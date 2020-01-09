The 11 best hotels in San Francisco

source Getty/Alyssa Powell/Business Insider

Over 20 million visitors flock to San Francisco each year and have a lot of choice when it comes to hotels, ranging from five-star luxury to boutique accommodations that are funky and fun.

With so many options in the city by the bay, we’ve selected 11 of San Francisco’s most interesting, top-rated hotels, starting as low as $149 per night in slower seasons, and climbing to $377 per night (based on time of publishing) to fit every budget.

We made selections based on personal experience and Insider Picks in-depth reviews, as well as price, and feedback and ratings from previous guests on sites such as Trip Advisor and Booking.com.

When you live in a tourist destination, it is often your duty whether you like it or not, to make suggestions for what to see or eat, and, perhaps most importantly, where to stay.

I’ve lived in San Francisco all my life, and am most often asked for hotel recommendations from family, friends, and friends of friends.

While many name brand and luxury hotels are found downtown, there’s an eclectic mix of offerings in other parts of the city too, to meet a wide range of needs and interests. You can stay in an old school landmark atop a San Francisco hill, or a boutique inn nestled near the water in the historic Presidio. Expect to pay around $200 per night for a well-reviewed hotel, depending on when you visit, and the class of hotel.

To help plan a San Francisco visit, I’ve compiled some of the city’s favorite hotels, based on my own experiences and reviews from my Insider Picks colleagues, as well as research and top user reviews and ratings from Trip Advisor and Booking.com, with starting prices between $149 and $377 per night (based on time of publishing) to fit every budget.

Keep reading to discover 11 of the best hotels in San Francisco, sorted by price from low to high.

When a fellow Insider Picks reviewer was looking for a last-minute solo stay in San Francisco, she selected Le Méridien San Francisco for its combination of location, comfort, and a relatively cheap price. Despite the last-minute booking, she was able to snag a huge corner room with a view of the Bay Bridge for $149.

Le Méridien is a renowned luxury brand within the Marriott Bonvoy portfolio and strikes the right balance between nice amenities and a down-to-earth price point, even on short notice (or in this case, no lead time at all). The rooms are ample in both size and comfort, and the location is ideal for a walkable visit.

Trip Advisor Ranking: 50 out of 245

Booking.com Rating: 8.7 out of 10

Pros: With rates starting at $149, the hotel feels like a secret most haven’t caught on to, making it a smart option in an otherwise expensive market. Plus, perks like free coffee and the walkable location add value.

Cons: Portions of the hotel and its finishes are in need of cosmetic upgrades. Don’t expect newly renovated rooms.

Virgin Hotels San Francisco

The Virgin Hotel, part of Richard Branson’s empire, is one of the newest hotels in town, generating a fair amount of buzz. It’s a welcome addition in the South of Market area, located near Yerba Buena Gardens and the Moscone Convention Center.

The hotel features chicly decorated rooms, a swanky lobby bar, and a sophisticated rooftop bar. The rooms, which the hotel calls “chambers,” include sliding doors to divide the sleeping area from the living area, and the minibar is stocked with items offered at street prices rather than the usual hotel markup.

Be warned, since it’s right in the middle of the action, the hotel’s bars attract a lot of attention and can become very crowded.

Trip Advisor Ranking: 46 out of 245

Booking.com Rating: 8.9 out of 10

Pros: Chic rooms in a central hotel with the option to bring your pup. It’s pet-friendly.

Cons: Music and noise from the rooftop bar can be heard at night in rooms located on the upper floors, so if you’re a light sleeper, ask to avoid those rooms.

San Francisco Proper Hotel

Interior design is the star of San Francisco Proper Hotel, a new hotel located mid-Market and near the Civic Center. It’s on the edge of San Francisco’s gritty Tenderloin neighborhood, though that feeling is non-existent within the historic flatiron building. As such, this hotel is a great pick for urbanites and young friends or couples used to navigating up-and-coming city neighborhoods. Families and those that are new to San Francisco might prefer staying in a more established part of town. Though, many guests are so pleased with the hotel itself, that the location, while not desirable, is worth it.

