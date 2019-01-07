18 hot cocoa products you need to try this year

caption You don’t need to drink hot cocoa to get the hot cocoa flavor. source Wikimedia Commons

“Hot Cocoa” is the new food flavor you’ve probably seen everywhere this year.

From hot cocoa M&M’s to hot cocoa marshmallows, many of your favorite treats got the hot cocoa treatment this year.

There’s even hot cocoa flavored popcorn.

Peppermint is old news, pumpkin spice has been relegated to October, and gingerbread is a tad boring – the flavor on everyone’s lips this year is “hot cocoa.” Once only a type of drink, hot cocoa is all the rage this year when it comes to seasonal flavorings.

Everything from Hershey’s Kisses to M&M’s to cinnamon rolls can taste like a Swiss Miss packet now.

The Dairy Queen Oreo Hot Cocoa Blizzard is like a frozen hot chocolate, but better.

caption It’s perfect if you love both Oreos and hot cocoa. source Dairy Queen

If you swear by DQ’s frozen hot chocolate, then you’ll want to try their Oreo Hot Cocoa Blizzard. Oreos and cocoa fudge come together in one decadent dessert that we wish was available year-round.

M&M’s Hot Cocoa Candies taste just like you’re drinking hot cocoa.

caption People are loving these M&Ms. source Amazon

If you’re a fan of M&M’s, you’ll definitely want to try these hot cocoa flavored M&Ms. Made with milk chocolate and filled with a white chocolate, marshmallow flavored center, these treats were said by one Amazon user to be just “Like drinking hot cocoa.”

Hershey’s new hot cocoa-flavored kisses would be amazing on a peanut butter cookie.

caption The marshmallow creme filling makes it a decadent treat. source Blair Candy

Hershey’s kisses come in a variety of flavors (mint truffles, candy cane mint, and mint chocolate with almond, to name a few), but their latest seasonal flavor is a milk chocolate kiss with a marshmallow creme filling. We suggest topping your traditional Hershey’s kiss blossom cookies with one of these next time.

Wicked Weed’s Hop Cocoa Beer is a literal boozy hot cocoa.

caption Yes, hot cocoa and beer do go well together. source Wicked Weed Brewing

Wicked Weed brought back its Hop Cocoa beer which is a porter beer that’s brewed with cocoa nibs for a taste that’s like a cold, boozy, hot cocoa.

Pillsbury Hot Cocoa Rolls are made with marshmallow-flavored icing.

caption Pair them with your morning coffee. source Pillsbury

Pillsbury’s new limited edition hot cocoa rolls have a marshmallow-flavored icing as if cinnamon rolls needed to be sweeter.

Boom Chicka Pop’s Hot Cocoa Marshmallow Flavored Kettle Corn is like chocolate popcorn, but better.

caption Boom Chicka Pop’s Hot Cocoa Marshmallow Flavored Kettle Corn is gluten-free. source Boom Chicka Pop

Boom Chicka Pop is known for their artisanal flavors and real ingredients, so we’re already salivating for their seasonal hot cocoa and marshmallow-flavored kettle corn. Good luck finding this product in stores though, because it’s already out of stock online.

Smash Mallow Hot Cocoa is an elevated take on a cocoa-flavored marshmallow.

caption Genius and tasty. source Smash Mallow

Smash Mallow has been making refined marshmallows for years, but their new hot cocoa flavor is like dipping an actual marshmallow into the hot cocoa cup.

Pillsbury’s Ready To Bake Hot Cocoa Cookies are a chewy, melty, delight.

caption They are perfectly chewy and sweet. source Pillsbury

Pillsbury rolled out a ready to bake hot cocoa cookie last year, but sadly these limited edition treats haven’t yet been turned into a year-round snack. These double chocolate cookies feature mini marshmallows.

Oreo’s limited edition hot cocoa cookies are tasty but hard to find.

caption Instacart carries the sought after treat. source Instacart

The Hot Cocoa Oreo features the standard Oreo cookie sandwich with two layers of creme: one cocoa layer and one marshmallow-flavored layer. Thought these cookies are hard to find, we suggest scouring the grocery aisles or checking Instacart for some of these limited edition Oreos near you.

Hot Cocoa Coco Puffs came out in 2017, but it’s still possible to find a box online.

caption Fans love the addition of marshmallows. source Amazon

Coco Puff cereal always tastes like chocolate, but in 2017 they added marshmallows to the box for a special holiday-inspired hot cocoa run. Though it might be impossible to find these on shelves this year, they are still available online if you’re willing to splurge.

Hostess Donettes makes a hot cocoa and marshmallow mini donut that you’ll wish was year round.

caption Your donut and coffee combination just got tastier. source Amazon

Hostess rolled out the Hot Cocoa and Marshmallow Donettes for the 2016 and 2017 holiday seasons and although it’s hard to get your hands on these bad boys in stores this year, they do exist on Amazon. One reviewer said they “really do taste like hot chocolate.”

Trader Joe’s Hot Cocoa Toaster Pastries are like a chocolate pop tart.

caption They are a chocolate lover’s dream. source Trader Joe’s

Trader Joe’s is the holy grail of seasonal eating and this year they unveiled the Organic Frosted Hot Cocoa Toaster Pastries. “Made with not one but two types of organic cocoa powder, these are a chocolate-lover’s dream come true – there’s cocoa in the dough, as well as in the creamy, fugdy filling and cocoa icing,” according to TJ’s.

Trader Joe’s made a Hot Cocoa O’s this year and just won cereal.

caption Trader Joe’s has mastered the hot cocoa trend. source Trader Joe’s

Trader Joe’s O’s is a pantry staple and depending on the season, TJ’s will unveil new flavors like the limited-edition Pumpkin O’s. In honor of the holidays, TJ’s new Hot Cocoa O’s are a tasty chocolate cereal sprinkled with mini marshmallows.

Trader Joe’s Hot Cocoa Dunkers are meant to be dipped into actual hot cocoa.

caption Pair them with hot cocoa for an ultra-rich treat. source Trader Joe’s

Trader Joe’s Hot Cocoa Dunkers are a chocolatey marshmallow-flavored treat that’s meant to be dunked into a piping hot mug of actual hot cocoa yielding twice the cocoa flavor. Get these now before they’re gone.

Candy Cane Cocoa is the flavor combination we didn’t know we needed.

caption Candy canes and cocoa are meant to be together. source Macy’s

Macy’s is offering McSteven’s Inc.’s Elf Cocoa Candy Cane Tin this year. It’s the perfect treat for those that love the combination of peppermint and chocolate.

Brach’s, the classic candy cane company, made a hot cocoa flavor this year.

caption You’ll get three flavors in one packet. source Brach’s

Brach’s has been making candy canes since 1904 and decided that this year would be the year to put a hot cocoa twist on the iconic Christmas treat. The hot cocoa flavored-canes come inside the Brach’s Select package, which also includes caramel macchiato and sea salt chocolate caramel.

Enlightened’s Frozen Hot Cocoa Ice Cream Bar is a low-calorie way to indulge in this chocolate trend.

caption The box claims to have more protein and less sugar. source Target

Enlightened specializes in 90 calorie ice cream treats, so for Christmas they rolled out the frozen hot chocolate bar. Each bar contains chocolate chips and a marshmallow swirl.

Tootsie Roll Hot Cocoa is the treat you didn’t know you wanted.

caption Start your morning right. source Amazon

Make your mornings a lot more spirited with Tootsie Roll hot cocoa. Served as K Cups, this treat was called by one Amazon buyer “Very rich, chocolatey and minty.”

