A Hawaiian resort with 7 swimming pools and a villa that costs $18,000 per night was just named best hotel in the US — here’s a look inside

caption Four Seasons Resort Hualalai features seaside accommodations and dining. source Courtesy of Four Seasons Resort Hualalai

Four Seasons Resort Hualalai is one of four Four Seasons hotels on the Hawaiian Islands.

The hotel was recently ranked No. 1 on U.S. News & World Report’s annual list of top hotels in the United States.

Alongside its seven swimming pools and luxury oceanfront villas, the resort is also home to an impressive art collection.

Four Seasons Resort Hualalai in Hawaii is officially the best hotel in America.

That’s according to U.S. News & World Report’s recently published annual list of top places to stay, which includes premiere hotels in the United States, Europe, and the Caribbean.

Four Seasons Resort Hualalai is often recognized as a top hotel; it has appeared on Elite Traveler’s list of top hotels in the world and Condé Nast’s Gold List.

The seaside hotel features spectacular ocean view rooms and seven pools, including one filled with tropical fish for snorkeling lessons. In addition, the on-site cultural center offers ukulele lessons and is home to an extensive collection of native history and art.

There are four Four Seasons hotels in Hawaii: Hualalai, Oahu, Maui, and Lanai. At every location, guests can choose from multiple types of villas, suites, and ocean view rooms individual guest rooms.

In the Hualalai location, luxury residencies are also available nearby the resort rooms. Last year, Forbes reported that billionaires were making the move to the property, which is co-owned by Michael Dell and Robert Walton.

Keep reading for an inside look at America’s top-ranked hotel.

Four Seasons Resort Hualalai is located on the Island of Hawai’i, the largest of the eight islands. The resort sits on the Kona-Kohala Coast …

source Google Maps

… and the grounds are located on the historic Kaʻūpūlehu land, once the site of an ancient fishing village.

source Google Maps

The resort includes a stretch of private beach and a golf course.

source Courtesy of Four Seasons Resort Hualalai

The resort is also a convenient 10-minute drive from one of the island’s two major airports.

caption A plane waits on the runway at Kona International Airport. source Roy Luck/Flickr

Four Seasons Resort Hualalai has 243 total rooms, including private villas. The top two villas for rent are the Hawaii Loa Presidential Suite and the Makaloa Villa.

caption The deck of the Hawaii Loa Presidential Suite. source Courtesy of Four Seasons Resort Hualalai

Inside the Presidential Suite, a large living space accommodates up to five adults. The entire villa is 5,518 square feet.

source Courtesy of Four Seasons Resort Hualalai

But it comes with a serious price tag: The three-bedroom villa costs $18,795 per night.

caption A master bedroom in the Loa Presidential Villa. source Courtesy of Four Seasons Resort Hualalai

The bungalow is just steps from the beach.

source Courtesy of Four Seasons Resort Hualalai

Guests can also opt for less expensive accommodations at the resort.

source Courtesy of Four Seasons Resort Hualalai

For a weekend stay booked a month in advance, rates start at $1,249 per night for a partial ocean view room and go up to $3,799 per night for a suite.

caption The Superior Suite-Oceanfront at Four Seasons Resort Hualalai. source Courtesy of Four Seasons Resort Hualalai

The resort property features seven swimming pools, including an adults-only pool with cocktails and an area for kids.

source Courtesy of Four Seasons Resort Hualalai

However, arguably the most impressive on-site pool is King’s Pond, home to over 4,000 tropical fish, where guests can take snorkeling lessons.

source Courtesy of Four Seasons Resort Hualalai

The resort is also home to several dining options, including a seafood restaurant, a sushi lounge …

caption U’lu Ocean Grill includes a menu of fresh seafood and other items from local farms. source Courtesy of Four Seasons Resort Hualalai

… and a steakhouse.

After dinner, guests can walk to the nearby beach to watch the sunset …

source Courtesy of Four Seasons Resort Hualalai

… to enjoy the beautiful views along the coast.

source Courtesy of Four Seasons Resort Hualalai

Four Seasons’ Hawaii resorts consistently appear amongst top-rated American hotels. In 2018, The Four Seasons Lanai earned top honors for American hotels by U.S. News and World Report.

caption Four Seasons Resort Lanai. source Four Seasons Resort Lanai/Facebook

Haulalai rose to the No. 1 spot, up from No. 5 in 2018.

caption Four Seasons Resort Haulalai. source Four Seasons Hualalai/Facebook

