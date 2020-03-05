source Alyssa Powell/Business Insider

With great weather, culture, and beaches, visiting Miami is always a good idea and there are hundreds of hotels to consider for any given trip.

Major hospitality brands operate in downtown Brickell skyscrapers, refined waterfront hotels can be booked in Sunny Isles or Mid Beach, and boutique gems have popped up in charming areas like Coconut Grove. And, of course, South Beach resorts are only getting better.

To narrow the field and highlight the best hotels in Miami in 2020, we stayed at, toured, and researched the city’s top-rated hotels with tips on what makes each place great, where some have room for improvement, and how to maximize your stay.

Pricing reflects many budgets and tastes, from affordable boutique hotels for $150 per night to ultra-luxury beach suites for $500.

With bright sunshine, vibrant art and culture, a buzzing dining scene, and yes, stunning beaches, Miami is always a good idea.

While it used to be the case that the city’s best hotels were relegated to trendy South Beach, that’s hardly the case anymore – though, those properties still exist and they’re just as impressive.

Now, visitors have ample options, from luxury skyscrapers in revived downtown areas like Brickell, boutique gems in charming neighborhoods like Coconut Grove, or relaxed beach hotels in Mid Beach that offer a refreshing alternative to wild antics happening to the south.

There are five-star enclaves, laid-back beachy rooms, eco-friendly lodging, and Art Deco masterpieces that pay homage to the Magic City’s storied past. Plainly, there’s something for every style, taste, and budget, whether you seek a quick weekend getaway in the sun, are attending one of the city’s dynamic cultural conferences, have meetings in the financial center, or simply need a nice-long vacation with a little bit of everything.

We researched, toured, and stayed at top-rated Miami hotels to determine which are worth your money and vacation days. We’ll continue to update this list in real-time so check back often for the newest places that catch our eye.

Every hotel was personally reviewed, vetted, and selected based on the following criteria:

Hotels located all over the city. These are the best overall hotels and cover neighborhoods from Brickell to the beach and in between.

Hotels are considered four- or five-stars, for an elevated experience that guarantees to impress.

Holds a Trip Advisor rating of four or above with significant, honest reviews.

It is typically priced between $150 to $550 per night to start to offer a wide range of hotels from budget-friendly to indulgent luxury. You’ll find the lowest prices in summer when temperatures soar, and the highest between December and April when tourists come to thaw out in the winter.

The hotel boasts amenities and features that make it fun to stay on-site, with excellent pools or beach facilities, unique design and architecture, well-styled rooms, good food and drink, or other experiential elements that add value.

Meet our high standard – we don’t recommend hotels just because others have, but because we think they truly are the best.

Keep reading to see why we were so impressed by these Miami hotels, sorted by price from low to high.

Kimpton Surfcomber Hotel

source Emily Hochberg/Business Insider

Staying at Kimpton Surfcomber is like checking into a funky beach house where all the amenities have been updated for a modern crowd but it’s still managed to maintain an eclectic, laid back vibe.

This beachfront hotel from the IHG family of hotels is one of the more affordable boutique hotels directly facing the water in Miami Beach. It comes with great guest perks like free daily happy hour, wellness classes, and activities meant to encourage socializing. It all curates an atmosphere that feels youthful and lively. It’s not a quiet luxury retreat, but it is a fun escape with a great pool (and free-to-use giant floaties!) for families and groups of friends.

Pros: Rooms are well-priced for such a great location and like all Kimpton properties, comes with a bunch of great inclusions and amenities.

Cons: The property feels a bit old and dated and walls in guest rooms are very thin. Expect to hear noise from outside, next door, and above.

Mr. C Miami – Coconut Grove

source Emily Hochberg/Business Insider

Mr. C is a charming delight nestled in the equally charismatic area of Coconut Grove. The hotel is surrounded by inviting restaurants, intriguing boutiques, a marina, and views of sailboats in the distance. Most tourists overlook this hidden gem area in favor of the beach or downtown, but if you’re open to something new, looking to discover another side of Miami, or have business on the mainland, this is a solid option.

Everything is nautical themed, from the porthole-shaped windows to white sail tarps and glossy lacquered wood resembling the sleek deck of an Italian yacht. Furnishings are midcentury modern and staying here feels like you’ve set sail for someplace glamorous. A lush courtyard, sublime rooftop pool, and chic Italian restaurant with waiters clad in white tuxedo jackets only adds to the appeal.

