The best hotels in Savannah

An evocatively historic downtown, famous squares, and a dynamic arts scene all make Savannah a popular destination year-round.

The city’s hotel portfolio mixes well-known international brands with niche collections, as well as world-class historic inns.

Outside of high season and festivals, entry-level rooms can be found at four-star hotels for around $151 up to around $250 for more upscale properties. Our top hotels were chosen based on recent stays, desirable amenities, central locations, as well as reviews from trusted travel sites.

Beautiful old town squares, a thriving riverside with scenic views, fascinating history, and dynamic arts and dining scenes all contribute to the romance of Savannah. With its Spanish Moss, evocative cemeteries, and irresistible cuisine, the city typifies southern charm.

Savannah is a relaxed, accessible destination that is safe, family-friendly, and eminently walkable. There’s good value for money outside of peak season, and the city offers easy day trip opportunities to Tybee Island and Hilton Head. If you’re familiar with other southern cities, Savannah is like an edgier Charleston, or perhaps a slightly sleepier New Orleans.

The downtown historic district is an attraction all on its own, with lovingly-preserved and cinematic-looking Victorian architecture. At the same time, new developments have cropped up by the Savannah River and out into the suburbs to cement some modernity, and the world-famous Savannah School of Art and Design (SCAD) offers galleries and museums across the city.

Savannah is not on the scale as Atlanta or Houston, but it attracts a large amount of tourist traffic and hotels run the gamut, with high-end historic mansions, large convention hotels, and a dash of contemporary, design-forward boutique properties.

I’ve been visiting and writing about Savannah for over a decade, to update guides and write features. I’ve stayed in dozens of hotels and the ones on this list are among my favorites.

Boutique, historical properties can be expensive but provide upscale hospitality with a personal touch. The larger, modern hotels are more competitive, and there are some good, niche products from international brands. Selections are priced between $151 and $259 to start and incorporate ratings and feedback found on trusted traveler sites such as Trip Advisor and Booking.com.

These are the best hotels in Savannah, sorted by price from low to high.

Kimpton Brice Hotel

Although this Kimpton hotel opened in 2014, the building dates back to the 1860s, having previously been both a Coca-Cola bottling plant and a livery. These days, the hotel is thoroughly modern; the lobby and beyond are decorated with artwork from the local Savannah School of Art and Design (SCAD).

The property sells its look as ‘rebellious elegance.’ My Deluxe King mixed dark grays (echoing the building’s exterior) with bright yellows in stark contrast, and funky retro patterns and velour drapes gave the space a colorful dynamism.

Pacci is the hotel’s much-vaunted, on-site Italian restaurant that’s open breakfast through dinner, with a great apertivo hour. In line with other Kimptons, guests can borrow yoga mats from the front desk, and there’s a pet social hour, marking this as one of the quirkier hotels in town.

Trip Advisor Ranking: 35 out of 121 hotels in Savannah

Booking.com Rating: 8.3 out of 10

Pros: Signature Kimptom quirky amenities and perks that are also very pet friendly.

Cons: Some guests may find the level of pets in the hotel not to their taste.

Mansion on Forsyth

This large hotel on the fringes of scenic Forsyth Park typifies the Southern Gothic aesthetic. To add to the macabre ambiance, its former life was as a funeral home. All sense of morbidity is gone though and the property serves as an homage to opulence. The public spaces are filled with artworks, complemented by plush fabrics and furniture. It feels like being in an incredibly decadent gallery.

In guest rooms, oversized headboards appear hewn from marble, and bathrooms open up into the bedroom via curtains. It’s all illuminated by reproduction candelabras that emanate a casually spooky chic sense of style.

The hotel’s restaurant, 700 Drayton, is a destination in its own right, with a dining room summoning up images of a historic mansion through wood paneling and hunting trophies. There’s also an on-site cookery school, should guests want to improve their kitchen skills, a luxe spa, and a small museum dedicated to antique hats.

Trip Advisor Ranking: 19 of 121 hotels in Savannah

Booking.com Rating: 9.2 out of 10

Pros: The hotel has a very well-regarded restaurant and over 400 artworks on-site. The vibe is charmingly eclectic.

Cons: Mansion of Forysth is located slightly away from the heart of downtown, but it’s only a short walk.

The Ballastone Inn

The Ballastone is exactly the type of historic property that Savannah excels at, one of a handful of world-class inns in the city. The 19th-century design features a striking curved staircase and a lobby highlighted by elaborate wood paneling, chandeliers, and a celestial ceiling mural.

The building dates back to 1828, and as such, the rooms are individually shaped. My Sorghum Cane entry-level Garden Room was lovingly appointed with cherry-red linens and original period furniture, with intricate coving around the ceilings that felt classic, while a contemporary bathroom added luxury.

