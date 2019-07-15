source Alyssa Powell/Business Insider

Amazon’s Prime Day 2019 brings with it over one million deals – including hundreds of dollars off expensive furniture and home goods.

If you’re looking to save on a new sofa, nightstand, mattress, or robot vacuum, we’ve compiled the best home and furniture deals of Prime Day 2019, below.

Find the best Prime Day kitchen deals here.

Don’t miss out on the best deals of Amazon Prime Day 2019. See our master list of the best deals here.

Amazon Prime Day is an avalanche of over a million deals, with new discounts dropping as often as every five minutes. It’s also 48 hours this year, lasting from 12 a.m. PT on July 15 to 11:59 p.m. PT on July 16.

To help you cut through the noise immediately and take advantage of the best discounts before they’re gone, we’ll be cherry-picking the best home and kitchen deals for you all day. Once a deal sells out, we’ll cross it out. When something great pops up, we’ll add it. Bookmark this page for the best deals in home and furniture, and this page for the best deals in every major category.

Whether you’re moving or just fishing for hundreds of dollars off a new mattress, sofa, or pressure cooker, check out the best in home and kitchen below.

Below are the best home and kitchen deals included in Prime Day 2019:

The best furniture deals

caption Shown: Rivet Aiden Tufted Leather Bench Seat Sofa, $1,049.16 (originally $1,399) [You save $349.80] source Amazon

Save yourself some money and the high-stakes game of getting your couch home from a distant warehouse by ordering it online.

Best sofa deals:

Best chair deals:

The best bedding and mattress deals

source Amazon

Prime Day is a great way to avoid the hassle and lower back pain of dragging a queen mattress up the stairs of your walk-up. Get it delivered in a convenient box, along with whatever other bedding you may need.

Best bedding deals:

Best mattress deals:

The best mattress topper deals

The best robot vacuum and upright vacuum deals

source Amazon

Robovacs are our reward for living in a period of history defined by its technology. Buy it once, set it up, and come home to find that it has already taken care of cleaning the floors for you.

Best robot vacuum deals:

Best upright and handheld vacuum deals:

The best small kitchen appliance deals

source Amazon

Why pay more for something you need than you have to? Pick up small appliances you’ve been waiting to commit to today and save a bit in the process.

Best coffee maker deals: Hamilton Beach Single Serve Coffee Maker, $28.99 (originally $49.99) [You save $21]

The best lighting deals

source Philips

Beyond its obvious convenience, the right lighting is the pièce de résistance of your home’s atmosphere. Who doesn’t love the idea of being able to cater their lighting to a specific mood?

Best smart bulb deals

The best smart home appliance and gadget deals

source Amazon

One of the biggest perks to Amazon’s Prime Day is how many discounts are offered in tech. Here are our picks for the best deals on smart home devices, TVs, and more.

Best smart outlet deals:

Best smart home deals:

Best TV deals:

Best media streamer deals:

The best air purifier, AC, and fan deals

source Amazon

Unless you live for the cloying swamp heat of a humid summer, ACs and fans are some of your most important tools for comfort. The same thing can be said about air purifiers for those with allergies or less-than-desirable air quality.

Best air purifier deals:

Best AC deals:

Check back soon for the best AC deals.

Best cooling fan deals: