- source
- Alyssa Powell/Business Insider
- Amazon’s Prime Day 2019 brings with it over one million deals – including hundreds of dollars off expensive furniture and home goods.
- If you’re looking to save on a new sofa, nightstand, mattress, or robot vacuum, we’ve compiled the best home and furniture deals of Prime Day 2019, below.
- Find the best Prime Day kitchen deals here.
- Don’t miss out on the best deals of Amazon Prime Day 2019. See our master list of the best deals here.
Amazon Prime Day is an avalanche of over a million deals, with new discounts dropping as often as every five minutes. It’s also 48 hours this year, lasting from 12 a.m. PT on July 15 to 11:59 p.m. PT on July 16.
To help you cut through the noise immediately and take advantage of the best discounts before they’re gone, we’ll be cherry-picking the best home and kitchen deals for you all day. Once a deal sells out, we’ll cross it out. When something great pops up, we’ll add it. Bookmark this page for the best deals in home and furniture, and this page for the best deals in every major category.
Whether you’re moving or just fishing for hundreds of dollars off a new mattress, sofa, or pressure cooker, check out the best in home and kitchen below.
Below are the best home and kitchen deals included in Prime Day 2019:
The best furniture deals
- source
- Amazon
Save yourself some money and the high-stakes game of getting your couch home from a distant warehouse by ordering it online.
Best sofa deals:
- Rivet Revolve Sectional Sofa Couch, $559.20 (originally $699) [You save $139.80]
- Rivet North End Modern Wood Accent Sectional Sofa, $616.70 (originally $799) [You save $182.30]
- Rivet Aiden Tufted Velvet Bench Seat Sofa Couch, $645.05 (originally $849) [You save $203.95]
Best chair deals:
- Rivet Aiden Tufted Leather Accent Chair, $569.76 (originally $849) [You save $279.24]
- Rivet Curved Office Chair, $189.41 (originally $269) [You save $79.59]
- Octane Seating Leather Home Theater Recliner, Set of 2, $725.40 (originally $953.79) [You save $228.39]
The best bedding and mattress deals
- source
- Amazon
Prime Day is a great way to avoid the hassle and lower back pain of dragging a queen mattress up the stairs of your walk-up. Get it delivered in a convenient box, along with whatever other bedding you may need.
Best bedding deals:
- Gravity Original Weighted Blanket, $174.30 (originally $249) [You save $74.70]
- Gravity Cooling Weighted Blanket, $186.75 (originally $259) [You save $72.75]
- Utopia Bedding Quilted Comforter, $27.99 (originally $49.99) [You save $22]
- Easeland 6-Piece Bed Sheets, Queen, $22.40 (originally $69.99) [You save $47.59]
Best mattress deals:
- Zinus Ultima Comfort Memory Foam 12-Inch Queen Mattress, $263.20 (originally $329) [You save $65.80]
- Purple Mattress, Queen, $799.20 (originally $999) [You save $199.80]
- Tempur-Cloud Loft Soft Mattress, Queen, $1,499.40 (originally $2,499) [You save $999.60]
- Classic Brands Cool Gel 2.0 Gel Memory Foam 14-Inch Mattress, Queen, $299 (originally $501.80) [You save $202.80]
- Classic Brands Cool Gel Memory Foam 12-Inch Mattress, Queen, $235.25 (originally $335.77) [You save $110.90]
The best mattress topper deals
- Linen Spa 3-Inch Gel Infused Memory Foam Mattress Topper, Queen, $62.99 (originally $89.99) [You save $27]
- Uttu Memory Foam Mattress Topper, $151.98 (originally $239.99) [You save $88.01]
The best robot vacuum and upright vacuum deals
- source
- Amazon
Robovacs are our reward for living in a period of history defined by its technology. Buy it once, set it up, and come home to find that it has already taken care of cleaning the floors for you.
Best robot vacuum deals:
- Ecovacs Deebot Robotic Vacuum Cleaner, $169.99 (originally $279.99) [You save $110]
- Eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 11S, $149 (originally $223.99) [You save $80.99]
- iRobot Alexa-Enabled Roomba 690 Robot Vacuum, $229.99 (originally $374.99) [You save $145]
Best upright and handheld vacuum deals:
- Tineco A10 Master Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner, $209.99 (originally $349.99) [You save $140]
- Dyson Cyclone V10 Motorhead Lightweight Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner, $379.99 (originally $499.99) [You save $120]
- Shark Rocket Ultra-Light Upright Corded Stick Vacuum, $199.99 (originally $279.99) [You save $80]
- Dyson Ball Animal 2 Total Clean Upright Vacuum Cleaner, $349.99 (originally $599) [You save $249.01]
The best small kitchen appliance deals
- source
- Amazon
Why pay more for something you need than you have to? Pick up small appliances you’ve been waiting to commit to today and save a bit in the process.
