Mirmaru offers up five pairs of hiking socks for the price of a single pair of many of its competitors. Best of all, these socks are designed for use in a variety of outdoor sports, including not just hiking, but trail running, skiing, climbing, and more. And to back up those claims, the company offers a 30-day money-back guarantee.