Inside, the colorful, art-forward vibe was curated by star decorator Kelly Wearstler. She injects plenty of whimsy into bold decor, with rich fabrics and rooms that are beautifully appointed with midcentury modern and European-inspired furnishings. It’s a look you’ll wish you could replicate back home.

Make sure to hit the trendy rooftop bar while you’re there.

Trip Advisor Ranking: 34 out of 245

Booking.com Rating: 8.5 out of 10

Pros: The decor is beautiful and memorable, with expertly-curated details and striking furniture that you’ll remember long after your stay.

Cons: The hotel doesn’t have the best location, and it’s not a great fit for those who prefer a walkable hotel. It’s best to take a cab, Uber, or Lyft to get around. There’s also a BART station steps away that can take you to downtown, the Mission, or even to the airport.

Hotel Emblem San Francisco

The intimate Hotel Emblem, with just 96 rooms, is a boutique property with bold nods to art and San Francisco’s famous Beat Generation. The rooms have an eclectic mix of colors, patterns, fabrics, and textures for an untraditional hotel design that feels experiential and different. The hotel has a few dog-friendly rooms too, which include custom dog beds, treats, and water bowls.

It’s also an excellent destination for those looking to shop in Union Square or hit the area’s restaurants. Guests love the craft cocktails offered in the Emblem’s colorful bar, and the hotel gets bonus points for being dog-friendly.

Trip Advisor Ranking: 3 out of 245

Booking.com Rating: 8.9 out of 10

Pros: A hip, cool vibe throughout honoring San Francisco’s unique history

Cons: As with many downtown hotel, the rooms and bathrooms tend to be small

Palace Hotel, A Luxury Collection Hotel, San Francisco

The Palace Hotel in downtown San Francisco is a historic landmark, and houses one of the most spectacular interior spaces in all of San Francisco, if not the whole state. The Garden Court, as it’s called, is a stunning relic from the Gilded Age, and a wonderful place to enjoy afternoon tea or a light lunch. Additionally, the hotel’s bar, the Pied Piper, features murals by the legendary artist Maxfield Parrish.

There’s a lot of glamour associated with this hotel, but it also earns top points for rooms that are well-appointed with elegant touches such as Frette linens, high ceilings with crown molding, and marble bathrooms.

Trip Advisor Ranking: 43 out of 245

Booking.com Rating: 8.6 out of 10

Pros: Stunning public spaces with original detailing work from the Gilded Age make this a remarkable property with plenty of character.

Cons: This is an old hotel, so rooms can be noisy, especially if you are a light sleeper.

Argonaut Hotel, A Noble House Hotel

The Argonaut Hotel is located in a former brick warehouse and revered for its location directly across from Fisherman’s Wharf, with views of the Golden Gate Bridge and Alcatraz Island. Those bay views are more expensive, approximately $80 more per night, but it may be worth the splurge to take in those incomparable views.

Or, take advantage of the location and ease to explore with entry-level, cheaper rooms. Some are interior and without views, but exposed brick walls and San Francisco-centric touches, make it an ideal spot for those wanting to explore the Wharf, Pier 39, and Ghirardelli Square.

Trip Advisor Ranking: 15 out of 245

Booking.com Rating: 8.7 out of 10

Pros: An incredibly scenic location that’s unique to San Francisco, that’s also adjacent to the cable car for easy trips downtown.

Cons: Although there are great views of the Bay the area is very touristy, and as such, crowded.

Omni San Francisco Hotel

Located in downtown San Francisco, the Omni brand is renowned for elegant luxury and this San Francisco outpost more than delivers on that longstanding reputation.

Originally built as a bank in 1916, the hotel is filled with intricate Florentine Renaissance architecture, beautiful Italian marble, and crystal chandeliers. The Omni is particularly popular with those traveling for business since it is located right near the city’s financial district. Make sure to visit Bob’s Chop House, located on the ground floor, for a meat-heavy meal.

Trip Advisor Ranking: 4 out of 245

Booking.com Rating: 9.1 out of 10

Pros: The staff is very nice, helpful, and welcoming and the brand is a favorite for those who favor traditional luxury.

Cons: One of the pros above might also be its con for some: the hotel is quite traditional, which some may find dated or stuffy.

