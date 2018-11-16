The 15 best holiday movies of all time, according to millennials

caption Millennials have their favorite holiday movies. source New Line Cinema/MGM/ Universal Pictures

In a recent survey from FandangoNOW, more than 1,000 millennials chose between holiday movies like “How The Grinch Stole Christmas” and “A Christmas Story” to rank the top 15 holiday movies of all time. While their top choices may be different than yours, depending on the generation you’re in, the list might just prove that holiday-specific movies will be around for years to come.

Here’s what millennials say are the best holiday movies.

“Home Alone” has a nostalgic feel.

caption Macaulay Culkin in “Home Alone.” source FOX

Rotten Tomatoes score: 62%

When 8-year-old Kevin McCallister (Macaulay Culkin) misbehaves, his mother (Catherine O’Hara) makes him spend the night in the attic. As a result, he oversleeps and his whole family accidentally leaves him behind when they embark on a trip to Paris.

At first, Kevin is excited to be, well, home alone – but he soon realizes that two thieves (Joe Pesci and Daniel Stern) are taking advantage of the holiday to rob every house in his neighborhood. By devising a series of ingenious tricks and traps, Kevin manages to defend the neighborhood from the thieves.

“Elf” is funny and heartwarming at the same time.

caption Will Ferrel in “Elf.” source New Line Cinema

Rotten Tomatoes score: 83%

When Buddy (Will Ferrell), a human who has been raised among elves, discovers the truth about his heritage, he embarks on a mission from the North Pole to New York City to find his real father. While he’s there, he’s dismayed by the cynicism displayed by everyone in the city – especially his father, a curmudgeonly businessman played by James Caan – but still manages to instill the Christmas Spirit in everyone he meets.

“Dr. Seuss’ How The Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)” is a story about the Christmas spirit.

caption Jim Carrey in “How the Grinch Stole Christmas.” source Universal

Rotten Tomatoes score: 52%

The Grinch (Jim Carrey) is a surly green creature who lives in a cave above a town called Whoville. He detests the people who live there for many reasons, but most of all for their love for Christmas. So, he decides to ruin it for them by supplanting Santa Claus and stealing Whoville’s gifts and decorations – but, in the process, he accidentally learns the real lesson of Christmas.

“Die Hard” can be considered a Christmas movie.

caption Bruce Willis in “Die Hard.” source 20th Century Fox

Rotten Tomatoes score: 93%

For years, a bitter debate has raged as to whether or not “Die Hard” – a movie about an NYPD officer (Bruce Willis) who must save his wife and other civilians from a German terrorist on Christmas Eve – can be considered a Christmas movie. Now, at long last, the millennials have spoken. “Die Hard” is a Christmas movie, if its #4 spot on the list is anything to go by.

“The Santa Clause” has a dark start.

caption Eric Lloyd and Tim Allen in “The Santa Clause.” source 20th Century Fox

Rotten Tomatoes score: 74%

“The Santa Clause” gets off to a dark start when Scott Calvin (Tim Allen), a divorced dad who is upset his ex-wife and her new husband have told their son there is no Santa Claus, accidentally kills Santa Claus himself. A legal rule known as the “Santa clause” says the person responsible for Santa’s death must take on his role, which means that Calvin is now responsible for bringing toys to all the boys and girls around the world on Christmas Eve.

“National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation” is a Christmas break gone haywire.

caption Chevy Chase in “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation.” source National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation/Warner Bros.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 64%

Clark Griswold (Chevy Chase) is determined to have a perfect Christmas with his family. Unfortunately, some things stand in the way: He doesn’t know if he will be receiving a Christmas bonus, his new yuppie neighbors are out to get him, and his entire extended family has decided to stay with them for an undisclosed amount of time. Things, unsurprisingly, start to go a little haywire.

