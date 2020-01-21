The 12 best hotels in Chicago

source Alyssa Powell/Business Insider

Chicago’s booming tourism, attractions, and business opportunities attract millions of travelers to the city every year.

As the city has surged in popularity, hundreds of hotels have opened across the city. From boutique stays to cheap minimal hotels and huge luxury towers, there’s a wide range of accommodations for every taste and budget. Most feature historic architecture and stunning rooftops.

We chose our top 12 hotels based on a myriad of factors including our own experience staying at these properties. We coupled our research with reviews and rankings from sites such as Trip Advisor and Booking.com, as well as local intel, and affordable price points starting at around $100 per night in low season.

Read all Insider Picks Hotel Reviews here.

As you might expect from one of the world’s greatest cities, Chicago is home to architectural marvels, an award-winning dining scene, innovative museums, and stunning lakefront scenery. Since I moved here more than 20 years ago, I’m constantly impressed by the rich cultural offerings the city provides, and the deep pride my fellow residents and I have for this city.

With a record-breaking 57.6 million visitors in 2018, according to the Chicago Sun-Times, the largest city in the Midwest has grown to include numerous compelling hotel choices. From intimate boutiques to world-renowned opulence, Chicago offers an enormous selection of accommodations for business travelers, luxury seekers, families, and tourists of all sorts. In fact, the central business district alone has approximately 145 hotel properties with 45,039 rooms – and counting.

As a self-proclaimed ambassador for Chicago who’s always encouraging friends to visit, I’m always asked for recommendations on where to stay. My answers typically depend on the person’s style preferences, location requirements, reasons for visiting, and of course, budget. These factors similarly fueled the following list, to highlight the hotels that best tick all those boxes: stylish, centrally located, near business and leisure, and are reasonably priced.

On the latter, hotel prices in Chicago run the gamut. In low season such as winter, some of the best hotels can start around $100 per night (excluding the holidays). Of course, they go up from there. Be prepared for many hotels to jump up a couple hundred dollars in summer.

Whenever you visit, consult our list of the 12 best hotels in Chicago, selected based on actual stays and previous Insider Picks hotel reviews, as well as criteria such as hotels that are highly rated (mostly four or five stars), well-reviewed on Trip Advisor and Booking.com, and typically available at an affordable price point (think under $300, nightly).

Our picks are found in prime locations and have special amenities you’ll love with elevated design. In Chicago, that routinely means historic architecture and excellent rooftops. Prefer Airbnb? Here are some of our favorites in Chicago.

Mostly, they’re worthy of your hard-earned cash – or reward points.

Keep reading to see why we were so impressed by these 12 Chicago hotels, sorted by price from low to high.

LondonHouse Chicago

source Lisa Lubin/Business Insider

I recently stayed at the LondonHouse Chicago and now consider it one of my favorite hotels in the city. The hotel is located only steps from the corner of Michigan Avenue and Wacker Drive in a Chicago landmark building, the former London Guarantee and Accident Building.

Many of the plush rooms in this Hilton Curio Collection property overlook the Chicago River and I highly recommend my Vista Suite for the prime river views and comfortable accommodations. Though, the real scene-stealer is the rooftop bar, arguably the best in the city with 360 panoramic views and three levels, at the top of which is a columned cupola – expect to witness daily marriage proposals in the summer.

Trip Advisor Ranking: 7 out of 206

Booking.com Rating: 9.2 out of 10

Pros: You can get a pretty posh stay for around $100 a night in the low season. You can’t beat the location, amenities like a fitness center and full spa, and the majorly impressive views from the rooftop bar.

Cons: Because of its popularity with locals, the rooftop can get absurdly busy in the summer with long waits. If you’re booking solely for this feature, be patient with access.

Hotel EMC2, Autograph Collection

source Hotel EMC2

Hotel EMC2, Autograph Collection (part of Marriott Bonvoy’s collection of hotels) is a truly one-of-a-kind boutique hotel in Chicago’s downtown Streeterville neighborhood. True to its name, it impressed me with a refreshingly different design concept mixing art with science. It’s far more interesting and immersive than it might initially sound.

