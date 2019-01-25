The French Quarter Inn was just voted the best hotel in the United States. Here’s what it’s like to stay there.

caption French Quarter Inn was just voted the best hotel in the US. source Courtesy of French Quarter Inn

TripAdvisors’ Annual Travelers’ Choice awards highlight the best hotels and resorts across the United States and around the world.

This year, the French Quarter Inn in Charleston, South Carolina was voted the best hotel in the US.

Several reviewers wrote that they loved the comfortable beds, European continental breakfast, and complimentary bike rental.

After a long day of sightseeing, exploring and indulging, there’s no greater feeling than walking into the comfort and security of a great hotel room. Of course, the excitement of choosing a place to stay is part of the fun of planning a trip. For travelers looking to stay in impressive places, TripAdvisor just unveiled their annual list of the best hotels in the country.

Taking the top spot on the top Travelers’ Choice hotel is the French Quarter Inn, located in Charleston, South Carolina. The award-winning boutique hotel is located just off Market Street in downtown Charleston.

Here’s what it’s like to stay in the award-winning hotel.

The lobby is decorated with gold and dark wood.

caption There's plenty of seating areas.

Before you get into your room, you can check out the decor in the lobby.

When you arrive, you can have a travel itinerary prepare for you by the hotel.

caption There's a pineapple fountain in front of the hotel.

Speaking with INSIDER, a member of the hotel’s front desk team said once they determine the length of stay and activity level for guests, they can draw up a personal guide to Charleston that caters to your needs and wants for the trip.

Hungry guests can take advantage of the daily wine and cheese reception in the lobby.

caption At night, you can score warm cookies in the lobby.

In the morning, the hotel has a European continental breakfast. Throughout the day, flavored iced tea, coffee, and snacks are in the lobby for guests. In the late afternoon, the hotel offers a wine and cheese reception in the lobby. For a late night treat, cookies, warm milk, and port wine are on the menu.

During your stay, you can rent a bike for free or book a massage.

caption The hotel has free bike rentals for guests.

According to the French Quarter Inn, the nearby bike-friendly Arthur Ravenel Jr. Bridge is the ideal spot for picturesque views and Instagram photo ops. Those who stay in the hotel can rent a free bike and pedal down to the place that was voted number four in the top things to do in Charleston.

If you stay in the Luxury King Balcony Full Suite, you get a king-sized bed and a furnished balcony.

caption The room has a view of Charleston.

The room had a king-sized bed and a furnished balcony where you can enjoy your breakfast with a view.

The suite also includes a fireplace so you can enjoy a nightcap by a crackling fire before bedtime.

caption There's plenty of lighting and seating.

The rooms even have multiple seating areas, both inside and outside.

The other types of suites also have plenty of space and views of the city.

caption These suites also have a couch.

The Queen junior suite room has a couch, a dining area, and plenty of windows for the views of Charleston.

Many rooms come with views of the city.

caption Rooms with a balcony can also enjoy the view from outside.

Some rooms have a view of the water or of the Charleston architecture.

During your stay, you can choose from seven types of pillows.

caption It's part of the "Sound Sleep" menu.

The French Quarter Inn offers a pillow spread that lets you customize your bed. You can choose your ideal pillow type: buckwheat, down, cool gel, hypoallergenic, and Swedish massage (among others) and have it personally delivered to your room.

You can also enjoy the elegantly-decorated bathrooms.

caption Rooms come with a glass shower.

The bathrooms come with all of your typical amenities including name-brand toiletries.

Guests can enjoy a meal hotel’s outdoor terrace.

caption It's a romantic place to enjoy the weather and breakfast.

The terrace even has a lion’s head fountain.

The French Quarter Inn also has a package where you can book a helicopter tour of Charleston.

caption You can also take a private yacht tour of Charleston.

The hotel offers a “Charleston Perspective” package where you can get a helicopter tour of the city. In addition to the private carriage ride, you can also see Charleston by sea on a private yacht.

