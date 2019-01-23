The 19 best hotels in the world in 2019

caption Viroth’s Hotel in Siem Reap, Cambodia is one of the most loved hotels in the world. source TripAdvisor

TripAdvisor has released the winners of its 2019 Travellers’ Choice awards for hotels.

The awards honour hotels across categories including Luxury, Bargain, Small, Best Service, B&Bs and Inn, Romance, Family, and All-Inclusive, as well as Top Hotels Overall.

The ranking is based on millions of reviews and opinions collected globally on TripAdvisor over the past year.

We’ve rounded up the 19 best hotels in the world.

January is the perfect time to give your bucket lists a refresh – and if travel is on your radar, TripAdvisor has released the winners of its 2019 Travellers’ Choice awards for hotels just in time.

The awards, now in their 17th year, honour hotels across categories including Luxury, Bargain, Small, Best Service, B&Bs and Inn, Romance, Family, and All-Inclusive, as well as Top Hotels Overall.

This year, the ranking was determined based on millions of reviews and opinions collected globally on TripAdvisor over the past year. Both the quality and quantity of reviews were taken into account for each category, and each winner delivered “remarkable service, quality, and value.”

We’ve rounded up the 19 best hotels in the world, according to TripAdvisor.

From Cambodia to Costa Rica, scroll down for some serious 2019 travel inspiration.

19. Rosewood Mayakoba — Playa del Carmen, Mexico

18. Nayara Springs — La Fortuna de San Carlos, Costa Rica

17. Mandapa, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve — Ubud, Bali, Indonesia

16. Ikos Oceania — Nea Moudania, Greece

15. Hotel 41 — London, England

14. Hotel Amira Istanbul — Istanbul, Turkey

13. The Oberoi Rajvilas — Jaipur, India

12. Quinta Jardins do Lago — Funchal, Portugal

11. Golden Temple Retreat — Siem Reap, Cambodia

10. Hanoi La Siesta Hotel & Spa — Hanoi, Vietnam

9. Kayakapi Premium Caves — Cappadocia, Urgup, Turkey

8. Belmond Palacio Nazarenas — Cusco, Peru

7. The Resort at Pedregal — Cabo San Lucas, Baja California, Mexico

6. French Quarter Inn — Charleston, South Carolina, USA

5. Hotel Alpin Spa Tuxerhof — Tux, Austria

4. Kenting Amanda Hotel — Hengchun, Pingtung, Taiwan

3. Viroth’s Hotel — Siem Reap, Cambodia

2. Hotel Belvedere — Riccione, Italy

1. Tulemar Bungalows & Villas — Manuel Antonio, Costa Rica

