The best small safes you can buy for your home or office

source Amazon

A small home safe can protect cash, jewelry, important documents, and other materials against theft, fire, and water damage, and can help prevent accidental loss.

The AmazonBasics Security Safe is our top pick because it’s reliable, affordable, and easy to mount and operate.

In a perfect world, there would be no need for safes to exist. In this magical place, thieves would never break into our homes or workplaces, fires would never break out, and we would never simply misplace a priceless family heirloom or, say, a birth certificate. In the real world, safes are a necessity for any home or business that cares about protecting valuables against theft, damage, or loss.

And they’re nothing new, by the way.

Archaeologists have discovered safes in ruins all around the world and in many a sunken ship. One ancient safe unearthed in Nanjing, China dates back to the Han Dynasty, meaning it may be more than 1,200 years old. In the year 1835, a company called Chubb Locks began producing the first modern safes. Today known as Chubbsafes, the company remains in business. But now they have a lot of competition, which is good news for anyone on the hunt for a good safe.

When considering the best small safe to buy for your home or office, first think about the type of protection you need. If you live or work in an area known for high rates of property crime, you need to buy a unit that can resist safe cracking attempts and that can be secured in place. Even the best locking system in the world won’t do you any good if the whole safe has been carried off, right?

If you are primarily concerned about protection against fire and/or water damage, then look at safes based on their rated duration of fire resistance, which will usually be an hour or so, but can reach up to and past four hours with top quality hardware. Finding a fully waterproof safe should be simple, but do check to make sure the fireproof option you’re considering resists other environmental factors.

Next, think about where the safe will be. Must it be small enough to fit on a closet shelf or under the bed? Are you going to stick it in the corner of an office in relatively plain view? And do you have a place to put your safe where you can secure it to the floorboards or wall studs?

Finally, there’s price to consider. Small safes very widely in cost based on the level of protection offered. And while there’s no reason to buy a safe that offers much more security than your situation merits, don’t go for a cheaper option that might not be up to the task: If it’s swiped, breached, or burned through, those pennies saved will lead to untold dollars lost, not to mention diamond rings, deeds, and your grandma’s wedding pictures.

Here are the best home safes you can buy:

The best home safe overall

source Amazon

Why you’ll love it: The AmazonBasics Security Safe costs significantly less than most safes of comparable size and function without compromising on quality.

If you have ever stayed in a hotel with a compact safe in the closet, you have seen a unit about the same size as the AmazonBasics 0.5 cubic foot Security Safe.

Thanks to the low cost of this line of safes, now you can enjoy the same level of security that hotel offered in your own bedroom, office, or anywhere else you need to keep valuables under lock and key. Or, in this case, keypad. The safe is operated using an easily programmed numeric touch pad, though a backup key can open it as well.

Inside the Security Safe, you’ll find a shelf splitting the storage space into two sections, the bottom one being carpeted to protect against scratches. This design makes the safe ideal for a couple that shares it, or for keeping items separated and sorted. You could use the lower half for jewelry and watches, while the top shelf could hold cash, documents, or even a firearm.

The AmazonBasics Security Safe comes with mounting hardware included, so you can easily bolt it to the floor, the wall, a shelf, or anywhere else you want to secure it. Just note that while rugged and durable and a great way to protect possessions against theft, this safe is not rated as waterproof or fireproof.

With more than 2,500 reviews posted on Amazon, the safe has a four-star overall rating. An owner named Michael called it “worth every penny,” saying the safe is “very sturdy for the price.” And a writer from GunAllegiance said that its “two live-door bolts and concealed hinges… make it virtually impossible to pry this thing open.”

Pros: Great price, mounting hardware comes included, adjustable interior shelf

Cons: Not fireproof or waterproof

The best lockbox-style home safe

source SentrySafe

Why you’ll love it: The affordable, compact SentrySafe Fire Resistant Chest will bring much needed peace of mind, as it’s fire-resistant, durable, and small enough to tuck out of sight or even bring with you during travels.

