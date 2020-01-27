The 12 best hotels in Palm Springs

source Alyssa Powell/Business Insider

Palm Springs is a desert oasis renowned for its retro, vintage vibes that pay homage to the time when the city was a glam retreat for Hollywood stars.

Now, it’s beloved by those who frequent its contemporary galleries and high-end design boutiques, as well as visitors seeking anything from nearby nature, a family vacation, raucous pool parties, or a central base to attend a music festival.

I’ve been to Palm Springs many times and keep going back for these diverse offerings, as well as incredible and affordable hotels, which range from boutique hideaways to sprawling resorts and retro motels. To highlight the best, I selected top hotels based on my own experience, as well as those with coveted amenities and design, feedback from sites such as Trip Advisor and Booking.com, and a starting price under $300 per night in low season.

Much of the city still pays homage to this heyday like a time capsule, with midcentury modern design on display from hotel lobbies and bungalow homes to contemporary furniture boutiques, eclectic dining, and local architecture.

Given so much nostalgia, the city should probably feel a lot kitschier than it is. But it totally works. There’s an authenticity that makes a weekend getaway just as exciting as it was for Frank Sinatra and Liz Taylor way back when.

And while a new generation has ushered itself in, for every Coachella-goer there’s an art lover, nature seeker, design purist, or family looking to savor what makes Palm Springs so special.

As such, Palm Springs has seen an influx of development, with scores of hotels ranging from design-forward boutique properties, contemporary outposts of big brand chains, intimate hideaways, sprawling villa-style resorts, and hip hangs for pool-party revelry.

Surrounded by swaying palms, the San Jacinto Mountains, nearby national parks, and near-perfect year-round weather (apart from a very hot summer, of course), Palm Springs is my favorite place for a rejuvenating, but still affordable escape.

A top hotel in high season (late winter and spring) might run anywhere from $200 to $400 per night. But if you’re willing to brave the summer temps, you’ll find high-end hotels for $100 per night, and often, lower.

To curate a list of top properties, I’ve compiled my knowledge along with deep research of the city to highlight those with the coveted amenities and design that best channel Palm Springs’ spirit, as well as online reviews and ratings from sites such as Trip Advisor and Booking.com, and a starting price point under $300 per night in low season.

Keep reading to see why we were so impressed by these Palm Springs hotels, sorted by price from low to high.

Riviera Palm Springs

‘The Riv’ as this hotel is affectionately called, is a sprawling resort that blends the curated look of a boutique hotel with the expansive amenities of a full-service resort. It makes a strong first impression from the first glimpse of the soaring high mint green lobby dotted with midcentury modern vignettes that beg you to linger.

Common spaces such as the central pool, open-air restaurants, and expansive spa are glam, and many rooms recently underwent a much-needed facelift to mirror the high-end look. I’ve stayed here multiple times and always enjoy it, but the key to success is to avoid visiting in high season when big events, festivals, and concerts draw a less than desirable crowd and turn the pool into an overcrowded mess. Book any other time and you’re sure to find it a peaceful, beautiful escape that’s affordable too.

Trip Advisor Ranking: 59 out of 78 hotels

Booking.com Rating: 7.8 out of 10

Pros: Large, glam resort that’s consistently cheaper than many other area alternatives with a great pool and spa.

Cons: Rooms can be a mixed bag, with some options being dated and in dire need of updates. Make sure to request an updated room, or better yet, upgrade to a Junior Suite for the best value. Oh, and don’t think about booking here during big event weekends unless you like rowdy, messy crowds.

V Palm Springs

The V Palm Springs has quickly emerged as a top choice for boutique style with a cheap price point. The property offers exceptional value year-round, and even during popular periods, we’ve seen excellent service in a design-forward, comfortable environment. Travelers range from those simply in search of a good deal, to discriminating Instagram influencer types willing to sacrifice neither cachet nor style. Plus, whereas the Riviera or Ace can be rowdy in high-occupancy seasons, we’ve never had a problem at the V, with stays that are consistently positive. Somehow, it seems the masses haven’t caught on yet.

Trip Advisor Ranking: 45 of 78

Hotels.com Rating: 7.6 out of 10

Pros: Highly-designed rooms, fun pool scene, and cheap prices even in high season.

Cons: The DJ spins tunes at the pool on weekends which can be noisy if your room faces it, and the vibe can get boozy, which might not be best if you’re coming with children.

Avalon Hotel and Bungalows Palm Springs

The Avalon is a long-time Palm Springs staple, beloved for its central downtown location, resort-style amenities, and Spanish-inspired villas and bungalows surrounded by greenery. The well-designed property is ideal for a relaxing vacation that’s still close to the action. Plus, three pools, a spa, and well-reviewed dining are enough to keep you on-site.