Pros: The clever theme is well-executed and never feels kitschy, and entry-level rooms are well-priced, spacious, and creatively-designed. The rooftop restaurant gets packed with in-the-know-locals.

Cons: Rooms can be noisy with the sounds of traffic or guests next door and overhead. There are no real views to speak except on higher floors and even then, the best vantage points are from the top floor occupied by the rooftop pool, meeting space, bar, and restaurant.

The Confidante Miami Beach

source Emily Hochberg/Business Insider

Located up the coast from South Beach, The Confidante is a well-priced relaxing hideaway from World of Hyatt. The midcentury modern-inspired Art Deco hotel has all the amenities needed for a great beach vacation with two pools (one for families, one for adults), a colorful courtyard area to relax or play games, spa and gym facilities with wellness classes, bike rentals, good on-site food and drink, and of course, prime beach access.

It’s a full four-star boutique experience without the inflated prices found at similar hotels in South Beach, but if you crave that action, it’s a 20-minute walk away. Prices start as low as $195 for a standard room without a balcony or ocean view but plan to spend the extra $40 for the upgrade, which is very much worth it. Or, a suite will only come in around $300 per night, which feels like a secret that’s too good to be true.

Pros: Excellent pool and beach facilities and prices that feel reasonable for comfortable, beachy rooms.

Cons: Rooms are comfortable but basic unless you opt for a suite. The hotel also sometimes seems ill-equipped to deal with its large crowds, so prepare to wait for pool chairs or food orders. Fortunately, the vibe is so relaxed you might not care.

Solé Miami, A Noble House Resort

source Jennifer Agress/Business Insider

Solé Miami, A Noble House Resort is an upscale waterfront boutique hotel in Sunny Isles Beach that just completed an exciting renovation. Accommodations are laid back with purposeful, contemporary design for a vacation that’s just as refined as Miami Beach, affordable, and with the option for apartment-style living.

Ocean view rooms offer a gorgeous vantage point, and rates start at $199 for standard rooms and $399 for suites with kitchens and sleeper sofas that are perfect for family vacations. Save time for dinner on the BALEENkitchen terrace during sunset. The food is delicious and the perfect complement to that Florida coastal view.

Pros: Solé Miami is a beautifully-designed, relaxing escape with a great restaurant and bar, excellent pool and beach area, and incredible views.

Cons: Resort fee and valet costs add up quickly, so avoid driving if possible. While well-appointed, the hotel doesn’t have all the bells and whistles found in fancier, more expansive resorts, and it’s not a party hotel either, if that’s what you seek

SLS Brickell

source Emily Hochberg/Business Insider

SLS Brickell is a luxury hotel in downtown Miami within the revived area of Brickell, now bustling with designer shopping, gourmet dining, and world-class art. The contemporary tower’s common spaces and guest rooms were designed by the legendary Philippe Starck, renowned for his distinctive, edgy approach. The rooftop pool is colorful and photogenic, and if you’re looking to stay somewhere that encapsulates Miami’s sleek energy before hitting the downtown nightlife scene, you’ll love this hotel.

Though, those who prefer something more understated and minimal might find the room’s design approach to be a bit flamboyant, if not a tad gaudy, with mirrors everywhere including the ceiling.

Pros: The highly-manicured rooftop pool area is among the best I saw in Miami and the innovatively designed public spaces invite you to linger.

Cons: I experienced significant housekeeping issues with dirty linens, towels, and robes. Those who don’t appreciate the signature Starck style might also find fault with the look of the rooms which can feel a bit unusual.

Loews Miami Beach Hotel

source Emily Hochberg/Business Insider

The Loews Miami Beach is a sprawling resort that impresses with a grand entrance, sweeping lobby, and manicured gardens and fountains leading down to an attractive pool and beach area. It’s high-end but doesn’t feel stuffy or pretentious, making it approachable for families, but still attractive to adults and couples seeking a quiet getaway. The sophisticated hotel also has a large spa and fitness facility, kids club, well-curated boutiques, and multiple on-site dining venues in addition to waterfront fun.

Rooms are spacious, nicely-appointed, and well-priced, though the best rooms face the ocean and quickly rise into costly territory.

Pros: Despite the large size and crowds, this hotel always manages to feel peaceful. Rooms are quiet, tasteful, and elegant, and oceanfront view rooms are simply stunning.

Cons: While standard rooms can be cheap, that price easily triples for an oceanfront room. There is also only one pool for 800 guest rooms.