Fairmont San Francisco Hotel

I recently stayed the Fairmont San Francisco on a weekend night for $289, which I happily booked via my American Express Platinum Card. Though, I have seen rates lower in slow season and midweek.

My Amex perks came with a 4 p.m. late check-out, a room upgrade, a $100 food and beverage credit, buffet breakfast for two (a $70 value), and complimentary wi-fi, which made the $289 room rate worth it. I particularly liked how my room had high nine-foot ceilings with crown moldings.

The Fairmont San Francisco is an opulent hotel on the top of Knob Hill. With cable cars chugging along outside, stunning views of the city, and a grand lobby, this hotel is a must for those looking for classic San Francisco style. If you ever have the opportunity, don’t turn down the chance to check out the 6000 square-foot Penthouse Suite complete with balconies, a two-story circular library, a chef-grade kitchen, and a grand piano; JFK, Prince Charles, and Mick Jagger are just a few of the names who have stayed there. If you don’t get a chance to visit to the Penthouse, the beloved Tonga Room downstairs is another worthy stop, popular with locals and tourists alike.

Trip Advisor Ranking: 26 out of 245

Booking.com Rating: 8.7 out of 10

Pros: You really get a sense of San Francisco history when staying in this hotel, and a visit to the Tonga Room is a must

Cons: The hotel can be very busy in peak hours, with long lines for the bars and breakfast in the main restaurant.

The Phoenix San Francisco

The Phoenix might look like a standard mid-century motor lodge, but it’s way more. Fun and funky, it’s a hip oasis that’s popular with traveling musicians, artists, and those looking for hotel with a rock n’ roll vibe. There are only 44 rooms, which further makes the hotel feel in-the-know, especially when you’re lounging poolside on one of San Francisco’s rare warm days.

Rooms have retro touches such as vintage phones, midcentury furniture, and cool graphic art. And, a rarity in the city, parking is complimentary, which is good since it’s not in the most walkable neighborhood.

Trip Advisor Ranking: 25 out of 245

Booking.com Rating: 8.6 out of 10

Pros: Hip, cool, and fun place to stay with more personality than most hotels in the city.

Cons: The motel is in a neighborhood that’s not the best for walking, so you’ll want to take taxis or drive to get around, especially at night.

Lodge at the Presidio

The Lodge at the Presidio is a fantastic addition to the city, within a tranquil national park. The Presidio was a military base before it turned into a park, and the Lodge is located in what was once a government building. It’s also right next door to the Walt Disney Family Museum and is a short walk to many fantastic restaurants.

There’s plenty to like on-site too. The Lodge at the Presidio features modern casual rooms that offer views of the surrounding forest, the Bay, the city, and the Golden Gate bridge. Their free continental breakfast and wine & cheese reception are nice perks that help add value to the higher price, and rooms are stocked with local “Equator” Coffee and local provisions in the minibar.

Trip Advisor Ranking: 1 out of 245

Pros: The Lodge is in an amazing location within a national park. The views are gorgeous and make for a serene setting that feels removed from the city bustle, but you’re still close enough to take advantage of all San Francisco has to offer.

Cons: The hotel is located in an old military building, so it can be a bit loud, especially in rooms located near the elevator.

Hotel Drisco Pacific Heights

Hotel Drisco, found in the tony Pacific Heights area, is as elegant as its surroundings and a good pick for both business and leisure travelers that want elevated but traditional accommodations.

Rooms are comfortable and pleasantly appointed with nice touches such as heated bathroom floors, an extensive pillow menu, and designer Bvlgari bath amenities. City view suites are spectacular but expect the price to double.

I also like perks such as complimentary continental breakfast, a wine reception, and chauffeured sedan service, which is a welcome benefit in a city where parking comes at a big premium.

Trip Advisor Ranking: 2 out of 245

Booking.com Rating: 9.5 out of 10

Pros: Hotel Drisco has luxury touches that feel personal and special for elevated service befitting of the higher price tag.

Cons: The hotel is located in a residential area, so there isn’t action to be found right outside your door. You’ll need to travel a bit for bars, restaurants, or shopping.