19 creative and thoughtful host gifts that go beyond the classic fruit basket

Host gifts are never really necessary, but they are a nice way to show your appreciation that someone invited you over, be it for holidays or casual hangouts.

Below are 19 thoughtful host gifts you can give on almost any occasion, from a useful cookbook to a beautiful candle.

A friend or family member has invited you over to spend time in their home. A dinner, a weekend stay, a holiday – maybe even just for a cup of coffee on the porch. Regardless of the occasion, it’s a nice gesture to bring a small token of appreciation.

At a bare minimum, a host gift is a small but generous way to say “Thank you for having me.” At its full potential, it’s a way to make someone feel valued and recognized for all the time and effort they’ve spent to give you a welcoming and warm place to be. These host gifts are ones they’ll remember and enjoy even after the party is over – once they’re over the stress of holiday or dinner-party cleanup (for which your voluntary help is probably the best host gift of all).

Most of these items are available with expedited shipping, and some should arrive within a few days’ time, so don’t stress too hard if you’re last-minute shopping for an invite you just received.

A trio of chai tea that made it onto Oprah’s Favorite Things list

This tea trio made Oprah’s Favorite Things list for 2018, so if it’s good enough for her, it’s good enough for your host. We’ve actually tried some of Vahdam’s teas and were particularly impressed by its beautiful packaging.

A wine tote and a nice bottle to go with it

Wine is a classic host gift, but sometimes it doesn’t quite feel like enough. Wrap a bottle in one of these neoprene totes and you’ve got a complete gift for your party host.

A never-fail candle from our favorite candle company

Otherland’s candles offer the most beautiful unboxing and gifting experience. They’re both a joy to give and a joy to get. You can choose candles from the newest limited-edition collection called Gilded Holiday, or go for the company’s five base candles that are carried year-round.

A classic bottle of lotion for the bathroom

If you ask me, Kiehl’s makes the best body lotion out there. It’s a classic gift for their bathroom – who could say no to softer skin?

A beautiful pie tin for the baker

If baking is kind of their thing, they won’t be able to contain their excitement when you hand them this ornate pie dish. You can probably guess what they’ll be serving next time you come over.

A tin of everyone’s favorite peppermint bark

Williams Sonoma’s peppermint bark is so good it has its own section of the website’s homepage. Give the treat they can’t get enough of around the holidays, complete with a reusable tin they can pack with goodies to gift someone else.

A recipe tin for the home chef

This recipe tin was one of the sweetest gifts I’ve ever received. If your host loves to cook or bake, give them a special place to store the recipes they keep closest to their hearts.

A set of flavored salt to enhance all their dishes

Jacobsen’s flaky salt is prized by Michelin-starred chefs the world over, and we’re positive your host will love to cook with them. This set includes flavored finishing salt they can use to elevate any dish.

Ina Garten’s newest cookbooks for her devotees

If they host or entertain frequently, chances are they’ve used an Ina Garten recipe before. Known for her elegant but laid-back style, Ina’s new cookbook is full of the tips and tricks that bring a professional touch to simple, home-cooked dishes.

A puppy plate for the dog person

With quite a few options to choose from, you can gift them one or a whole set of these dessert plates by artist Sally Muir.

A house plant that’s hard to kill

The Sill is a relatively new startup that’s making the process of choosing and buying house plants much easier. This philodendron is just one of many plant and planter options you can choose from – and you can even shop based on which ones are pet-safe. Your order will be delivered straight to them, so you won’t have to worry about stopping to pick up flowers on your way there.

A serving platter with a pop of color

Serving platters are one thing a host can never have too many of (unless they have a very small kitchen). This one is uniquely shaped, but would make a beautiful presentation for everything from salads to main dishes.

A wine aerator that doesn’t take up a ton of space

Wine drinkers will almost certainly enjoy the benefits of this inexpensive tool that can improve the taste of even the cheapest bottle. All they need to do is pop the gadget into the top of the bottle and pour themselves a glass, then they can put the cork or a bottle stop back in to preserve it.

A handwoven towel set for the kitchen

A nice dish towel for the kitchen is one thing they’ll probably never buy for themselves, but will love seeing hanging elegantly from their oven door.

A custom map of a place they hold near and dear

If your host is someone you know well or have lots of memories with, this gift will speak volumes to them. Map out the place you went to college together, the most memorable vacation you took together, the place you met – even a place you have no connection to but know they feel strongly about. The options are pretty much endless.

A blanket they’ll never want to crawl out from underneath

It may not look like much, but Leesa’s blanket is one of the comfiest, coziest, warmest throws you’ll ever come across. Skip the decorative throw they’ll be sick of by next year and opt for a truly high-quality version they’ll love to curl up with.

Non-stick muffin molds that they’ll love to bake with

I personally use this muffin mold, and I love it so much that I threw out my metal one. Muffins and cupcakes come out perfectly every time with absolutely no sticking – and cleanup in the dishwasher is an absolute breeze.

A baking sheet set for the cookie fiend

If baking cookies is their respite from the world’s chaos, they’ll be thrilled to have a fancy new set of non-stick pans and a cooling rack to play with.

A beautiful coffee table book for the world traveler

Coffee table books are a clever idea if you know about your host’s passions. For the one with constant wanderlust (or not enough vacation time at their job), this book features the gorgeous photography of Gray Malin in some unimaginably beautiful locations around the world.