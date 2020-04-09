The best non-theme park hotels in Orlando and Kissimmee

source Alyssa Powell/Business Insider

Orlando, Florida is one of the world’s most popular vacation destinations, thanks to its year-round pleasant climate, affordable flights, and proximity to world-class theme parks.

Most of the city’s top hotels are Walt Disney World hotels and resorts, but there are plenty of great choices outside of the theme parks, too.

We compiled some of the best hotels in the Orlando and adjacent Kissimmee area including four-star hotels where entry-level rooms start between $100 and $250 per night, and based selections on recent stays and reviews by trusted traveler sites.

A note from your Insider Reviews travel editor: Coronavirus has interrupted travel on a global scale forcing travelers to cancel and reassess plans in the coming weeks and months. We understand that right now is a challenging time to plan travel. But when this time passes and things return to normal, we know you’ll be eager to explore the world again.

Whenever that happens for you, and we know it will, we hope our travel content helps you make informed, useful, and inspiring choices on the best places and hotels to book. So whether you use our reviews now, bookmark them for the future, or simply need an escape from the news, we’ll continue to share the world with you. In the meantime, we encourage all travelers to stay safe, follow guidelines from the CDC website, and take precautions.

Orlando has a long history dating back to the 16th century, but as a tourism destination, it is relatively modern.

Chosen for its climate and cheap land, Walt Disney announced in 1965 that the Orlando area would be the location for the world’s most spectacular theme park, Walt Disney World, which duly opened in 1971.

This event provided a rocket-like boost to development in the region, with hundreds of companies relocating to be near the park, and Disney itself expanding with additional theme parks, and other brands such as SeaWorld and Universal setting up shop. Orlando grew from swampland to a major global destination in just a couple of decades.

Now, the metro area boasts well over 120,000 hotel rooms, the second-highest in the country behind Las Vegas. And although a substantial number of rooms are within Disney theme park properties, the strong convention trade, as well as traveler preferences, have driven the growth of high-quality hotels all over the city.

I’ve been visiting and editing guidebooks about Orlando for 15 years, and the developments outside of the theme parks are impressive. Downtown Orlando and adjacent Kissimmee, in particular, have evolved dramatically. There’s now a healthy mix of resort-style properties, independent lodging, and national chains, and most hotels also offer some kind of shuttle service to the big theme parks.

Prices can vary enormously, though these hotels are far cheaper than what you’ll find within the theme park grounds. Peak season prices usually surge between mid-December to April and the period from March to May sees fewer crowds and pleasant temperatures, though summer will be cheapest when stormy, humid weather sets in.

Our best hotels are based on my experience reviewing and staying in local properties, as well as feedback and ratings on sites such as TripAdvisor and Booking.com, and a starting price between $100 and $250 to accommodate a range of budgets and tastes.

Though many people come to Orlando and Kissimmee for the theme parks, alternative experiences are growing and thankfully, so are the hotel options. Staying off-site means cheaper prices, varied accommodations, and exciting food and drink, all without the immediate, looming presence of The Mouse.

These are the best hotels in Orlando, sorted by price from low to high.

Castle Hotel

This International Drive hotel was previously considered to be solidly in the tacky-kitsch arena, but after a 2013 multi-million dollar renovation, it has been elevated into Marriott Bonvoy’s prestigious Autograph Collection.

Gone are the cartoonish pinks and purple accents, replaced by elegant whites and silvers, flanked by striking towers that conjure up a castle-like image. Though stepping into the lobby is more akin to entering the world’s most glamorous hunting lodge, with shiny furniture and mirrors mixing with deer skulls. The sophisticated rustic mix continues in guest rooms, which feature intricately-carved wooden headboards.

Guests can loll by the alluring circular pool, which boasts a dolphin-themed fountain as its centerpiece, or take a break in the small but serviceable spa and gym facilities. There is also a bar and breakfast bistro with two full-service restaurants – Café Tu Tu Tango and Vito’s Chop House.

Trip Advisor Ranking: 84 out of 359 hotels in Orlando

Booking.com Rating: 8.8 out of 10

Pros: As well as the good on-site dining options, the hotel’s I-Drive location puts guests in the midst of some of Orlando’s best restaurants.

Cons: The decor in public spaces can seem a little over-the-top, and those with a low tolerance for kitsch might not be huge fans, even after the renovation.

B Resort & Spa

There’s a charming retro feel to the exterior of this Disney Springs-area hotel, a nod to its former life as the Royal Plaza (the place was fully renovated in 2014). The interior kicks up the appeal immediately with gleaming marble complemented by multi-colored chairs and oversized lamps in the lobby.

The property confidently walks a fine line between adult and family-friendly, with fun amenities such as iPads to borrow and a Kids Zone video game arcade. The pool area, which many rooms face, is zero-entry with a classic, Miami-style look filled with palm trees, sleek lines, and a bar.

