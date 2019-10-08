The 17 best hotels in the world, according to travelers

caption A few hotels on the list were converted from palatial estates. source Taj Hotels

Hotels can really make or break a vacation.

Condé Nast Traveler just released the results of its 32nd annual Readers’ Choice Awards survey, which chronicled travelers’ experiences, including unforgettable hotels all over the world.

Read more: The 5 new hotels around the world with the most incredible design, according to experts

600,000 voters provided their thoughts on nearly 10,000 hotels. The hotels that ultimately made the final cut span different price points, destinations, and styles.

Here are the top 17. Only four are in the US, but two of the top five are in Los Angeles. Other popular destinations include Switzerland and India.

17. Inn of the Five Graces

source The Inn of the Five Graces

Location: Santa Fe, New Mexico

Starting rate per night: $456

The Inn of Five Graces sits in the middle of Santa Fe’s historic downtown. In the spirit of Santa Fe being the “oldest continually inhabited city in the US,” each colorful room in the inn was designed uniquely as a testament to the city’s old Southwestern vibe.

16. Hotel Astoria, A Rocco Forte Hotel

source Rocco Forte Hotels

Location: Saint Petersburg, Russia

Starting rate per night: $170

Directly across from Saint Isaac’s Cathedral, the Astoria Hotel has symbolized luxury in Saint Petersburg since opening in 1912. The hotel’s charming High Tea is a Saint Petersburg must-do.

15. La Réserve Paris – Hotel and Spa

source La Réserve

Location: Paris, France

Starting rate per night: $1,047

La Réserve is just steps from the Champs-Élysées. With only 40 rooms, the sophisticated boutique hotel has spacious apartments and is known for delivering on its promise of “a different vision of luxury.”

14. Aranwa Sacred Valley Hotel & Wellness

source Aranwa Sacred Valley Hotel

Location: Sacred Valley, Peru

Starting rate per night: $145

Aranwa Sacred Valley is a restored 17th-century hacienda that opened as a hotel in 1900. There are 115 total rooms on the property, but the hotel is part of a larger chain of hotels all across Peru. It’s an hour away from Cusco and on the way to Machu Picchu.

13. Aranwa Cusco Boutique Hotel

source Aranwa Cusco

Location: Cusco, Peru

Starting rate per night: $205

Aranwa Sacred Valley’s sister hotel, Aranwa Cusco, is a 43-suite 16th-century mansion just steps from the Plaza de Armas in Cusco. This hotel has a collection of 300 pieces of fine art, all produced at the renowned Escuela Cusqueña.

12. Amerikalinjen

source Amerikalinjen

Location: Oslo, Norway

Starting rate per night: $269

The Amerikalinjen just opened in March. The 122-room hotel was initially built in 1919 as the offices for a cruise line that would ferry between Norway and the US, hence the name. The hotel is celebrated for balancing its history and its modern flair.

11. Alila Fort Bishangarh

source Alila Fort Bishangarh

Location: Jaipur, India

Starting rate per night: $298

The Alila Fort Bishangarh is a converted 230-year-old fortress. The restoration and transformation into a hotel took 10 years to complete. Local materials, like sandstone, were used to finish the hotel.

10. Rosewood Luang Prabang

source Rosewood Luang Prabang

Location: Luang Prabang, Laos

Starting rate per night: $960

A luxury jungle hideaway in South East Asia, the Rosewood Luang Prabang is intended to be peaceful. There are some guest rooms in hilltop tents and other villas with personal pools, but the most impressive part of the property is the waterfall and river that runs through it.

9. Beau-Rivage Palace

source Beau-Rivage Palace

Location: Lausanne, Switzerland

Starting rate per night: $417

The Beau-Rivage Palace has been open since 1861. The storied hotel sits right on Lake Geneva and has been a getaway for famous guests like Coco Chanel, Nelson Mandela, and Tina Turner. The hotel has gardens, recently renovated guest rooms, a world-class spa, and a two Michelin-star fine dining restaurant on property.

8. Monastero Santa Rosa Hotel & Spa

source Monastero Santa Rosa

Location: Amalfi, Italy

Starting rate per night: $604

Once a 17th-century monastery, Monastero Santa Rosa is a 20-room boutique hotel perched on a clifftop with views of the Mediterranean Sea. While the hotel is celebrated for its state-of-the-art spa, there are many experiences to keep in mind – there’s also the possibility of an al fresco meal at a Michelin star restaurant on property.

7. Rambagh Palace

source Taj Hotels

Location: Jaipur, India

Starting rate per night: $410

Rambagh Palace was built in Jaipur in 1835 as an opulent home for the queen’s favorite handmaiden. Later, it was turned into a royal guesthouse and hunting lodge, and in 1957 it was converted into the luxury hotel it is today. Noteworthy names like Prince Charles and Jacqueline Kennedy have stayed in one of the 78 massive guest suites.

6. Royal Mansour

source Royal Mansour

Location: Marrakesh, Morocco

Starting rate per night: $1,212

1,500 master craftsmen spent three years building the 53 three-story riads that make up this hotel that was commissioned by King Mohammed VI. While each has lavish amenities, the grandest one has a home cinema, personal bar and gym, a spa room, and could cost in the neighborhood of $40,000 per night.

5. Four Seasons Hotel at the Surf Club

source The Surf Club

Location: Miami Beach, Florida

Starting rate per night: $600

The Surf Club first opened on New Year’s Eve in 1930. It was known for being high society once upon a time – Elizabeth Taylor and Winston Churchill both stayed there – and still is. It has a Thomas Keller restaurant and a stateside offshoot of Positano’s famed Le Sirenuse.

4. 1 Hotel West Hollywood

source 1 Hotel West Hollywood

Location: West Hollywood, California

Starting rate per night: $308

Right on the Sunset Strip, 1 Hotel West Hollywood is conveniently located in the heart of Los Angeles. The 285-room hotel just opened earlier this year. This 1 Hotel outpost is known for doing what the overall brand does best: pursuing sustainability. Everything, from the carpets the lightbulbs, has been carefully designed from recycled material.

3. Taj Lake Palace

source Taj Hotels

Location: Udaipur, India

Starting rate per night: $432

This 18th-century palace with 65 rooms and 18 suites sits on a man-made island in Lake Pichola. It was originally built for a prince and the hotel prides itself on providing royal treatment. As the hotel sits in the middle of the water, guests need to be shuttled out by private boat.

2. Baur au Lac

source Baur au Lac

Location: Zurich, Switzerland

Starting rate per night: $766

The Baur au Lac has been owned and operated by the same family for 175 years. The 119-room hotel enjoys privacy in its own park. It also has a Michelin-starred restaurant, Pavillion. Previous noteworthy guests include Elton John and Joan Miró.

1. SLS Hotel, Beverly Hills

source SLS Hotels

Location: Beverly Hills, California

Starting rate per night: $381

While there are SLS properties in Miami and in the Bahamas, the famed hotelier’s West Coast outpost opened its doors in 2008 and just underwent a $22 million renovation. The hotel was originally designed by Philippe Starck and features trendy José Andrés restaurants. The SLS aims to exude a chic, young vibe and even refers to itself as a “modern-day playground.”