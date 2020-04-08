The best hotels in Amsterdam

source Alyssa Powell/Business Insider

Amsterdam’s UNESCO World Heritage-listed canal district, elegant Golden Age architecture, and cultural riches attract upwards of 18 million travelers every year.

From cheap and chic independent hotels to design-savvy boutique gems, and five-star international brands, Amsterdam boasts a wide range of accommodations for every taste and budget. Most are set in historic buildings for plenty of charm and atmosphere.

We chose the best hotels in the city based on our experience staying at local properties, as well as those that are centrally located, priced between $132 and $440 per night, and well-reviewed on trusted traveler sites.

Amsterdam’s preserved Golden Age city center is teeming with picturesque canals, arched bridges, cobblestone streets, and centuries-old gabled houses, making it one of the world’s most beautiful capitals.

Packed in just three square miles are some 8,000 landmark buildings, from magnificent 17th and 18th-century canal-side mansions to medieval-era churches, glorious monuments like the Royal Palace, and world-class museums where scores of Rembrandts, Van Goghs, and Mondrians can be seen in a single day.

But Amsterdam is also an exhilarating mix of old and new. Traditional cafes are nestled alongside trendy cocktail bars, ancient churches are reimagined as contemporary galleries and clubs, and mansions are now hip concept stores and slick restaurants.

The central historic districts are where you’ll find most of the city’s attractions and thus, the largest concentration of hotels. They range from cozy townhouses to upscale, design-forward boutique properties and major luxury chains. Most are set in converted landmark buildings that offer lovely historical details, tranquil courtyards, as well as coveted canal views. Of course, this also means you should expect rooms of all sizes and shapes, with a variety of different views. Some are mod and minimalist, many mix period details with hip design, while others are pure luxury.

Being mindful of budget in this very expensive city, our picks range from $132 to $440 per night in low season. All selections are rated four-star or higher, and based on my own personal experience at every hotel, as well as feedback shared on trusted traveler sites such as Trip Advisor and Booking.com. Nearly all are located in the city center and within walking distance of major tourist attractions. I also looked for key amenities such as unique design, canal-side terraces, Michelin-starred restaurants, a buzzy bar scene, and other perks guests love.

Here are the best hotels in Amsterdam, sorted by price from low to high.

The Hoxton Amsterdam

Occupying five 17th-century canal houses in the heart of the trendy Nine Streets area, this stylish four-star hotel couldn’t have a better location. Like its sister properties in London and the US, the Hoxton Amsterdam exudes a cool vintage vibe that makes it a serious hit with the local hipster crowd, who you’ll find hanging in the cozy dual-level lobby lounge outfitted with low-slung retro-style chairs, leather sofas, and a wood-burning fireplace. At the back is the buzzy Italian spot Lotti’s, a sleek, white-tiled room with a retractable roof for warm summer days.

Rooms come in three sizes, Shoebox, Cozy, and Roomy, and a full half of them offer views over the famous Herengracht canal. They feature a variety of historical details depending on the room, like original beamed or coffered ceilings and wood-paneled walls, though all have gorgeous herringbone floors, chandeliers, and groovy leather headboards. Cozy rooms with Double beds average around 183 square feet. There are also three top-tier concept rooms that differ in decor and may include a freestanding tub or marble fireplace.

Pros: The Canal Ring location is not only charming, but it also puts you within walking distance of all the city’s major sites. The trendy bar and lounge attract a fun local crowd.

Cons: Rooms are on the smaller side and many lack wardrobes or closets.

Hotel NH Collection Amsterdam Grand Hotel Krasnapolsky

source NH Collection Grand Hotel Krasnapolsky

With a prime address right on Dam Square, the location of this five-star hotel is exceedingly central. Though the building dates back to 1855, much of its interior is quite modern. The somewhat bland lobby is outfitted with gray and red seating and usually full to bursting with the constant rush of hotel guests.

The property reveals its charming historical character in the Winter Garden, now the breakfast room, with a check board-tile floor, soaring iron-girder, and glass ceiling. And even if you can’t afford a meal at the Michelin-starred White Room, be sure to take a peek at its opulent mirrored and stuccoed dining room, the oldest in Amsterdam.