Rooms feature sleek decor, hardwood floors, and dramatic artwork that feels experiential over traditional. My favorite part: the hotel “employs” two-room service robots, Leo and Cleo, who will deliver extra towels and such to your room. That was a first for me.

Trip Advisor Ranking: 18 out of 206

Booking.com Rating: 9.3 out of 10

Pros: The unexpected decor and fun robots are a treat for kids (and kids at heart). Plus it’s walking distance to the famed Magnificent Mile, Theater District, and a bounty of shops and restaurants.

Cons: Some will find the glass-enclosed shower in the middle of the room cool, while others will think it’s odd and not family-friendly, despite there being an exterior curtain you can pull around it. It’s a strong example of the hotel’s unconventional approach to design.

Kimpton Gray Hotel

source The Gray

Packed in amidst the Loop’s skyscrapers, the Kimpton Gray Hotel is ideal for downtown business travelers but it’s a far cry from the bland cookie-cutter business hotels you might expect. Formally known as the New York Life Insurance building, the landmark edifice dates back to 1894. The hotel takes its name from the preserved Georgia Gray marble, which is found throughout much of the restored interiors.

The IHG property deftly combines such historic features with contemporary-styled guest rooms with crisp furnishings. Upgrade to the King Spa room for a walk-in shower and separate soaking tub, which is pretty nice after a long workday. We love the social vibe of the complimentary evening wine hour in the lobby, an IHG hallmark. Head upstairs to the lively Argentinian rooftop lounge with an enormous retractable roof. It’s a great after-work spot for entertaining clients.

Trip Advisor Ranking: 8 out of 206

Booking.com Rating: 9.2 out of 10

Pros: The location is perfect for business travelers especially those needing to be in the heart of the Loop and financial district. Fitness buffs will like that all rooms come with a yoga mat, biks are free to use, and the on-site fitness center is tricked out with all the latest equipment including a Peloton bike.

Cons: If you extend a stay through the weekend, it can feel a bit deserted in the Loop’s financial district, which caters to the workweek crowd. Many restaurants nearby will be closed.

Viceroy Chicago

source Lisa Lubin/Business Insider

From the beautifully restored 1930s façade to the 30-foot lobby wall of quotes, the Viceroy is all about looks.

During a recent stay, I was quite impressed by the highly-designed rooms, which felt like a study in midcentury modern decor, and as if I was living in my own pied-à-terre rather than a standard hotel. I also loved that Viceroy is located in the Gold Coast neighborhood with its great shopping and dining. Staying here gives visitors a taste of residential life, but with plenty to do nearby, and prime beach access. The hotel is very close to Lake Michigan.

Trip Advisor Ranking: 16 out of 206

Booking.com Rating: 9.4 out of 10

Pros: Many rooms have great city views including a sliver of lake in the distance. Don’t miss a chance to eat at Somerset, the award-winning on-site restaurant helmed by a Michelin-starred chef.

Cons: While some rooms boast lake views for an added cost, they may not be full-on views. Also, there’s no on-site spa, which is surprising for a luxury-leaning hotel of this caliber.

Chicago Athletic Association Hotel

source Chicago Athletic Association Hotel

Originally home to an elite men’s club, the Chicago Athletic Association hotel building is an architectural gem dating back to 1893. Converted to a boutique hotel in 2015, the lobby always gives me goose bumps with its Harvard meets Hogwarts aesthetic.

Rooms play into the vibe, but it’s comfortable rather than kitschy. I often bring out-of-towners up to Cindy’s Rooftop, an airy restaurant with a large outdoor terrace offering some of the city’s best views of Millennium Park and Lake Michigan.

Trip Advisor Ranking: 62 out of 206

Booking.com Rating: 8.9 out of 10

Pros: The gothic-inspired design is filled with historic charm and character that feels truly unique. The great location across from Millennium Park also means great views of the park and lake.

