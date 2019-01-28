Here are the computers, gadgets, and accessories I’m using on a personal basis in 2019 — and which ones I’d recommend

source Dave Smith/Business Insider

Technology can vastly improve the quality of your home and life.

I’ve listed the computers, gadgets, and accessories I’m using on a personal basis in 2019 – and which ones I’d recommend.

It’s 2019: a new year, and a new opportunity to make your life better.

If one of your New Year’s resolutions is to improve your quality of life, one of the simplest and best ways to do that is to invest in new tech.

I love trying and buying new tech. I do it as part of my job, but I also find technological progress exciting on a personal level. Seeing computers get smaller but vastly more powerful each year never ceases to amaze me – and I love discovering new accessories that improve upon those experiences in clever ways.

As someone who owns a ton of personal tech, I thought it would be fun to showcase the computers and gadgets I plan on using to get me through the next year. Maybe some of these items will spark joy in you, Marie Kondo-style – or maybe they’ll inspire you to consider your own personal tech, and possibly even level up.

My office computer: Apple Mac Mini 2018

source Dave Smith/Business Insider

I’d waited years to buy a new office computer, and in December, I finally pulled the trigger on Apple’s new Mac Mini. While I have a couple of gripes, I love the computer overall. It’s small, powerful, quiet, and nice to look at.

My office keyboard: Logitech Craft wireless keyboard

source Dave Smith/Business Insider

Logitech’s $200 Craft keyboard is one of the nicest keyboards I’ve ever used. The keys are backlit and tactile, and you can reassign keys to functions in the downloadable Logitech Options app. The keyboard is completely wireless, and feels good to use.

It also has a futuristic feature: a knob in the top left corner can perform different functions in different apps. In Photoshop, it lets you switch between brushes and tools; in Google Chrome, you can switch between tabs. It’s a cool touch.

My office mouse: Logitech G903 gaming mouse

source Dave Smith/Business Insider

I’ve been going between two Logitech mice lately: the ergonomic MX Vertical mouse, which you hold like a handshake, and the company’s G903 wireless gaming mouse, seen above. Most people will prefer the gaming mouse, and I do, too.

The G903 has a traditional mouse design, with a soft sloped top, angular sides, and a scroll wheel in the middle. Logitech even includes additional buttons for left-handed folks to modify the mouse to their liking.

The mouse supports up to five customizable profiles, where you can select your own functions and sensitivity levels – and you can switch between those profiles and sensitivity levels on the fly with on-board controls. It’s also wireless, which is a huge plus, and the Logitech G logo can light up in any color you want.

My mouse pad: Logitech G Power Play wireless charging mat

source Dave Smith/Business Insider

This accessory is totally contingent on owning the Logitech G903 wireless mouse, but both devices were made for each other.

I generally love wireless accessories, but I do hate eventually needing to recharge them. The PowerPlay mat removes the need to ever charge my mouse again, which is nice. It also provides a nice, large surface for the mouse – and, like the G903 mouse, its logo can light up in whatever color you want.

My office monitor: LG 27-inch 4K monitor (27UD58-B)

source Dave Smith/Business Insider

LG is one of the best in the world at creating bright, accurate displays, and its 27-inch 4K monitor is no exception. I picked this one up on Black Friday, and now it’s my main monitor in my office. It’s great for work, but also for watching movies and playing games.

My second monitor: Dell Alienware 25 gaming monitor

source Dave Smith/Business Insider

Dell’s Alienware 25 is a beautiful monitor. It has thin bezels around the display and all of the ports you could ever need. Plus, it can rotate 90 degrees, lean forwards and backwards, and more.

But the best part is the display, which is a 25-inch LCD with a 240 Hz refresh rate and 1 millisecond response time, which is ideal for fast-paced gaming.

My travel computer: Apple MacBook Pro 2013

source Dave Smith/Business Insider

In late 2013, I purchased Apple’s newest MacBook Pro – the first one of its kind with a Retina display – and it’s been my main work computer ever since.

Now that I’ve purchased a Mac Mini, I’m doing more work in my office, but my 5-year-old laptop is doing work. It’s the most reliable computer I own, and it’s perfect for taking on the road.

My smartphone: Apple iPhone X

source Dave Smith/Business Insider

Apple’s iPhone X was a revelation in 2017. Though most smartphone makers copied that phone’s design in 2018, the iPhone X is still a wonderful device, and it’s just as fast as the day I unboxed it.

Apple does have newer phones with faster chips, including the iPhone XS and XR, but those phones are very modest updates, and most people wouldn’t notice the difference between the iPhone X and iPhone XS.