As the hotel is comprised of an assortment of different buildings, so rooms vary in size and shape, but the decor is uniformly clean and minimalist, with wood floors and a soothing white, gray, and maroon palette. Views run the gamut: Those at the front look out over bustling Dam Square, and at the back, over the neighboring Red Light District, while others watch over the quiet courtyard. Entry-level Superior rooms are perfectly comfortable, measuring 280 square feet, and feature King-sized beds and generous bathrooms. Some of the Premium rooms and suites offer terraces.

Pros: Location-wise, Hotel NH Collection Amsterdam Grand Hotel Krasnapolsky can’t be beat, with Dam Square right at the doorstep and the buzzy Red Light District just behind.

Cons: With so many Amsterdam hotels boasting a cool design scheme, the business hotel-like vibe in the lobby is a bit underwhelming.

Kimpton de Witt Amsterdam

The hip Kimpton brand, part of the IHG group, overhauled this 1980s hotel, which incorporated three 17th-century houses with marvelous results.

The open-plan lobby is bright and welcoming, decked out with blue-and-white tile floors and sleek seating nooks to enjoy the free all-day tea bar or partake of complimentary wine and snacks at 5 p.m. happy hour. The hotel also has one of the best cocktail bars in the city, Super Lyan, done up in a colorful retro style. (Note: At press time, the restaurant was under renovation but is still serving breakfast.) The location is ideal, just a few minutes’ walk from Central Station and the bustling shopping thoroughfare of Nieuwendijk.

Rooms feature elegant blue and gray hues with pops of floral, contemporary furnishings, and plush touches like Frette robes and Marie-Stella-Maris toiletries. Entry-level Queen rooms measure between 182 and 226 square feet, though the larger King Standards are a bit more comfortable. Suites, situated in the historic canal houses, have lovely period details such as wood-beamed ceilings and terraces with fantastic city views.

Pros: We love all the freebies, including complimentary bike rental, free daily happy hour (with a generous selection of cheese and warm Dutch snacks), and breakfast included in the rate. The friendly, efficient service also really sets this hotel apart.

Cons: Rooms are pricey for the size. Opt for one at the back of the building or on a higher floor to avoid the sound of trams passing by.

The Dylan Amsterdam

Tucked in a 17th-century former almshouse on the Keizersgracht canal, this five-star boutique gem impresses from the get-go with entry via a stone gate into a small courtyard, which lends a feeling of exclusivity. The Dylan is a member of Small Luxury Hotels of the World, which means members can get exclusive discounts and upgrades.

Common spaces blend history with sleek design. The lobby lounge features original wood-plank floors, tall paned windows, and low-slung black leather seating. Vinkeles restaurant, on the site of the former bakery, serves Michelin-starred French cuisine among original stone floors and exposed brick walls. Out back, a secluded garden terrace is lined with trees and scattered with dining tables, and makes for the ideal spot for afternoon high wine or cocktails.

Rooms, duplexes, and suites come in three styles: the copper-toned Loxura has wood floors and beamed ceilings, the more modern Serendipity is soothing with gray tones, and the retro-style Amber features white-washed wood floors. Finally, top-floor Lofts boast gorgeous original wood beams and excellent views. Entry-level Luxury Doubles measure around 250 square feet, and most rooms have canal views, though some overlook the back garden.

Pros: An excellent central Canal Ring location that is close to all the tourist attractions, as well as the hip Nine Streets shopping area. The back garden is a lovely oasis in warm weather.

Cons: Some rooms have more historical character than others, which also means if you’re staying in one of the Loft suites, be prepared to negotiate steep stairs.

Pulitzer Amsterdam

Made up of 25 interlinked historic canal houses sandwiched between the Prinsengracht and Keizersgracht, this luxury hotel fuses the Golden Age and the 21st century with gorgeous results.

In the lobby, contemporary jewel-toned settees sit beneath original wood-beamed ceilings. On one wall, a large, traditional Dutch still-life painting of flowers is actually revealed to be made of recycled plastic cutlery upon closer inspection. These whimsical design touches run throughout the property, such as the playful adult swing-set in the sprawling courtyard garden, though the upscale Jansz restaurant and casual Pause eatery are more restrained. The ever-popular Pulitzer’s Bar is filled with leather armchairs, antiques, and a roaring fireplace. Stop in for a wonderfully cozy classic cocktail.