Cons: Because of its downtown location and setting inside a historic building, rooms can be smaller than expected. Also the popularity of some of the onsite restaurants (especially Cindy’s Rooftop) means you’ll mingle with local crowds, resulting in wait times that can be unacceptable for most.

Ace Hotel Chicago

source Lisa Lubin/Business Insider

Minimal, yet modern and edgy, Ace Hotel Chicago speaks to hip business travelers and locals looking for a West Loop base with cool factor.

The West Loop is one of Chicago’s trendiest neighborhoods, and the whole hotel seems to channel that sentiment. Rooms are purposefully utilitarian (a hallmark aesthetic of the Ace brand) yet still very comfortable, and some even come with their own turntable or guitar. The restaurant, lobby bar (with outdoor patio and fire pits), and rooftop bar are all hotspots that attract locals as well. Weeks later, I’m still thinking about the heart-stealing views from my east-facing room and the rooftop.

Trip Advisor Ranking: 15 out of 206

Booking.com Rating: 9.0 out of 10

Pros: The hotel is dripping in cool factor and it’s hard not to feel taken by the immersive vibe. Ace Chicago is also surrounded by some of the best restaurants in the city, from chefs awarded by James Beard and Michelin to winners of the TV program, Top Chef.

Cons: If you prefer a super plush and luxurious vibe, the Ace’s pared-down utilitarian feel may not cut it.

Virgin Hotels Chicago

source Virgin Hotels Chicago

Created by Sir Richard Branson, the very first of the Virgin Hotels opened in Chicago in 2015 inside the Old Dearborn Bank Building. Steps away from Michigan Avenue in Chicago’s Loop, the downtown boutique hotel offers a refreshed approach to modern luxury and comfort, catering to younger business types and tech-savvy travelers. An app is utilized for check-in, room service requests (which is actually handled through delivery services like Door Dash), and it also serves as your TV remote control.

Each room (they call them chambers) in the 26-story hotel is separated in two areas, with a large dressing area, closet space, and shower separated by a set of sliding privacy doors from the sleeping area. The vibe is cool and no-nonsense. I love the fact that Virgin has no hidden fees and they offer “street-level” pricing on minibar items and videos on demand, without the typical upcharge found at similarly elevated hotels.

Trip Advisor Ranking: 16 out of 206

Booking.com Rating: 9.3 out of 10

Pros: The onsite Commons Club is a cool hybrid bar, lounge, and co-working space that feels nothing like a hotel. The rooftop lounge offers panoramic views of the skyline, which feel like an added perk.

Cons: The hotel can be noisy. As it’s right in the Loop next to the El tracks, you can hear trains going by, and thumping music from the rooftop bar tends to filter down to rooms on high floors.

The Gwen, A Luxury Collection Hotel

source The Gwen Hotel

Located right on iconic Michigan Avenue, The Gwen, a Luxury Collection Hotel from Marriott Bonvoy, is set in a 1920s Art Deco landmark building (yes, it’s a common theme in Chicago).

Bright and modern rooms come with ultra-luxe Frette linens and a plush bed. Amenities excellent on-site restaurants from one of Chicago’s most celebrated chefs and the sleek rooftop terrace has fire pits and a unique “curling” rink in winter.

Trip Advisor Ranking: 10 out of 206

Booking.com Rating: 9.4 out of 10

Pros: The trendy rooftop terrace is a highlight of staying here, as is the perfect location right on Michigan Avenue. You can even head right into the adjacent mall without stepping foot outside.

Cons: Being right on busy Michigan Avenue can also mean its not the quietest spot. Some guests complain of blaring horns and street noise.

Thompson Chicago

source Thompson Chicago

Dark and sophisticated, The Thompson Chicago (a World of Hyatt luxury property) immediately makes you feel cool with a stylish, loft-like urban edge that attracts cosmopolitan couples and savvy business travelers.

Reviewers love the luxury linens, Gold Coast location, and modern, state of the art bathrooms and city views. Nico Osteria on the ground floor is well known in the neighborhood for its raw bar, house-made pasta, and tasty seafood.