The Betsy

source Booking.com

The only Forbes Four-Star and AAA Four Diamond-rated boutique hotel in greater Miami, The Betsy Hotel South Beach is located across the street from the beach on buzzy Ocean Drive and earns high praise for impeccable hospitality, preserved historic architecture, beautiful interior design, and wonderful arts-driven cultural programming.

Guests from around the world, local Floridians, and celebrities all book here to immerse themselves in the arts and tour the Art Deco District. There’s a distinctly beach chic-meets-British tea room design vibe happening, and it’s so different from any other hotel in Miami right now.

Pros: The atmosphere is cerebral without being pretentious, boasting rich literary events, arts programming, and creatives in residence meant to foster a culturally enriching experience. The design is also well-curated and on-site wellness perks and the rooftop pool curate an exciting approach to hospitality.

Cons: There really isn’t a middle-tier room type and starting price points aren’t ever cheap. For a spacious room, you’ll have to pay up big for a suite and there’s also a pricey resort fee.

W Miami Brickell

source Emily Hochberg/Business Insider

While the W in South Beach might be a quicker sell, it would be a mistake to overlook its equally impressive sister across the bay. I was impressed by the fashionable property that blended traditional luxury with modern amenities, soothing Asian-inspired decor, and a great on-site restaurant, Addikt, which was among my top meals in Miami.

Then there’s the massive 15th-floor pool deck, which is the size of a football field, and perhaps the only property in all of Miami where you don’t have to wake up at the first sign of daylight to secure a lounge chair.

Pros: I was impressed by the spacious rooms and excellent customer service. Addikt surprised me with inventive American-inspired fare and can’t-miss cocktails, and the pool is a major draw.

Cons: All rooms except top-tier suites face busy Brickell Drive or are close to it, which comes with significant noise bleed from traffic and announcements from the drawbridge as boats pass through. Don’t forget to pack earplugs or consider paying more for a room away from all the commotion.

source Emily Hochberg/Business Insider

Staying at 1 Hotel South Beach was such a serene experience, I often forgot I was in South Beach at all. The minimal look of soft neutral white and beige fabrics alongside leafy green plant life and reclaimed driftwood was light and calming and made me feel transported to a remote island oasis. Further, the on-site offerings were so varied and attractive, it’s easy to stay here for days and never need, or want, to leave.

The Zen-like sanctuary features four pools, a lush rooftop, several seasonally-sourced and health-conscious restaurants, a top-tier spa and wellness facility, and a sustainable mission that offsets your carbon footprint while still delivering a luxury experience.

Pros: With a private beach, six on-site restaurants, and four pools including a stunning rooftop, the hotel has all the trimmings of a giant resort, but without any of the hectic energy. Rooms are furnished using repurposed and recycled materials and leave you feeling fulfilled, refreshed, and rejuvenated.

Cons: Everything about staying here is expensive and that entry-level price is really only found during Miami’s hot and stormy summer season. Most of the year, it surges up towards $800. And in addition to high room rates, the resort fee hovers close to $50 daily, and food and drink, while tasty, are also costly.

The Setai Miami Beach

source Emily Hochberg/Business Insider

The Setai is a polished jewel in Miami Beach with an east meets west aesthetic merging Asian design and five-star hospitality with classic Art Deco heritage and architecture.

The all-suite hotel is booked by well-heeled travelers seeking a private and pampering hotel experience. The thoughtful Zen-like design is inspired by Feng Shui practices where every accent and detail is purposeful and intentional. Rooms are spacious with deep soaking tubs in the middle of Studio and One Bedroom City Suites in the historic Art Deco main building, while a gleaming tower houses contemporary one, two, and three-bedroom oceanfront apartment-style suites. Three sleek pools are heated to varying degrees year-round, on-site dining is delicious and experiential, and the Valmont Spa offers remarkable treatments inspired by Swiss medicine and practices. This is top-tier luxury.

Pros: The hotel is gorgeous but understated with an open lobby, tranquil central courtyard with reflecting pool, three well-appointed pools, and an excellent private beach. Rooms are all suites and the extra space feels fitting of the higher price tag. The spa bath and shower are among the best I’ve tried.

Cons: The price might be the biggest barrier to entry, with rates in the $500s only available in the hot summer. Expect it to rise higher to $800 for most of the year. Likewise, spa and food are all very expensive and rooms in the main building don’t face the ocean. For that, you’ll have to book in the tower, which starts at $1,100 per night.