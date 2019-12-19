The 10 best family-friendly hotels near Disneyland in Anaheim, CA

source Disney Parks & Resorts

The Disneyland theme park in Anaheim, California is one of the most popular destinations in the state, with over 18 million visitors per year.

Visiting the park is often a multi-day event, requiring an overnight stay in Anaheim. Many hotels in the area cater to Disney guests and promote proximity to the Disneyland parks and the perks they provide for families.

To help narrow the choices, we’ve selected 10 of the most convenient, family-friendly, highly-rated, and affordable hotels near Disneyland with published rates starting as low as $107 per night in slower seasons.

Visiting Disneyland is something many people look forward to all their lives. It’s also expensive, as park tickets can easily run hundreds of dollars, especially when you add in food and merchandise.

Staying on-site at Disney can certainly add to those costs. Disney hotels tend to be pricier than counterparts, but also nicer, with elevated design and amenities that fully embrace the total Disney experience. Official hotels such as Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel, or the Disneyland Hotel offer park access and perks other properties can’t provide. For mega Disney fans, it can be well worth the splurge.

Of course, choosing an unaffiliated hotel offers a great way to save cash. If you are traveling on a budget and plan to spend more time in the parks than in the room, consider the major hotel chains, most of which have a presence within a two-mile radius of Disneyland and Disney California Adventure, as well as the Anaheim Convention Center, which is about a mile from the front gates of Disneyland.

Another important distinguishing factor is distance. While the Grand Californian Hotel & Spa is located directly next to California Adventure (and boasts a private guest entrance), other hotels are far away. If you opt to stay off-site, make sure your hotel provides a shuttle or has an Anaheim Resort Transit shuttle (or ART as it is called) stop, which connects many hotels with the theme parks starting at $5 a day for hop-on, hop-off service.

Rates for Anaheim hotels vary widely, starting from $107 per night up to $435, with increased rates on weekends and high season. To distill the best value, we’ve put together the following list of the most convenient and highest-rated hotels in the area to fit every budget, based on personal experience, pricing, and reviews from sites such as Trip Advisor and Booking.com.

Hilton Anaheim Hotel

source Hilton Hotels

While not high on Trip Advisor’s rankings, I like the Hilton Anaheim for its wide array of amenities. It’s the largest hotel in Anaheim with over 1,500 rooms and houses several casual eateries, as well as a dedicated Disneyland desk for help with park tickets and transportation.

With my American Express Platinum card, I have automatic Gold status with Hilton and receive perks such as free room upgrades when available, free breakfast, and late check-outs. Regardless of having the card, the hotel tends to also offer some of the lowest rates, making it a great budget pick.

Trip Advisor Ranking: 62 out of 121

Booking.com Rating: 8.1

Homewood Suites by Hilton Anaheim Resort – Convention Center

source Hilton

Located a little less than a mile from Disneyland, Homewood Suites by Hilton Anaheim Resort is an all-suite offering, making it a great choice for families. Studio or one-bedroom accommodations come with separate living and sleeping areas, as well as a fully equipped kitchen with full-size refrigerator, microwave, and dishwasher. Free daily breakfast and complimentary dinner from Monday through Thursday also adds big value, considering how pricey food can be inside Disneyland.

Trip Advisor Ranking: 1 out of 121

Booking.com Rating: 8.3

Hampton Inn & Suites Anaheim Resort Convention Center

source Hilton

Located a mile from Disneyland, the Hampton Inn & Suites Anaheim Resort, another Hilton-affiliated property, offers a wide range of modern rooms including studio suites with kitchenettes. The hotel still feels brand new from its 2019 opening, which is nice considering more dated properties in the area. Free breakfast is included with the room rate.

Trip Advisor Ranking: 2 out of 121

Booking.com Rating: 9.2

Howard Johnson by Wyndham Anaheim Hotel and Water Playground

source Howard Johnson

One of the biggest draws of this Howard Johnson is the sprawling Castaway Cove water park, located on-site. It features a 30-foot pirate ship, water slides, and spray fountain, which is a great alternative when you need a break from the park on hot Southern California days. Family guest rooms often include bunk beds, as well as Disneyland-centric artwork.

Trip Advisor Ranking: 10 out of 121

Booking.com Rating: 8.8

Ayres Hotel Anaheim

source Ayres Hotel

The relatively small Ayres Hotel has just 133 rooms for a more boutique vibe that couples and young professionals might appreciate. As such, it stands out from other non-Disney Anaheim offerings as a slightly more grownup offering. The hotel provides complimentary breakfast, as well as light dinner on select weekday evenings. Although this hotel is located 2.5 miles from Disneyland, the Anaheim Resort Transit shuttle stops right in front. Though, that might feel far for some.

Trip Advisor Ranking: 4 out of 121

Booking.com Rating: 9.1

SunCoast Park Anaheim, Tapestry Collection by Hilton

source Hilton

The SunCoast Hotel Anaheim comes from Hilton’s Tapestry Collection for an elevated stay with clean, newly remodeled rooms. Past guests are quick to praise the renovation, raving about the updated feel of rooms, and also the fact that Disneyland is just a short walk away. Make sure to enroll in Hilton Honors if you’re not currently a member, to secure the best rates.

Trip Advisor Ranking: 3 out of 121

Booking.com Rating: 9.1

Hyatt House at Anaheim Resort/Convention Center

source Hyatt House

Hyatt House at Anaheim Resort/Convention Center is located just one block from Disneyland, so there’s no need to take a shuttle or endure a long walk. That’s a big plus, especially after a long day at the parks. Spacious studios and one-bedroom suites include kitchens, which are optimal for families and longer stays. Additional perks such as a complimentary full breakfast buffet and a vast Walgreens on the ground floor are just a few of the other reasons travelers return.

Trip Advisor Ranking: 14 out of 121

Booking.com Rating: 8.9

Courtyard by Marriott Anaheim Theme Park Entrance

source Marriott

The Courtyard by Marriott Anaheim Theme Park Entrance has the honor of receiving the 2019 Traveler’s Choice award from Trip Advisor. As the name implies, it’s only a five-minute walk to the parks. A massive water park on-site with six slides, and family-centric rooms with bunk beds have helped make it a top choice for families. However, all those amenities don’t come cheap, and it’s only slightly less expensive than Disney’s official offerings. It’s a good option for those who prefer to show Marriott loyalty, or to consider when Disney prices start to sky rocket.

Trip Advisor Ranking: 7 out of 121

Booking.com Rating: 9.4

Disneyland Hotel

source Disneyland Hotel

For those who prefer an official Disney stay but don’t want to splurge on Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel and Spa, the Disneyland Hotel is a good middle option. It’s pricey at $350 per night, but cheaper than the Californian. Plus, you’ll still have access to perks such as early admission. You can expect loads of Disney touches through art and themed restaurants, and the park’s front gates are just a short walk or monorail ride away. Though like other Disney hotels, rooms will be standard, which could feel disappointing for some, given the price.

Trip Advisor Ranking: 38 out of 121

Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa

source Sunny Chanel/Business Insider

The Grand Californian Hotel & Spa is, by far, the most expensive hotel in the Anaheim area, with rooms starting at $430 a night. And despite the higher price, accommodations are largely quite standard. There are certainly cheaper options elsewhere for the same size room, but I’ve chosen to stay here over a dozen times because of the added perks such as a private entrance to Disney California Adventure, early admission to the parks, and unique on-site amenities and dining. The collective experience is unmatched in Anaheim, and worth the price if you’re seeking to maximize time in the parks and the overall Disney feeling.

Trip Advisor Ranking: 36 out of 121

Expedia Rating: 4.3 out of 5