Rooms are a mix of shapes and sizes, with entry-level Classic Rooms measuring 270 square feet, and like the rest of the hotel, blend historical interiors with bespoke design. Most feature a sophisticated palette of grays, purples, and golds, plus curving headboards mimicking the surrounding gabled roofs.

The four massive Collector Suites each have their own theme, such as the Art Collector, which is filled with quirky, contemporary artwork. Views vary, depending upon which part of the hotel, but those facing the canals are preferable. Upgrade to at least a Generous room for breakfast to be included in the rate.

Pros: Pulitzer’s Bar is one of the city’s most attractive watering holes and mixes some truly stellar cocktails. The hotel is just a few minutes’ walk to major attractions like the Anne Frank House, and the charming Jordaan area is just behind the hotel.

Cons: As the Pulitzer is a combination of 25 different buildings, it’s quite easy to get lost in the maze-like property. Rooms on the first floor can be noisy.

W Amsterdam

This scene-y five-star is a member of Marriott Bonbvoy and occupies two historic buildings. One is a 1920s telephone exchange, the other a 1906 bank. They’re located across from one another on the lower Spuistraat, just around the corner from Dam Square.

Both are equally stylish, though the larger exchange is the trendier, housing the bright and buzzy sixth-floor W Lounge (also doubling as the reception area) and the rooftop pool and bar with jaw-dropping views of the neighboring Royal Palace.

The bank building feels more refined with the hip concept store X Bank, and the swanky spa (complete with a bar) tucked deep within the former vaults. There are multiple restaurants including the Michelin-starred Belle Époque brasserie The Duchess with a soaring, stained-glass ceiling, the sleek Mr. Porter Steakhouse, and an outpost of popular burger joint, The Butcher.

The exchange building houses the majority of hotel rooms, which are cool and contemporary with a black, gray, and red palette. Open-plan Cozy Exchange rooms measure between 215 and 270 square feet and have atrium views; upgrade to a Wonderful Exchange for city views. In the bank building, rooms are classic with a black and gold design scheme and entry-level rooms are slightly larger, starting at 259 square feet, with views of the city or adjacent canal.

Pros: The W’s many bars and restaurants are always thrumming with fashionable locals, while the rooftop pool, which runs nearly the length of the building, is a major perk and great summer hangout.

Cons: Most guest complaints came from those staying in the Exchange building, with several noting that rooms under the rooftop bar can be quite noisy, and waits for elevators are shared with the public and quite long as a result.

De L’Europe Amsterdam

For 125 years, the venerable De L’Europe Amsterdam has stood on the banks of the Amstel River, in a gloriously ornate red-brick building with some of the best views of central Amsterdam. It’s pure luxury from the first moment, as a top-hatted doorman welcomes you to the grand lobby swathed in rich red hues with sparkling chandeliers and enormous gilt-framed oil paintings. A member of The Leading Hotels of the World, De L’Europe Amsterdam offers program members upgrades and other exclusive benefits.

The elegant brasserie Marie (which doubles as a breakfast room) and its waterfront terrace overlook passing canal boats, while the snazzy Michelin-starred Bord’Eau is known for its top-notch wine list. The legendary bar Freddy’s serves classic cocktails in a dimly-lit, clubby environment with live jazz piano music nightly. There’s also an upscale spa with a sauna and pool that is open to all guests.

Rooms are a jumble of shapes and sizes and decor varies from room to room, but expect a classic style with rich red or royal blue furnishings, patterned wallpaper, and dark wood accents. Superior rooms measure 270 square feet, but those with river views or a terrace come at a premium. For a true splurge, the all-suite Dutch Masters Wing has 23 opulent apartments, each featuring a replica of a famous oil painting from the Rijksmuseum.

Pros: De L’Europe Amsterdam is truly one of the most luxurious hotels in the city with an array of plush amenities and fantastic waterfront views. The central location is within walking distance of major sites including the Flower Market and Rembrandtplein.

Cons: Rooms are on the smaller side despite the high prices, and breakfast is expensive at 39 euros.

Andaz Amsterdam Prinsengracht

A 1970s-era public library on the Prinsengracht canal was ben transformed into this quirky, art-filled paradise, thanks to the stylings of renowned Dutch designer Marcel Wanders. Andaz is also a member of World of Hyatt, for the chance to earn and redeem points.