Trip Advisor Ranking: 14 out of 206

Booking.com Rating: 9.2 out of 10

Pros: Design-forward rooms and common spaces in an equally chic neighborhood.

Cons: If you must be in the heart of downtown, this might not be as convenient, as it’s a bit removed.

Loews Chicago Hotel

source Loews Chicago

The Loews Chicago Hotel is housed within a gleaming 52-story glass and steel tower and favored by business travelers who eschew stuffy or traditional hotels for one such as this that favors a clean, sleek approach. Unlike many of Chicago’s hotels set in rehabbed historical buildings, I love the newness of Loews. The spacious public spaces feel contemporary, and the rooms, while decently sized, still seem airy.

I’m also enamored by the enormous rooftop terrace (one of the largest in the city) and the 24-hour state-of-the-art fitness center and large indoor lap pool. Located one block from the Chicago River, the hotel is about a five-minute walk to Michigan Avenue.

Trip Advisor Ranking: 12 out of 206

Booking.com Rating: 9.4 out of 10

Pros: Everything is brand new and looks and feels it with rooms and public spaces that are clean, modern, and spacious. The hotel is only steps from the Chicago Riverwalk for an early morning jog.

Cons: If you like to walk right out the door and find many restaurants and shops, the hotel may feel a tad off the beaten path as it’s a couple-blocks walk to Michigan Avenue.

The Langham Chicago

source The Langham Chicago

The 5-star Langham Chicago is the number one rated hotel in Chicago on Trip Advisor, and for good reason. It’s a classic example of luxury, consistently praised for its excellent service and posh appearance. The art-filled hotel resides in the landmark, 52-story IBM building designed by renowned architect Mies van der Rohe. It’s perched on the Chicago River, steps from Michigan Avenue, Millennium Park, and Chicago’s business district offering one of the best locations.

Large rooms all have floor-to-ceiling windows with stellar city views. Reviewers frequently use words like “amazing” and “exceptional.” Splurge on a Club Level room and you’ll receive a complimentary breakfast buffet, afternoon tea, cocktails and snacks all day and into the evening, and butler service, which offers tremendous value for the higher price tag. Oh, and don’t forget your swimsuit to do laps in one of Chicago’s nicest indoor pools.

Trip Advisor Ranking: 1 out of 206

Booking.com Rating: 9.6 out of 10

Pros: Staying here is an overall experience thanks to the elegant design, award-winning on-site dining at Travelle, plus a 22,000 square foot health club, which includes Langham’s signature Chuan Spa for prime pampering.

Cons: For some, the price point may be a bit steep. This isn’t a hotel where you’ll find cheap deals.

The Peninsula Chicago

source The Peninsula Chicago

Often named not only the best hotel in Chicago but also one of the best in the U.S., the five-star Peninsula Chicago earned a spot on our list for its winning combination of service and elegance.

We appreciate all the plush details found within rooms from the Pratesi linens to the TV above the soaking tub in the marble bathroom. It’s opulence at its finest. Although it’s pricey, we have found rates in the low season for just above $400. Sometimes they have special offers like a third night free.

Insider tip: try to stay over Friday or Saturday night so not to miss the decadent, chocolate buffet of your dreams in the Lobby restaurant. This is also where the celebrated Peninsula Afternoon Tea takes place. And don’t miss the 1930s supper club decor and world-class dining at Shanghai Terrace or the views of Michigan Avenue from the rooftop terrace.

Trip Advisor Ranking: 4 out of 206

Booking.com Rating: 9.6 out of 10

Pros: There are so many to list, but none surpass the service, sophistication, and attention to detail, which past guests overwhelmingly rave about. The enormous spa and fitness center have a large pool and lesser-known terrace for lounging and soaking in one of the best views of the city skyline.

Cons: The hotel is expensive and it’s an indulgence. There are certainly cheaper luxury options. Plus, because of its popularity, the bar and restaurants can be very busy and booked up way in advance.