Private bungalows are the way to go in terms of space, style, and comfort, though they’re significantly higher-priced than smaller starter rooms.

Trip Advisor Ranking: 28 out of 78

Booking.com Rating: 8.7 out of 10

Pros: The enviable downtown location still manages to feel tucked away from the noise and bustle, plus we appreciate that such a refined sense of style and luxury are available at, usually, an attainable price point.

Cons: Entry-level rooms here are very small, hovering under 250 square feet, which can feel cramped with suitcases, and sometimes for well over $200 per night. Some prior guests also complain about noise from other rooms and on-site events such as weddings.

Triada Palm Springs, Autograph Collection

Triada Palm Springs is a favorite among Marriott Bonvoy loyalists looking to earn nights towards status, without sacrificing signature Palm Springs style. I love the tranquil scene here with Mediterranean-style buildings overlooking tiled-mosaic courtyards with fountains and spilling Bougainvillea flowers. Entry-level rooms are on the smaller side, about 250 square feet, but I recommend an upgrade to a King Casita. With a kitchen, living area, and private back patio, it feels like the plush Palm Springs bungalow you’ll wish was your second (or first) home. It’s also typically cheaper than other comparable villas.

The vibe is much calmer and quieter than other hotels in the area. Many days, I was often the only person at the pool. Don’t come to people-watch, but rather, to relax in a more grownup setting than some of the other options on this list.

Trip Advisor Ranking: 32 of 78

Booking.com Rating: 9.0 out of 10

Pros: Tasteful rooms with comfortable beds and Mediterranean style, plus well-appointed suites that offer good value. The location is excellent, in walking distance to Downtown.

Cons: Entry-level rooms can be small, with some complaints of noise. The scene might be too quiet for some people, and facilities like the pools and gym are small.

ARRIVE Palm Springs

ARRIVE is a relative newcomer to Palm Springs, just a few years old, and is already making a splash beyond its pool party scene, though, there’s certainly that, too.

The hotel blends midcentury style with a modern, almost industrial look and draws a younger crowd for its dynamic programming and excellent on-site food and drink, which includes the not-to-be-missed onside deli, coffee bar, and adjacent gastropub, Draughtsman. Past guests rave about the well-designed rooms and cool vibe that’s a fresher alternative to the similarly hip Ace Hotel.

Trip Advisor Ranking: 18 of 78

Booking.com Rating: 9.1 out of 10

Pros: Clean, modern aesthetic that still looks and feels brand new with comfortable rooms, great on-site amenities, and an ideal Uptown location.

Cons: The younger crowd might be a negative for some, as it leads to a rowdier, party-like scene, especially on weekends.

Hotel California

Hotel California feels like a local secret, except it’s widely regarded as a top hotel in Palm Springs. The hotel has more of an inn or B&B feel, but with all the privacy and amenities you’d want in a resort. It’s small, with rooms nestled around an interior courtyard and pool area filled with leafy plants, misters to keep you cool, and a fountain. Rooms are traditional but updated; there’s no flashy decor, but it’s comfortable with plenty of space.

I loved my stay here and recall it as especially peaceful. Many hotels on the main street can be loud with traffic. I didn’t hear any noise and highly recommend upstairs rooms for this reason. The pool is quiet, and there’s a communal kitchen for guests to make their own meals. Our room also had a kitchenette, which made it very functional.

Trip Advisor Ranking: 2 out of 78

Booking.com Rating: 9.6 out of 10

Pros: Quiet, peaceful setting that offers true relaxation with large, well-appointed rooms and helpful amenities like a communal kitchen.

Cons: There is no restaurant or spa on-site and the hotel’s address is on a busy street that’s a bit too far from the main area of town to be walkable. Rooms are comfortable, but no frills. Don’t expect a look as contemporary as other options in town.

Holiday House

With just 28 rooms, Holiday House is a true boutique hotel with whimsical and bright blue-and-white patterned decor. The design-forward approach features art from the likes of David Hockney, Roy Liechtenstein, Herb Ritts, and a garden sculpture by Donald Sultan.

Rooms are called “Good,” “Better,” and “Best,” and feature wet bars, outdoor showers, and balconies with prime mountain views. Or, grab a cocktail from one of the bars and hang poolside. An impressive breakfast buffet spread is also offered each morning to all guests, included in room rates.

Trip Advisor Ranking: 13 of 78

Hotels.com Rating: 9.6 out of 10

Pros: Design-forward, stunning interiors with an adults-only vibe that’s not raucous either.