The rooms are large and airy, with dark blues and grays standing out against white walls and light fittings. They’re sizeable enough for families and come replete with Aveda toiletries.

The American Kitchen Bar & Grill has an industrial look with antique vehicles and there’s a bar attached, as well as an on-site coffee shop and general store.

Trip Advisor Ranking: 186 out of 359 hotels in Orlando

Booking.com Rating: 8.1 out of 10

Pros: The hotel offers excellent value for a property that’s so close to some of the bigger attractions.

Cons: The list of amenities isn’t that impressive compared to some other off-park resorts, but the pool and dining options means that guests and families can easily pass a day there if they need downtime.

Caribe Royale Orlando

There’s really no missing this huge pink complex that’s just a five-minute drive from EPCOT. It’s classier than it sounds, though, and the resort’s Italianate lobby is suitably plush with a hexagonal skylight and opulent greenery.

The rooms are largely neutral with lots of space and comfortable living areas, especially in the family-sized apartment-style suites. Families and convention guests are kept largely to their own towers, which helps keep it from feeling overrun.

The dining highlight is the Venetian Chop House, a decadently-furnished, award-winning restaurant with crystal chandeliers and wood-paneled booths. There are a handful of more casual options, too.

Another stand-out amenity is the resort’s pool area with interactive play areas, waterfalls, and an impressive 65-foot water slide. There are also tennis and basketball courts, a gym, spa, as well as fishing (catch and release), and a mile-long jogging and biking trail.

Trip Advisor Ranking: 81 out of 359 hotels in Orlando

Booking.com Rating: 8.7 out of 10

Pros: The huge, heated pool is a definite highlight, and the slide really is the cherry on top.

Cons: There’s no Kids’ Club, though there are plenty of child-friendly amenities. There’s also a mandatory resort fee.

Hilton Orlando Bonnet Creek

This Hilton resort shares convention and other facilities with its sister property, the Waldorf Astoria Orlando, and offers almost comparable levels of comfort and amenities with a more family-friendly slant.

The lobby feels bright and spacious thanks to pastel shades and pale stone floors that reflect the daylight. The ceilings feature striking (but not racy) murals of women in vintage bathing costumes. The rooms are perfectly comfortable, if unremarkable, but do come with Hilton’s Serenity beds, and some offer views of fireworks from the surrounding parks.

The main draw, especially for families, is the pool area with a lazy river, water slides, and cabanas. Guests can also make use of the golf course and spa, which are amenities that are shared with the Waldorf Astoria.

Also shared are the varied dining options, though the on-site Italian bistro, La Luce, comes highly recommended and is operated by Napa Valley chef and restaurateur Donna Scala.

Trip Advisor Ranking: 32 out of 359 hotels in Orlando

Booking.com Rating: 8.8 out of 10

Pros: All the benefits of a sprawling Hilton resort with easy access to the luxe facilities and amenities at the Waldorf Astoria next door. Plus, the pool area with its lazy river is one of the best kid-friendly pools in the region.

Cons: There is a Kids’ Club, but it is located at The Waldorf Astoria, which might not feel convenient.

Reunion Resort & Golf Club

This Wyndham Grand property just west of downtown Orlando is a favorite with golfers, offering three championship courses. The setting could not be more perfect in a plum spot amid two and half thousand acres of landscaped gentle hills.

A grand, tree-lined driveway brings guests up to the looming towers of the main hotel, with the lobby stepping up the grandeur even more with chandeliers and shining marble floors.

The main building houses one and two-bedroom suites, while family-sized villas towards the golf courses are also available. All accommodations are fitted to a very high standard with gold and beige color palettes and dark wood finishes that really drive home the sense of quality. The villas are large enough to entertain with high-end granite kitchens.

Three golf courses are the main attraction, designed by Jack Nicklaus, Arnold Palmer, and Tom Watson, and there are a number of swimming pools, as well as a spa and gym. The 11th-floor restaurant, Eleven, serves a gourmet American menu and Italian and sushi options are available elsewhere on-site.

Trip Advisor Ranking: 26 out of 160 hotels in Kissimmee

Booking.com Rating: 8.6

Pros: The three championship golf courses offer guests a wealth of opportunity to hit the links.

Cons: The vast size of the complex can be inconvenient, and some inter-building shuttles are necessary for rooms on the outer edges.

Gaylord Palms Resort and Convention Center

Run by Marriott and primarily geared to convention-goers, the Gaylord Palms Resort and Convention Center also offers close proximity to Disney and an impressive array of amenities that will appeal to families and adult business travelers.

The approach has the air of an upscale country club, with palatial spaces, columns, and marble. The hotel also boasts a unique four-and-a-half acre atrium housing a Floridian eco-system of gators, fish, caves, and sand sculptures, among many other things. Guests can visit various themed sections such as Everglades, St Augustine, Key West, etc.