Best kitchen gadget and appliance deals:
- Instant Pot 6- or 8-Quart Slim Sous Vide Immersion Circulator, $54.99 (originally $75)[You save $24.96]
- Vitamix 5200 Blender, $279.95 (originally $449.95) [You save $170]
- KitchenAid Classic 4.5-Qt. Tilt-Head Stand Mixer, $199.99 (originally $359.99) [You save $160]
- KitchenAid 5-Qt. Artisan Design Series with Glass Bowl, $239.99 (originally $459.99) [You save $220]
- ChefSteps Joule Sous Vide, $139.30 (originally $199) [You save $59.70]
- OXO Good Grips Stainless Steel Food Scale, $39.95 (originally $49.95) [You save $10.04]
- Etekcity Lasergrip 800 Digital Infrared Thermometer, $19.99 (originally $25.99) [You save $6]
- Breville Compact Smart Oven, $129.95 (originally $179.95) [You save $50]
Best cookware deals:
- Rachael Ray Cucina 10-Piece Nonstick Bakeware Set, $89.99 (originally $99.99) [You save $10]
- GreenPan 18-Piece Lima Ceramic Non-Stick Cookware Set, $129.99 (originally $199.99) [You save $70]
- All-Clad HA1 8-Piece Nonstick Cookware Set, $237.97 (originally $339.95) [You save $101.98]
Best coffee maker deals:
- Hamilton Beach Single Serve Coffee Maker, $28.99 (originally $49.99) [You save $21]
The best lighting deals
- source
- Philips
Beyond its obvious convenience, the right lighting is the pièce de résistance of your home’s atmosphere. Who doesn’t love the idea of being able to cater their lighting to a specific mood?
Best smart bulb deals
- Philips Hue Single Premium Smart Bulb, $34.99 (originally $49.99) [You save $15]
- Philips Hue White Bulb 2-Pack, $20.99 (originally $29.99) [You save $9]
- Philips Outdoor Hue White, $47.21 (originally $49.95) [You save $2.74]
- Sengled Smart LED Soft White, $26.12 (originally $38.99) [You save $12.87]
- Peterme Smart Multicolor LED Light Bulb, $19.99 (originally $29.99) [You save $10]
The best smart home appliance and gadget deals
- source
- Amazon
One of the biggest perks to Amazon’s Prime Day is how many discounts are offered in tech. Here are our picks for the best deals on smart home devices, TVs, and more.
Best smart outlet deals:
- Echo Dot (3rd Gen) and Amazon Smart Plug, $26.99 (originally $74.98) [You save $47.99]
Best smart home deals:
- Kasa Smart WiFi Light Bulb, Multicolor by TP-Link, $21.24 (originally $29.99) [You save $8.75]
- EcoBee Smart Thermostat, $199.99 (originally $238.98) [You save $38.99]
- Amazon Smart Plug + Echo, $26.99 (originally $74.98) [You save $47.99]
- Chamberlain myQ Smart Garage Hub, $29.99 (originally $49.98) [You save $19.99]
- Echo Show, $49.99 (originally $89.99) [You save $50]
- Echo, $49.99 (originally $99.99) [You save $50]
- Echo Dot, $22 (originally $49.99) [You save $27.99]
Best TV deals:
- Fire TV Recast, $129.99 (originally $229.99) [You save $100]
- Fire TV Cube, $69.99 (originally $119.99) [You save $50]
- Get a $45 Sling TV Credit, which can be applied to $15 off your first three months when you buy a Fire TV Stick, Fire TV Stick 4K, Fire TV Cube, or Fire TV Recast.
- Get 50% off for three months when you subscribe to SHOWTIME or STARZ on Prime Video channels or in app
Best media streamer deals:
- Fire TV Stick, $14.99 (originally $39.99) [You save $25]
- Fire TV Stick 4K, $24.99 (originally $49.99) [You save $25]
Best smart security deals:
- Ring Video Doorbell Pro + Echo Dot, $169 (originally $298.99) [You save $129.99]
- Ring Video Doorbell + Echo Dot, $69.99 (originally $99.99) [You save $30]
- Blink XT2 Outdoor/Indoor Smart Security 2-Camera Kit, $99.99 (originally $179.99) [You save $80]
- Blink Indoor Cam 2-Camera System, $79.99 (originally $139.99) [You save $60]
Best router deals:
- Eero Router, $99 (originally $199) [You save $100]
The best air purifier, AC, and fan deals
- source
- Amazon
Unless you live for the cloying swamp heat of a humid summer, ACs and fans are some of your most important tools for comfort. The same thing can be said about air purifiers for those with allergies or less-than-desirable air quality.
Best air purifier deals:
- Dyson Pure Hot + Cool, $399.99 (originally $599) [You save $199.01]
Best AC deals:
- Check back soon for the best AC deals.
Best cooling fan deals:
- Check back soon for the best fan deals.