Cons: Holiday House endorses a communal environment which means no TVs, kids, or anyone under 21, which won’t be a fit for everyone.

There’s no denying the hipster association with Ace Hotel & Swim Club, but its a badge the hotel wears proudly. The property took over a run-down motel and Denny’s and reinvented them as the cool kids’ hangout in town.

Rooms boast the minimal-urban-rock aesthetic Ace hotels have perfected, and King’s Highway restaurant and the Amigo Bar are worthy attractions in their own right. But many millennials flock here for the lively pool scene, which becomes a DJ-fueled party most weekends.

Trip Advisor Ranking: 29 of 78

Booking.com Rating: 8.5 out of 10

Pros: Minimal rooms with patios and fire pits that are dripping in cool factor, and prime access to some of the hottest spots in town.

Cons: There’s a real party vibe here on weekends. Visit midweek if you prefer something quieter, and know that rates surge in high season with an expensive daily resort fee on top of it.

Colony Palms

The boutique Colony Palms is named for Palm Springs’ Movie Colony neighborhood, where many Hollywood stars lived when they visited Palm Springs.

The hotel dates back to 1937, but that’s not to say it’s dated or out of touch. The 57 rooms, designed in Spanish colonial style are a nod to years past but have been lovingly restored with all the modern touches and amenities of a luxury hotel. It also boasts a great location within walking distance of both Uptown and Downtown area, which are filled with buzzy restaurants, bars, and shops.

Trip Advisor Ranking: 24 of 78

Booking.com Rating: 8.8 out of 10

Pros: A sleek boutique hotel with a luxury lean and well-designed rooms in walking distance to all the best spots in town.

Cons: The hotel is small, which some may find too quiet. Those looking for a livelier pool scene might want to consider a bigger resort.

Sparrows Lodge

In contrast to the midcentury modern look found nearly everywhere else, Sparrows Lodge offers a more rustic feel with a communal barn, vegetable garden, and family-style meals. Rooms feel like woodsy cabins with repurposed horse troughs used as bathtubs.

Like other properties, there’s a strong sense of history. The hotel was originally built as Castle’s Red Barn in 1952 by MGM actor Don Castle and his wife Zetta, and there’s a rumor that Bewitched actress Elizabeth Montgomery had her first marriage at the Red Barn.

With no phones or TVs in guest rooms, and no children permitted, this adults-only retreat is a place to unplug.

Trip Advisor Ranking: 16 of 78

Booking.com Rating: 9.1 out of 10

Pros: A fresh approach to hospitality feels unique from other Palm Springs offerings with farm-to-table fare and shared meals for a luxe summer camp for grownups vibe.

Cons: The community atmosphere might not be a match for everyone, including those who like to watch TV, or have kids in tow.

Kimpton Rowan Palm Springs

Kimpton Rowan boasts a super central location, right off the main strip of stores and restaurants in downtown Palm Springs. Still, it manages to feel like hidden away from the increasing crowds with a rooftop pool (a rarity in these parts) and incredible mountain views.

Staying here also comes with many of the signature Kimpton perks that loyalists love, and is pet-friendly. Rooms are clean, modern, and comfortable and more spacious than some boutique hotels for the same price.

Trip Advisor Ranking: 17 of 78

Booking.com Rating: 9.3 out of 10

Pros: The prime downtown location places all of Palm Springs directly outside your door. Plus, it has the only rooftop pool in town.

Cons: There’s a $40 daily resort fee, which can add up, but it does offer helpful services such as airport shuttles, car service around town, golf bag storage, coffee and tea, bike rentals, Wi-Fi, and pet-friendly amenities.

The Parker Palm Springs

The Parker is one of Palm Spring’s luxe-est offerings, on a sprawling 14-acre property where guest rooms and villas are nestled amid lushly-lined pathways. It’s idyllic, and also a study in design. The entire look was curated by Jonathan Adler, and his signature style is wildly apparent from the tangerine-colored doors to the funky furniture and artwork.

There are 131 rooms and 12 villas, five restaurants and bars, and a luxe spa with a great salon (Jose is a hair genius) within the resort, yet it still manages to feel in-the-know and intimate. It’s a great pick for couples looking for a romantic escape, or families wanting something a bit more grownup.

Trip Advisor Ranking: 34 of 78

Booking.com Rating: 8.8 out of 10

Pros: Gorgeous design and beautifully-manicured hotel grounds with a strong sense of luxury. No detail has been overlooked.

Cons: The hotel tends to be expensive, and not just room rates. On-site dining venues are costly. Expect to pay nearly $30 for a salad. It’s also not walking distance to town.