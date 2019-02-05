The 16 best places to go on your honeymoon, from a secluded Costa Rican resort to a 19th-century villa in Italy

caption Greece’s Mystique hotel is nestled on a cliff overlooking the Santorini caldera. source Mystique Santorini/TripAdvisor

Online travel agency Five Star Alliance has compiled a list of the world’s best hotels and resorts for honeymoons.

The locations span the globe from Italy to Indonesia.

Most of the destinations on Five Star Alliance’s list have luxurious pools and lavish spas.

Some of the resorts also offer guests breathtaking views of surrounding nature.

Figuring out where to spend your first vacation as newlyweds can be difficult, especially if you’re also in the midst of planning your wedding.

To help narrow down your search, online travel agency Five Star Alliance has put together a list of the world’s best hotels and resorts for honeymoons. It includes locations that span the globe from a private island resort in the Florida Keys to a hotel in Canada’s Banff National Park.

The destinations on the list offer a wide range of lavish amenities. While some resorts are known for their luxurious spas, others give guests easy access to surrounding mountains or beaches. Below, check out 16 of the best places where you could spend your honeymoon, according to Five Star Alliance.

The hilltop Azur Lodge in Queenstown, New Zealand, overlooks a range of mountains.

caption Visitors have stunning views of the surrounding Lake Wakatipu. source Azur Lodge/TripAdvisor

Azur Lodge‘s location is ideal for couples seeking a serene environment for their honeymoon, as visitors can opt to take part in the hotel’s stargazing groups or local winery visits.

Located in British Columbia, Canada, Brentwood Bay Resort & Spa offers everything from wellness treatments to regional cuisine.

caption The lodge-style resort serves sushi, regional dishes, and locally brewed beer. source Brentwood Bay Resort and Spa/TripAdvisor

Brentwood Bay Resort & Spa is best known for its spa treatments, which include hot-stone massages, cupping therapy, and reflexology.

After spending time in the spa, visitors can dine with waterfront views at the hotel’s two restaurants: the Brentwood Bay Pub, which only serves guests 19 years old or up, and the Dining Room at Brentwood Bay, which uses seasonally inspired and locally grown ingredients.

At Emaho Sekawa in Savusavu, Fiji, couples can stay in private villas surrounded by hundreds of acres of tropical rainforest.

caption The hotel’s most luxurious suite includes a full kitchen and living area. source Emaho Sekawa Resort/TripAdvisor

Perched on a hill on Fiji’s second-largest island, Vanua Levu, Emaho Sekawa offers a wide range of activities perfect for a honeymoon.

Couples interested in relaxing can unwind in private infinity pools with “panoramic ocean views” of surrounding tropical gardens.

Those feeling a bit more adventurous can participate in the resort’s boat excursions to white-sand beaches or kayaking trips to nearby waterways.

In San Isidro del General, Costa Rica, newlyweds can wind down in the secluded Hacienda AltaGracia resort.

caption The hotel’s pool and lounge area overlook lush nature. source Hacienda AltaGracia/TripAdvisor

Located about a three-hour drive from San José, Hacienda AltaGracia is perched on the mountains of Pérez Zeledón in southern Costa Rica.

Here, visitors can take one of the resort’s yoga classes, enjoy dinner under a palapa roof, or horseback ride through the Talamanca Mountains.

According to its website, the Jade Mountain Resort in St. Lucia was built “in harmony with Caribbean nature.”

caption Suites at the Jade Mountain Resort are called sanctuaries. source Jade Mountain Resort/TripAdvisor

At the Jade Mountain Resort, visitors can relax in one of 24 different infinity pools while enjoying unobstructed views of the surrounding mountains and Carribean Sea.

The resort also has spa packages for couples.

Guests at Ka’ana Resort in San Ignacio, Belize, stay in luxurious private villas surrounded by tropical jungle.

caption Newlyweds who want privacy will love this boutique resort. source Ka’ana Boutique Resort/TripAdvisor

Each villa at Ka’ana Resort includes a private pool, garden, outdoor dining space, and outdoor shower, among other amenities.

The hotel’s dining options are just as extravagant. Visitors can choose between the resort’s casual restaurant, The Wallace, or its more formal option, La Ceiba Restaurant. Both options offer a variety of dishes and incorporate ingredients from the hotel’s organic garden.