A dedicated burglar is going to eventually break open the SentrySafe Fire Resistant Chest, OK? It’s not a Fort Knox level security device. And in fact, a criminal with half a brain is just going to carry the thing away and crack it open later. So if you need a super secure, 100% fail-safe device to protect priceless diamonds or ancient artifacts or something, look elsewhere.

If you need a place to keep some cash, passports, a few pieces of jewelry, and some irreplaceable mementos, this affordable lock box is a great choice. Which is why my wife and I keep one of these very safes tucked away in … um … a place that will go unmentioned in a publicly available article.

The SentrySafe Fire Resistant Chest is, of course, fire resistant. It can protect its contents from blazes reaching temperatures as high as 1550º Fahrenheit for more than a half hour, and this fire resistance is the primary reason we use one, in fact. But while not amazingly strong, the key operated lock is certainly tough enough to deter a quick breaking attempt by a thief, and it will absolutely defeat the attempts of curious kids.

As the safe is small enough to be readily portable – it even has a handle – it can come along with you, serving to protect valuables in a car, in a hotel, or wherever else you want to keep things secure and safe from fire.

With 200-plus reviews on Amazon, the SentrySafe Fire Resistant Chest has a 4.2-star overall rating. One shopper reported the tragic loss of a home that “burnt to the ground” yet “all [his] legal documents inside [the safe] survived.” And that’s what I call a product performing as described.

Pros: Fire resistant, compact and easy to conceal or transport, easy to use key lock

Cons: Easily carried off by thieves

The best small wall safe

source Paragon

Why you’ll love it: No thief is ever going to carry away your Paragon Lock and Safe 7700 Flat Electronic Wall Safe, and if you cover it with a painting or mirror, they won’t even know it’s there.

A good safe keeps valuables protected because it’s difficult to break open. A great safe keeps things, well, safe because it’s not only hard to open, but hard to even locate in the first place. With a bit of effort (or the assistance of a handyman), the Paragon Lock and Safe 7700 Flat Electronic Wall Safe can be installed your home or business, and it will lie nearly flush with the wall once in place.

It can be covered with a framed picture or piece of artwork, a mirror, a sign, or anything else, really, and therefore avoid detection by anyone with ill intentions. Even once located, the unit still provides more protection than most compact safes simply because it can’t be carried away unless the burglar has the time and tools to cut away a large section of the wall. Which probably won’t be the case.

The Paragon Lock and Safe 7700 Flat Electronic Wall Safe features a key pad that can be programmed with codes as short as three numbers or as long as eight, and the keys are lighted for easy use in the dark. The safe requires four AA batteries to operate, and a low battery light tells you when it’s time for new ones. It can also be opened with a key.

With more than 200 reviews posted at present, the Paragon Lock and Safe 7700 Flat Electronic Wall Safe has a shining 4.5-star rating. An owner named Dave calls it “perfect for hidden storage of papers, jewelry,” and more, and noted that its size makes it perfect for installing “between studs” in the wall.

A video review from GreatStuff called it a great way “to secure your valuables in a concealed location.”

Pros: Concealable, cannot be removed from premises, features three shelves

Cons: Installation required, not fire resistant

The best small fireproof home safe

source Steelwater

Why you’ll love it: The Steelwater Gun Safes 2-Hour Fireproof Safe can withstand temperatures over 1800º F for an astounding two hours.

Yes, the Steelwater Gun Safes 2-Hour Fireproof Safe is quite expensive. But when it keeps your valuables safe during a fire that rages on for more than two hours, it will have paid for itself many times over. And when a burglar is unable to open the solid steel door or to carry of the 115-pound safe, same story. This is a great example of getting what you pay for, which in this case is great quality.

In order to be considered fire-resistant, a safe has to be able to protect its contents against extreme heat for at least a half hour. The Steelwater Gun Safes 2-Hour Fireproof Safe beats that four times over, offering amazing fire resistance.