My wireless charger: Belkin BoostUp wireless charging pad

source Amazon

If your smartphone supports wireless charging, you should absolutely buy yourself a wireless charging pad.

Instead of needing to find a wire to plug into your phone, you can keep this pad on your bedside or desk, and plop your phone on whenever you need some juice. Simple as that.

To me, Belkin’s BoostUp charger is well-priced ($50) and extremely convenient. Some other charging pads can hold your phone up vertically, but I think Belkin’s design works well, and is good-looking enough to fit into most spaces.

My smart-home hub: Amazon Echo (first-generation)

I got my very first Amazon Echo in December 2014, and it quickly became the most-used device in my home. I use the Amazon Echo for just about everything – setting reminders and playing music in particular – but I really find it’s best used in the kitchen.

My smart lights: Philips Hue color and ambiance bulbs (x4)

source YouTube/Signify

Philips Hue isn’t cheap, but it’s an incredible, robust system.

We keep Philips Hue bulbs in the living room, den, and bedroom. They can all be controlled via the Hue app or Apple’s HomeKit on our phones, but we found this system is best used with a smart assistant, particularly our Amazon Echo.

With Alexa’s smarts, I can program my own routines – so now when I say “Alexa, dinner,” it turns the living room lights to white and dims the bulb to about 75% for the ideal ambiance. That’s just an example; you can get way more creative than this.

My game consoles: PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and Xbox One

source Sony/Microsoft

Each system has its own perks.

The PlayStation 4, which I bought in 2014, has the best exclusive games, and a very accessible user interface.

The Nintendo Switch, which I bought in 2017, is the most versatile system, since you can play it at home, on the go, and with others. It also has fantastic Nintendo-made games you can’t play anywhere else.

The Xbox One, which I received in December, is an extremely powerful computer that makes games look beautiful. And its wonderful Netflix-like Game Pass service, which lets you play a massive library of games for free, feels like the future of video games.

If I had to rank these consoles, I’d rank them in the order in which I bought them: I’ve had the PlayStation 4 for the longest period of time, so it’s my favorite. But all of these consoles are excellent in their own ways.

My wireless earbuds: AirPods

source Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

I believe AirPods are Apple’s best invention since the iPhone.

They work effortlessly. There are no buttons or physical controls; you just take them out of their case, put them in, and go. They sync instantly.

They feel futuristic to use, too. If you take one earbud out, your music pauses automatically. Put it back in, and your music resumes.

Even the case – a perfectly smooth, white container, almost the same size and shape as dental floss – is beautiful to look at and hold.

Some people complain about how AirPods sound, but I think the volume and quality is great. These earbuds are perfect for warm weather, since they don’t make your ears sweat, but they’re excellent year-round.

My wireless headphones: Sony WH-1000XM2 Wireless Noise Cancelling headphones

source Best Buy

Lots of people wear Beats headphones. Some people swear by Sennheiser. Personally, I recommend Sony’s 1000X Series of headphones.

Right now, I’m rocking the previous-generation 1000XM2 headphones, and I love them. Sony has already moved onto the 1000XM3 headphones, which have improved noise cancellation and comfort. If you want the top-of-the-line Sony headphones, buy those, but you’d be very happy with the 1000XM2’s if you can find them.

My living room sound system: Sonos Play 1 (x2), Sonos Playbar

source Sonos

If you want great, full sound in your living room, you’re going to want a nice set of surround-sound speakers. And in that market, Sonos is still one of the best brands you can buy.

Sonos speakers are easy to set up and use, but it’s important to note that they’re not Bluetooth speakers; they connect wirelessly to your home internet, and act as a multi-room streaming network.

But as long as you’re aware of that difference, and you’re planning on buying speakers for music or your TV, Sonos is the way to go.

My favorite new party trick: PlayStation VR

source “Astro Bot Rescue Mission”/Sony

Sony in December was kind enough to send me a PlayStation VR setup, complete with a handful of games to try like “Astro Bot” and “Tetris Effect.” And I have to say, while I was skeptical of having a VR system in the middle of my living room, I was extremely impressed by the result.

PlayStation VR is easy to set up, and it’s a blast to use. My wife had never tried virtual reality until PlayStation VR, and she was blown away by “Astro Bot,” which is essentially a Super Mario game in fully immersive virtual reality. My wife’s mother, who had also never tried VR, was also completely enthralled by “Astro Bot.”

I’ve spent years reporting on virtual reality developments, and when PSVR launched, I felt like it needed a killer game to sell the system. In 2019, there are several games that justify the existence of PSVR, with “Astro Bot” leading the way. If you’re on the fence, I can say it’s worth the investment, if only to wow your loved ones.