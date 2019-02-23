Take a look inside the best hotel in Europe, a boutique hotel in the heart of Paris with personal butlers, a hidden smoking room, and views of the Eiffel Tower

caption The private library in La Réserve Paris is home to an impressive collection of books accessible only to guests of the hotel. source Courtesy of La Réserve Paris Hotel & Spa

U.S. News & World Report recently published their annual lists of top hotels around the world.

La Réserve Paris was ranked as the No. 1 hotel in Europe, followed by Hotel Sanders in Copenhagen and Hotel Eden in Rome.

The 40-room hotel opened in 2015, but has already received accolades due to its luxury suites, personalized amenities, and prime location.

La Réserve Paris Hotel & Spa is the best hotel in Europe.

U.S. News & World Report ranked the luxury hotel as the No. 1 hotel in Europe in this year’s report. La Réserve Paris also previously received accolades from Condé Nast Traveller – including top hotel in Paris and Gold List status – along with a Trip Advisor five-star rating and Certificate of Excellence.

Located in the well-known eighth arrondissement of Paris, the hotel exudes old elegance but is barely four years old. While it is furnished with antique decor, modern amenities make the grand hotel a state-of-the-art stay. As many travelers remain interested in boutique hotels, La Réserve Paris offers luxury resort perks in a small setting.

The hotel offers a spa, a pool, and many impressive dining options: two luxury restaurants, a wine cellar, and a la carte service. There’s also a hidden smoking room with a cigar chest, contributing to recent trends of hotels’ secret luxuries.

La Réserve Paris is one of multiple properties of the French hotelier Michel Reybier‘s group, including La Réserve Genève in Switzerland and La Réserve Ramatuelle, also in France. For the Paris hotel and spa, Reybier once again enlisted the help of star designer Jacques Garcia.

The hotel also notably achieved palace distinction, a status introduced by Atout France, otherwise known as the France Tourism Development Agency. According to the agency’s statement, certain five-star hotels deserve additional recognition. La Réserve Paris is the smallest of the current 25 palace hotels.

La Réserve Paris is located in a renovated mansion in the heart of France’s capital city.

caption Designer Jacques oversaw the renovation of the historic Parisian building — originally constructed as a mansion for a relative of Napolean III. source Faceboook/La Réserve Paris

In the 8th arrondissement, one of Paris’ most prominent neighborhoods, the hotel sits in a prime location.

La Réserve Paris is walking distance from Jardins des Champs-Élysées …

caption The garden is well-known as a refreshing green space in the middle of the busy city. source Sylvain Leprovost/Flickr

… a short, 10-minute drive from the Arc De Triomphe on the infamous Champs-Élysées …

… and just across the River Seine from the iconic Eiffel Tower.

Though barely four years old, La Réserve Paris has worked hard to quickly establish its status as a grand hotel.

When guests first enter the hotel, they are greeted by the Louis XV lounge …

… which is located near the library, or bibliotheque.

caption The library includes an impressive selection of over 3,000 antique books, and sometimes offers poetry readings or guest speakers. source Courtesy of La Réserve Paris Hotel & Spa

La Réserve Paris boasts a beautiful stairway with black-and-white tiled floors, royal purple carpeting, and carefully curated art along the hallway walls.

The spiral structure makes for especially artful photographs …

… as you climb the stairs to your room.

caption The bedroom in the top-tier Presidential Suite. source Courtesy of La Réserve Paris Hotel & Spa

There, televisions are hidden in mirrors to maintain a polished, antique look. Aside from using keys instead of keycards for entry, rooms are up-to-date with modern amenities.

caption All rooms use an iPad control center for temperature, lighting, and entertainment. source Courtesy of La Réserve Paris Hotel & Spa

Every room includes an antique desk …

… and many offer beautiful views of the Eiffel Tower from their private terraces.

Paris’ top tourist attraction is also visible from many suite bathrooms …

caption The bathroom in the Imperial Suite. source Courtesy of La Réserve Paris Hotel & Spa

… which are built from Carrara and Turquin blue marble. Linens are monogrammed with guests’ initials.

caption Carrara marble is the same material used to build grand structures such as St. Peters Basilica in Vatican City, Rome. source Courtesy of La Réserve Paris Hotel & Spa

Suites, no matter the style, include glamorous, velvet-covered lounges …

caption The spacious lounge in the Imperial Suite, one of 26 suites and 14 rooms in the hotel. source Courtesy of La Réserve Paris Hotel & Spa

… or living rooms for larger accommodations.

caption Art once again decorates the walls in La Réserve Paris. source Courtesy of La Réserve Paris Hotel & Spa

Still others offer fireplaces for cozy gatherings …

… along with bars for entertaining guests or enjoying a nightcap.

The hotel, while small, still includes a pool. Other spa amenities include three treatment rooms and a fitness area with a sports coach.

La Réserve Paris boasts two restaurants. La Pagode De Cos offers more intimate seating with silk-upholstered armchairs …

… while Restaurant Le Gabriel features more traditional dining seating. Chef Jérome Banctel oversees both restaurants, and other services include tea time, a full-service bar, and a wine cellar with over 1,500 choices.

caption The Restaurant Le Gabriel dining area. source Courtesy of La Réserve Paris Hotel & Spa

After sampling wine from the hotel’s collection, guests have the option to fly by private helicopter or plane for a 24-hour stay at La Reserve’s sister property, Château Cos d’Estournel in Bordeaux.

Back in Paris, guests can order a la carte from their personal butler. Along with dining assistance, butlers can also leave a book by your favorite author on your nightstand or secure tickets to a sold-out show.

caption Customized options prepared upon request by restaurant chefs. source Faceboook/La Réserve Paris

In warm weather, outdoor seating is available, and breakfast is served on the patio in the summer months.

source Courtesy of La Réserve Paris Hotel & Spa

While undeniably luxurious, a stay at La Réserve Paris doesn’t come cheap: Prices for the hotel range from $1,200 per night for a starting room rate to almost $8,000 per night for a presidential suite.