Just make sure to fill the anchor hole on the bottom with a fire-resistant caulking if you’re not using it to bolt the safe down. Inside you’ll find an adjustable and removable shelf and a slide out top drawer, making organization of your protected possessions easy.

Opening the safe requires coordinated use of the combination lock and a key, so it’s not a great choice for super fast access as you may want for a firearm, but that locking system adds even more security against theft. The combination is pre-set and can’t be changed, however, so be careful with whom you share it.

With about 17 reviews posted by owners, the Steelwater Gun Safes 2-Hour Fireproof Safe enjoys a fine 4.4-star rating. One reviewer calls it “practically indestructible” and “excellent for high value critical documents, cash, handguns, etc.” Another did call the key and combination locking system difficult to use and “not user friendly,” though, so prepare to spend some time practicing that before you lock away your goods.

Pros: Amazing fire resistance, too heavy to be carried away, spacious interior

Cons: Combination cannot be changed, very expensive

The best covert home safe

source Jssmst

Why you’ll love it: The JSSMST Book Safe with Lock hides in plain sight, tucked away among the other books on the shelf without drawing any attention.

Once a thief figures out that the JSSMST Book Safe with Lock is indeed a safe, the jig is up. It’s easy to carry this dictionary-sized lockbox away, and its lock will be easily pried open by anyone with a bit of determination. But here’s the thing: The safe looks like a dictionary, so the chances of a burglar locating it as he or she races through your home are quite low.

The combination lock is, however, likely enough to ward off a nosy roommate or a kid looking to find something you’d rather remain unfound, like keys or cash or those photos of you from college.

The JSSMST Book Safe with Lock comes in three different colors, so you can choose a “book” that will best blend in on the shelf. The interior of the safe is large enough for cash, passports, small electronics, and jewelry or watches. Plus, the lockbox’s price tag is small enough for any budget.

With more than 300 reviews posted on Amazon, the JSSMST Book Safe with Lock has a solid 4.3-star overall rating. One customer loves how “the outside [of the safe] is so believable” and “would totally pass for a real book.” Another called it “great for hiding small things in plain sight.”

A number of reviewers did report quality issues, though, with damaged or worn-looking units arriving in the mail, so stand by for the potential need to request a replacement.

Pros: Covert design hides in plain sight, good price, comes in several colors

Cons: Weak lock, some units arrive damaged

The best small biometric home safe

source Stanley

Why you’ll love it: The Stanley Biometric Personal Home Safe pops open in an instant when it recognizes the fingerprint of the digit laid down on its scanner, giving you immediate access to cash, documents, or a firearm.

There are three different ways to open the Stanley Biometric Personal Home Safe: with a key, with a PIN up to eight numbers long, or with a finger. Actually, make that 32 fingers, because that’s how many fingerprints this impressive little safe can be programmed to remember. And just as notable as the various ways to get the thing open is of course the great difficulty anyone not authorized to do so will have while trying to force it.

The Stanley Biometric Personal Home Safe features walls made of steel two millimeters thick and a steel door that’s five millimeters in depth and secured by a motorized dual deadbolt lock system that uses locking bars that are 20 millimeters in diameter. In other words, that’s a lot of steel, and there’s little chance of a crook breaking this thing open in situ. If you use the included mounting hardware, there’s little chance the crook will run off with your safe, either.

With more than 100 reviews posted, the Stanley Biometric Personal Home Safe has a 4.1-star rating among Amazon shoppers. Most call it sturdy and reliable, with a reviewer named Mike saying he loved the “high quality” construction and the “quick access” provided by the fingerprint pad. And an owner named Tyler said it was the “best handgun safe [he had] found for under $100.”

A writer from JenReviews called the safe “easy to use and heavy duty” and praised the efficacy of its “gas piston door.”

Pros: Multiple modes of entry, rugged locking mechanism, stores 32 fingerprints

Cons: Programming print scanner often frustrating