“A Christmas Story” involves a Christmas miracle.

caption Peter Billingsley in “A Christmas Story.” source MGM via YouTube

Rotten Tomatoes score: 89%

Ralphie Parker (Peter Billingsley) has exactly one thing on his Christmas list: A Red Ryder air rifle. Unfortunately for him, whenever he expresses his desire for it, the only response he gets is, “You’ll shoot your eye out.” He’s resigned to going without the rifle – but a Christmas miracle might just happen.

“Love Actually” is a Christmas time rom com.

caption Hugh Grant, Billy Campbell and Martine McCutcheon in “Love Actually.” source Universal Pictures

Rotten Tomatoes score: 63%

“Love Actually” follows nine intertwined stories of people in London falling in and out of love. It also happens to be the Christmas season while all of this is going on, making it one of the most perfect movies for millennials to watch around the holidays.

“The Polar Express” is a whimsical coming of age story.

caption Tom Hanks in “The Polar Express.” source Warner Bros Pictures

Rotten Tomatoes score: 55%

On Christmas Eve, a young boy who has just started to doubt the existence of Santa Claus wakes up and discovers that a large train is outside his house. After some reluctance, he boards the train – which, he soon learns, is taking him to the North Pole to meet Santa himself.

“It’s a Wonderful Life” is a classic.

caption A still from “It’s a Wonderful Life.” source Liberty Films

Rotten Tomatoes score: 93%

It’s Christmas Eve, and a guardian angel named “Clarence” (Henry Travers) has been tasked with making sure a man named George Bailey (Jimmy Stewart) doesn’t commit suicide. To explain how Bailey got to this point, the movie goes back in time to trace the events of Bailey’s life. With Clarence’s help, Bailey realizes that the world is better with him in it.

“Miracle on 34th Street” (1947) is a whimsical story.

caption Edmund Gwenn and Natalie Wood in “A Miracle on 34th Street.” source 20th Century Fox

Rotten Tomatoes score: 96%

After a Santa employed by Macy’s department store gets drunk on the job, an old, bearded man with the oh-so-subtle name of Kris Kringle (Edmund Gwenn, who won an Oscar for the role) is brought on as his last-minute replacement. The only problem? He seems to think he really is Santa. And, as it turns out, that just might be the truth.

“Gremlins” is a unique holiday story.

caption Keye Luke and Hoyt Axton in “Gremlins.” source Warner Bros.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 84%

An inventor (Hoyt Axton) on the search for a unique Christmas present for his son, spots something called a “mogwai” in a Chinatown store. The shopkeeper is reluctant to sell it to him, and only agrees to do so if the inventor heeds his warning to never expose it to light, get it wet, or feed after midnight. Of course, just that ends up happening, which means that Christmas Eve is spent dealing with the semi-disastrous fallout.

“Scrooged” is a modern retelling of a classic Christmas story.

caption Bill Murray in “Scrooged.” source Paramount Pictures

Rotten Tomatoes score: 69%

“Scrooged” is a modern-day retelling of Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol.” In it, Frank Cross (Bill Murray), a morally bankrupt TV exec, fires an employee (Bobcat Goldthwait) on Christmas Eve.

As a result, three ghosts visit Cross in an attempt to get him to change his ways. If you’re familiar with the original “A Christmas Carol,” you probably have a pretty good idea of what happens next.

“Bad Santa” is an uplifting holiday story.

caption Billy Bob Thorton in “Bad Santa.” source YouTube/LionsgateVOD

Rotten Tomatoes score: 78%

Willie T. Stokes (Billy Bob Thornton) and his friend Marcus (Tony Cox) plan a holiday con each year in which they get jobs as a mall Santa and companion elf, respectively, in order to rob the store in which they work.

But this year, Stokes is severely depressed, dealing with a serious alcohol problem, and angrier at kids than he usually is. Because of this cracks start to show in his performance, arousing the suspicion of the mall security guard (Bernie Mac), but a burgeoning friendship with a young boy starts to bring out his softer side.