Located in the North Ari Atoll, Kandolhu Maldives has 30 villas, some of which are perched directly above the Indian Ocean.

caption White-sand beaches encircle the resort, which is covered in lush green foliage. source Kandolhu Island/TripAdvisor

Small but luxurious, Kandolhu Maldives only has 30 villas, allowing newlyweds to enjoy their honeymoon in a serene, intimate setting.

As far as activities go, visitors can relax in the resort’s spa or go diving and snorkeling without having to stray far from where they’re staying.

Las Ventanas al Paraíso in San José del Cabo, Mexico, is ideal for couples who want to relax after their wedding.

caption The resort offers six dining options and oceanfront views. source Las Ventanas al Paraiso/TripAdvisor

While it’s home to several pools and spas, Las Ventanas al Paraíso is perhaps best known for its lazy river, the first of its kind in Baja California Sur. One part of the scenic waterway even flows under a tunnel, in which guests can enjoy music, colorful works of art, and “juxtaposing elements of fire and water.”

Couples who dream of spending their honeymoon in Italy might want to check out Le Sirenuse on the Amalfi Coast.

caption At night, the luxury boutique hotel is beautifully illuminated. source Le Sirenuse/TripAdvisor

Located in the heart of Positano, a cliffside village overlooking a glistening bay, Le Sirenuse describes itself as “an unbeatable oasis of peace and silence with a breathtaking view.”

Greece’s Mystique hotel is nestled on a cliff overlooking the Santorini caldera.

caption Most of the hotel’s dining options feature outdoor seating locations. source Mystique Santorini/TripAdvisor

While some of Mystique‘s villas overlook surrounding volcanoes and the Aegean Sea, other suites include cave-style rooms that lead out to private pools.

The destination is also home to a 15-year-old “secret wine cave,” where visitors can sip rare wines, according to the hotel’s website.

For newlyweds who love the outdoors, The Rimrock Resort Hotel in Canada is a great option.

caption Outdoor seating lounges let guests be close to nature. source Rimrock Resort Hotel/TripAdvisor

At The Rimrock Resort Hotel, newlyweds can enjoy each other’s company while taking in breathtaking views of the Canadian Rockies.

Located in Canada’s Banff National Park, the hotel is minutes away from both the Banff Gondola and Banff Upper Hot Springs, as well as three miles from the Cave and Basin National Historic Site.

Surrounded by turquoise water, Fiji’s Royal Davui private island resort is an exclusive adults-only destination.

caption Many of the hotel’s suites include thatched roofs. source Royal Davui Island Resort/TripAdvisor

Royal Davui offers newlyweds a variety of honeymoon packages that include everything from complimentary couples massages to a romantic picnic on a nearby private islet.

Located on the private island of Tetiaroa, The Brando in French Polynesia is ideal for adventurous newlyweds.

caption Villas at the hotel include private yards with plunge pools. source The Brando/TripAdvisor

According to The Brando‘s website, visitors at the hotel “are not just observing nature,” they’re “in it.”

From snorkeling and tennis to kayaking and Polynesian dance lessons, there are numerous outdoor activities couples can enjoy while staying at the resort.

At Viceroy Bali in Indonesia, newlyweds can enjoy luxury amenities while surrounded by a lush jungle landscape.

caption The resort’s Lembah Spa pampers guests in a tranquil setting. source Viceroy Bali/TripAdvisor

Home to several infinity pools, two restaurants, and a full gym, Viceroy Bali has something for everyone. The tropical destination was also voted the best resort in the world in late 2018 by readers of Condé Nast Traveler.

Located on the shores of Lake Como in Cernobbio, Italy, Villa d’Este dates back to the 19th century.

caption The hotel’s “floating” pool sits overwater on Lake Como. source Villa d’Este/TripAdvisor

Founded in 1873, Villa d’Este has 152 rooms “furnished with antique furniture in the Renaissance style.”

The hotel also offers numerous modern amenities including a beauty center, sporting club, gym, sauna, as well as electronic golf and a putting green.

Located in Quintana Roo, Mexico, Zöetry Paraiso de la Bonita is perfect for newlyweds who want to be pampered.

caption The hotel’s wellness center focuses on holistic treatments. source Zoetry Paraiso de la Bonita/TripAdvisor

Zöetry Paraiso de la Bonita‘s Thalasso Center & Spa is one of the resort’s most luxurious amenities. Here, guests can receive everything from body wraps to couples massages.

To find out more about these hotels and resorts, head to Five Star Alliance’s website.

Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more.