The sprawling lobby is an homage to “Alice in Wonderland” with oversized bright-red chairs and enormous bell-shaped chandeliers, threaded with Dutch influences, like the Delft-style tile work running up the soaring central atrium. Zany artwork abounds, including screens endlessly looping surreal videos. Even the garden, with its checkerboard-tile flooring, is stuffed with giant sculptures. If it all feels like design overload, head to the back of the hotel where the Bluespoon Restaurant offers a modern Dutch menu in (slightly) less eccentric surroundings.

Rooms are similar in tone, though thankfully more serene, with custom white furnishings and Delft-blue ceilings and carpeting (though be prepared for the giant kooky fish artwork on the wall). Entry-level rooms measure around 280 square feet and have interior atrium views. I think it’s worth upgrading to the garden- or canal-view rooms (or one with a terrace) to have an actual glimpse of the outdoors.

Pros: There are many freebies included in the hotel rate such as complimentary wine hour, a minibar with free snacks and drinks, and complimentary use of bicycles, which all add value to the price.

Cons: The seriously OTT design isn’t to everyone’s taste. Video artwork, which runs throughout the corridors, can sometimes be cacophonous and may filter into the rooms. The open-plan room design doesn’t allow for much privacy.

Hotel Okura Amsterdam

Set in a canal-front high-rise on the quiet southern edges of the De Pijp district, this lavish hotel is best known for its world-class dining with four restaurants garnering a total of three Michelin stars, and one Bib Gourmand.

The ground-floor Yamazato serves Japanese haute cuisine; Sazanka is a more casual spot with teppanyaki grilled dishes; the brasserie Serre features a lovely waterfront terrace; and the crown jewel is the 23rd-floor Ciel Bleu, with a stellar dual-Michelin-starred French menu.

Other amenities include the city’s largest hotel pool and a cooking studio hosting individual or group workshops. Hotel Okura is a member of The Leading Hotels of the World and offers program members upgrades and other exclusive benefits.

Like the rest of the design, rooms are modern and minimal, outfitted with sleek wood furnishings and a subtle blue and gray palette. Entry-level Superior rooms are large, measuring over 300 square feet, and the glass wall dividing the bedroom and bathroom gives the illusion of even more space. Those with city views are on higher floors and come with a bigger price tag. Upgrade to an Executive-level room for more space and access to the 22nd-floor Executive Lounge, with free drinks, snacks, and fantastic views.

Pros: Big, modern rooms with all the necessary conveniences for a very comfortable stay. The spa area, with a 60-foot indoor pool, multiple saunas and a hammam, is a welcome retreat.

Cons: Some guests complained about the lack of soundproofing between rooms. The location is less central, though nearby trams will get you to the city center in about 20 minutes.

Hotel Sofitel Legend The Grand Amsterdam

source Joseph Briaire/Sofitel Legend The Grand Amsterdam

Built in 1578, this monumental building has a long, storied history, It first served as a convent and then for two centuries as Amsterdam’s City Hall, until it was entirely overhauled as a five-star hotel in 1992.

As befitting its grandeur, the hotel’s impressive entrance is through a huge cobblestone courtyard which dates back to the 17th-century. The stately lobby features original white marble floors and arched ceilings, and its cozy, booklined Library ‘Or’ lounge is scattered with plush sofas to enjoy Grand Afternoon Tea. There are multiple restaurants, including the Michelin-starred Bridges, for gourmet seafood with canal views, as well as an inner garden terrace, which is a peaceful oasis for cocktails or a meal. A spa with a pool, sauna, and steam room is free for guests. The Sofitel is part of the Accor brand, and members can earn and use reward points for their stay.

Entry-level Superior rooms measure a generous 322 square feet and feature exposed brick walls, high ceilings, and large windows overlooking the courtyard. They’re contemporary with carpeted floors and modern furnishings, and nice-sized marble bathrooms are stocked with high-end Hermes toiletries.

Pros: Hotel Sofitel Legend The Grand Amsterdam is indeed a legend and offers a great central location on the border of the Red Light District and a short walk to Dam Square.

Cons: Rooms facing the courtyard can get noisy and canal views cost extra. Some rooms on the higher floors have smaller windows and lack views altogether.