All rooms were renovated in 2012 and sleep up to five people. Many have atrium views and private balconies, as well as noticeably pleasant granite-topped bathrooms.

The hotel’s five restaurants include a steakhouse, Caribbean bistro, and a seafood restaurant, part of which is a replica sailboat. The pool area is a mini water park and there’s also an adults-only pool for relaxing.

Trip Advisor Ranking: 38 of 160 hotels in Kissimmee

Booking.com Rating: 8.6 out of 10

Pros: As well as the obvious draw of the eco-system/atrium, there’s also a sports bar with a two-story screen for game days.

Cons: Guests must pay an extra charge to access the eco-system attraction, and many incidental charges add up quickly.

Hyatt Regency Grand Cypress

The Hyatt Regency Grand Cypress is probably as close to Disney as you can get without actually being part of the campus. Its 1,500-acre sprawl is jam-packed with so many amenities that even the normally-dreaded resort fee seems reasonable. The overall aesthetic is a little 1990s but there are so many distractions that guests will soon overlook it.

The guest rooms replicate Hyatt’s Asian-influenced, sleek design with rain showers, private balconies, and a chaise lounge. Rooms on upper floors enjoy the bonus of being able to see the fireworks from Disney and EPCOT, and most rooms overlook the on-site lake.

The jewel in the amenities crown is the lagoon-style pool complex, which has water slides, waterfalls, and caves and is arguably the best resort pool in the city. On land, there are tennis courts, biking trails, rock climbing, and 45 holes of golf. Hemingway’s is the signature restaurant, serving elevated Floridian classics, and there are four other large eateries to explore.

Trip Advisor Ranking: 41 out of 359 hotels in Orlando

Booking.com Rating: 9.1 out of 10

Pros: The wealth of amenities and activities will really appeal to families, and it makes days away from the parks really easy to fill. The pool complex is especially impressive.

Cons: The design does look a little dated, but there’s nothing particularly terrible about the overall look.

Waldorf Astoria Orlando

A name made famous in New York stands as arguably the most luxurious hotel in Orlando. It echoes the original property with a golden dome and famous clock in the grand, circular lobby and monochrome floor tiles in guest rooms. But unlike New York, this Florida outpost comes with the added bonus of a world-class golf course attached to the hotel, with beautiful links that endow the place with a scenic view.

Beige and gold accents mean guest rooms bathe in a regal light and enjoy high-end linens, toiletries, Italian marble bathroom fittings, and the technical amenities expected from this lofty brand.

The hotel’s signature restaurants set the dining standard in the region with an on-site steakhouse, Bull and Bear. A dozen more casual options (some shared with neighboring sister property Hilton Orlando Bonnet Creek) offer every option from Italian to sushi and coffee. Two large pools are classically glamorous, and the spa is indulgent with a full menu of treatments, some of which employ decadent local ingredients like Florida honey.

Trip Advisor Ranking: 42 out of 359 hotels in Orlando

Booking.com Rating: 8.8 out of 10

Pros: One of the highest standard properties in the South, bringing all the luxurious elements of the Waldorf Astoria brand to the region.

Cons: The resort has shuttles to Disney every half-hour, but if you want to explore any of the other larger parks (e.g. Universal), then hiring a car will be a necessary expense.

The Grand Bohemian Hotel Orlando

Part of Marriott’s niche Kessler Collection, this property in downtown Orlando is steeped in the portfolio’s usual esoteric design. The lobby is a symphony of red tiling and fabrics and dozens of paintings and sculptures add to the art-forward ambiance. It’s well worth taking a tour of the property’s impressively eclectic art collection.

The rooms are swathed in plush velvet, and bold color choices such as purple and gold create a slightly kitschy, but decadent look that certainly stands out amid the usual Floridian design. In effect, this hotel feels more like a Vegas property than an Orlando one.

The flagship restaurant, Boheme, serves modern American cuisine and is similarly sultry with dark woods and scarlet curtains. Its neighboring sister cocktail lounge is dominated by a Grand Bosendorfer Piano, which allows for a great Jazz Brunch at the weekend.

The hotel’s rooftop pool is relatively modest by Orlando standards but is perfectly pleasant and heated year-round. The spa reflects the playful design of the hotel.

Trip Advisor Ranking: 113 out of 369 hotels in Orlando

Booking.com Rating: 8.8 out of 10

Pros: The cocktail lounge is a very popular venue for jazz musicians who pass through the city, and it’s possible to catch some famous faces in an intimate atmosphere.

Cons: If guests don’t want to incur parking fees at both the hotel and the theme parks, the only real option for Disney and the like is public transport from the bus station a few blocks from the hotel.