The 15 best holiday destinations to escape winter, ranked by average temperature

Sri Lanka is one of the best countries to escape cold weather this winter.

Sick and tired of cold nights and dark days?

Winter is drawing in in the northern hemisphere.

While the shortest day of the year is just behind us, temperatures continue to drop into the single figures.

15. Baja California, Mexico: 70 degrees Fahrenheit

Shutterstock.com

Daily average sunshine: 9 hours, 30 minutes.

14. Dubai, United Arab Emirates: 70 degrees Fahrenheit

Victor Maschek/Shutterstock

Daily average sunshine: 8 hours, 25 minutes.

13. Costa Rica: 72.5 degrees Fahrenheit

Daily average sunshine: 11 hours, 30 minutes.

12. Havana, Cuba: 72.5 degrees Fahrenheit

Alexandre Meneghini/Reuters

Daily average sunshine: 7 hours.

11. Muscat, Oman: 73 degrees Fahrenheit

Shutterstock

Daily average sunshine: 10 hours, 25 minutes.

10. Cape Verde: 75 degrees Fahrenheit

Shutterstock.com

Daily average sunshine: 8 hours.

9. Maputo, Mozambique: 77 degrees Fahrenheit

Shutterstock.com

Daily average sunshine: 8 hours.

8. Rio de Janeiro, Brazil: 78 degrees Fahrenheit

Shutterstock

Daily average sunshine: 6 hours, 30 minutes.

7. Gambia: 78 degrees Fahrenheit

Shutterstock.com

Daily average sunshine: 10 hours.

6. Barbados: 79 degrees Fahrenheit

Shutterstock.com

Daily average sunshine: 9 hours.

5. The Seychelles: 81 degrees Fahrenheit

Daily average sunshine: 8 hours.

4. Saint Lucia, 81 degrees Fahrenheit

Shutterstock/Jackie Smithson

Daily average sunshine hours: 8 hours, 25 minutes.

3. Sri Lanka: 81 degrees Fahrenheit

Shutterstock.com

Daily average sunshine: 8 hours.

Read more: Sri Lanka is officially the best place to visit in 2019. Here are 15 photos that will make you want to book a flight there ASAP.

2. Phuket, Thailand: 81 degrees Fahrenheit

Daily average sunshine: 8 hours.

1. Langkawi, Malaysia: 82 degrees Fahrenheit

Daily average sunshine: 7 hours, 30 minutes.