12 of the best scary audiobooks to listen to this fall

There’s nothing like a great scary story to make your heart race a little faster, even when you’re perfectly safe at home. And now with the wide availability of audiobooks, it’s easier than ever to enjoy perfectly awful stories any time. When you’re at the gym, chilling at a coffee shop, or just doing laundry, these tales of mayhem can accompany you anywhere.

From classics that have frightened generations to fresh freaky reads, these stories are sure to keep you up at night.

“Hex” tells the story of a modern town haunted by an ancient witch.

caption The curse on this town is a secret until some teens spill the secret. source Amazon

The town of Black Spring is ruled by the Black Witch, a woman from the 17th century whose eyes and mouth are sewn shut. She can enter any town street or home at will. Anyone born in Black Spring is unable to leave, and anyone who settles down in the community must stay forever. With surveillance in place, the curse is kept quarantined until a group of teens goes viral with their town’s darkest and most ancient secret.

Listen to “Hex” by Thomas Olde Heuvelt, narrated by Jeff Harding.

“We Have Always Lived in the Castle” delves into the dark secrets of a reclusive family.

caption The life of the Blackwood family head to chaos. source Chapters

Author of “The Lottery” and other chilling classics, Shirley Jackson again shows her flair for the macabre with this story. After four members of their family die from arsenic poisoning, the three remaining members of the Blackwood family go about life on their guarded estate. Constance is agoraphobic, Uncle Julian is bound to a wheelchair, and teenaged Mary Katherine ensures the remaining family’s safety with protective magic.

But when distant cousin Charles shows up unexpectedly with an eye on the family estate and starts prying into their deepest secrets, the Blackwoods are again thrown into crisis.

Listen to “We Have Always Lived in the Castle” by Shirley Jackson, narrated by Bernadette Dunne.

“Best Horror of the Year Volume 10” showcases recent horror short fiction that will chill your bones.

caption This is a collection of terrifying ghost stories. source Amazon

This collection of short stories will haunt you for days. People learn that going for a mountain climb, taking a photo shoot, or even telling ghost stories can lead to terrible ends. It’s a catalog of scary tales from some of the genre’s top current writers.

Listen to “The Best Horror of the Year, Volume Ten” By Ellen Datlow, narrated by Christina Delaine and Will Damron.

“The Halloween Tree” tells the gorgeous history of Halloween.

caption Eight boys learn the origins of Halloween. source Amazon

No collection of spooky tales would be complete without a mention of Ray Bradbury. Follow eight boys and the spirit Moundshroud from Egypt to Mexico to a cathedral in Paris as they learn about the origins of Halloween.

Listen to “The Halloween Tree” by Ray Bradbury, narrated by the Colonial Radio Theater players.

“Call of Cthulhu and Other Stories” awakens ancient beings who want to rule the earth again.

caption True terror occurs when Cthulhu awakes from his slumber. source Amazon

Learn about Cthulhu firsthand in Lovecraft’s lush and mesmerizing stories. When some cult followers unknowingly awaken the ancient god Cthulhu from its slumbers, true terror results. This classic horror author is in top form here.

Listen to “Call of Cthulhu and Other Stories” by H. P. Lovecraft, narrated by William Roberts.

“Her Body and Other Parties” blends fantasy and folklore with modern feminism in this enthralling collection of stories.

caption Everything takes a sinister meaning in these short stories. source Amazon

In this brilliant collection of short stories, dress shops in the mall, weight loss surgery, and even episodes of “Law and Order” take on a new and sinister meaning. The characters and situations will haunt you long after you finish the collection.

Listen to “Her Body and Other Parties” by Carmen Maria Machado, narrated by Amy Landon.

“Dracula” is a classic tale that will still give you chills.

caption This is one of the most famous vampire stories of all time. source Amazon

The story itself is one of the most famous vampire tales of all time. When Count Dracula attempts to leave Transylvania for England, Professor Abraham Van Helsing and company try to battle the ageless monster. But the amazing narrators, including Alan Cumming and Tim Curry, bring the tale to life like never before.

Listen to “Dracula” by Bram Stoker, narrated by Alan Cumming, Tim Curry, Simon Vance, Katherine Kellgren, Susan Duerden, John Lee, Graeme Malcolm, & Steven Crossley.

“The Outsider” is a murder mystery from the horror master himself.

caption This murder mystery ends up much more twisted than it first appears. source Amazon

When a young boy’s body is discovered in a town park, all signs point to Terry Maitland as the murderer. But the beloved coach and English teacher appears to be a perfectly nice person. As the investigation reveals, the real story is more twisted than anyone could guess.

Listen to “The Outsider” by Stephen King, narrated by Will Patton.

“The Edgar Allan Poe Audio Collection” is darkly romantic and perfectly narrated.

caption These legendary stories are well voiced. source Amazon

This story collection includes timeless classics such as “The Tell-Tale Heart,” “The Pit and the Pendulum,” “The Cask of Amontillado,” “The Fall of the House of Usher,” “Bells,” and “The Gold Bug.” But most importantly the tales are performed by the great Vincent Price and Basil Rathbone. Legendary voices bring new life to these legendary works.

Listen to “The Edgar Allan Poe Audio Collection” by Edgar Allan Poe, narrated by Vincent Price & Basil Rathbone.

“Horrorstor” will make you fear furniture shopping forever.

caption This haunted house story takes place in a furniture store. source Amazon

If shopping for a new couch makes you want to scream, then this is a perfect read. Employees at the Orsk furniture superstore in Cleveland encounter true horrors during an overnight shift. It’s a haunted house story on a whole different level.

Listen to Horrorstor by Grady Hendrix, narrated by Bronson Pinchot & Tai Sammons.

“Relic” turns an ordinary day at the museum into something sinister.

caption This is about crimes in the Museum on Natural History. source Amazon

When visitors get murdered in the New York Museum of Natural History, museum researcher Margo Green gets on the case. But can she figure out who – or what – is committing these crimes before a major new exhibit opens?

Listen to “Relic” by Lincoln Child & Douglas Preston, narrated by David Colacci.

“The Nightmare Room” brings the horror into the recording booth.

caption The audio makes this book even spookier. source Amazon

When an audiobook narrator and his wife move into an old farmhouse, it looks like the perfect place for a new start. But once strange voices begin showing up in his audio tracks, their new home begins to reveal its darker side.

Listen to “The Nightmare Room,” written & narrated by Chris Sorensen.