Breakfast is served in the beautiful living room, surrounded by more exquisite Victoriana, and is a joy. Guests are invited to return throughout the day for treats such as the 6 p.m. social hour with wine and charcuterie plates. In the evenings, it feels like the height of sophistication to sip an after-dinner port or sherry in the splendid historic barroom.

Trip Advisor Ranking: 10 out of 121 hotels in Savannah

Booking.com Rating: 9.3 out of 10

Pros: Rates include afternoon tea and hors d’oeuvres in the evening, adding strong value.

Cons: There is no designated parking for guests so prepare to shell out extra.

The Alida Hotel

This eye-pleasing property is part of the new breed of design-forward hotels that have sprung up across the riverfront. Named for Alida Harper Fowlkes, a local architectural preservationist, The Alida is housed in a converted former warehouse with ample exposed brick and reclaimed wood.

You likely wouldn’t know it at first, but the character-filled hotel is part of Marriott’s niche Tribute Portfolio brand. The original features merge with modern glass and steel and the attention to aesthetics stands out. Even entry-level rooms boast exquisite polished wooden floors, an architectural genuflection to the building’s former life.

The restaurant boasts a suitably southern name, Rhett, and the chef mixes modern regional cuisine with international favorites, and local seafood taking the culinary center stage. Lobby bar, Trade Room, has great craft cocktails, and there’s also free bubbles for guests at check-in.

An alluring rooftop pool comes replete with cabanas and its own bar (The Lost Square), and the overall ambiance showcases wonderful midcentury modern furniture in public spaces.

Trip Advisor Ranking: 16 out of 121 hotels in Savannah

Booking.com Rating: 8.9 out of 10

Pros: The rooms are generously-sized relative to many in the area, for a reasonable starting price.

Cons: There’s a compulsory amenities fee added to stays, which can quickly make that reasonable price feel less so.

The Cotton Sail Hotel

One of the smaller riverfront properties, this compact and bijoux hotel is part of Hilton’s boutique Tapestry Collection. As with neighboring properties, the structure is a former 19th-century warehouse, and maintains its lovely heart of pine wooden floors. With only 56 rooms, there’s a welcoming personal feel to the service, and it’s one of the city’s better value options.

Many guest rooms have plum views over the river, and all boast those original wooden floors. There’s a casually rustic ambiance to the decor, awash with daylight and calming brown and green accents. The building’s untouched bones mean rooms come in a variety of shapes and sizes, so don’t expect uniformity.

The hotel doesn’t have an official on-site restaurant, though it serves a pleasant continental breakfast each morning that is best enjoyed on the sunny deck. Two independently-owned eateries are attached, though, making dining a cinch.

Trip Advisor Ranking: 38 out of 121 hotels in Savannah

Booking.com Rating: 8.7 out of 10

Pros: Superb location on the riverfront with stellar service and chic ambiance.

Cons: Room sizes (and bathrooms) can be on the small side and vary dramatically from room to room.

Perry Lane Hotel

Twin towers separated by a narrow lane make up this art-forward hotel, which features dozens of art from the Savannah College of Art and Design (SCAD) and beyond. The design is based on a (fictional) back-story of a worldly traveler who returned to the city laden with curios.

The public spaces include lounges and living rooms filled with such intriguing objects, some front and center, others hidden away in drawers as if they were secret museum exhibits.

My Deluxe King room was subtly luxe, with an oversized padded headboard and a plush chaise lounge, framed by more contemporary art and a grown-up minibar selection for make your own cocktails.

Three distinct experiences make up the food and beverage offerings. The flagship Emporium Kitchen and Wine Market serves a glorious, European-skewed menu that also pays homage to American classics. The Wayward bar has esoteric decor, including an actual motorcycle hanging from the ceiling. Up top, the rooftop bar Peregrin has murals, deck chairs, and a small pool.

Trip Advisor Ranking: 2 out of 121 hotels in Savannah

Booking.com Rating: 9.3 out of 10

Pros: Perry Lane is visually exciting with lots of art and esoteric decor. It’s a stand-out property with many memorable touches, and part of the Luxury Hotel Collection.

Cons: Some rooms have limited views of nearby buildings.

The Bohemian Hotel

Another contemporary, converted warehouse riverside property, this hotel is part of both the Kessler and Autograph Collections from Marriott Bonvoy. Enter through a red brick exterior to the art-filled interior with an immediate plethora of abstract sculptures and carefully-curated paintings.

There’s an underlying maritime theme, as evidenced by hanging antique kayaks in one of the bars, as well as guest rooms with headboards that resemble wood reclaimed from ancient galleons, and chests of drawers that suggest treasure chests. Light fittings are decorated with oyster shells, conjuring up a sense of aquatic opulence.

Two restaurant bars vie for’ attention, Rocks on the Roof, and Rocks on the River. The latter is a full-service joint that opens onto the river walk, the former arguably the best rooftop bar in the city, with captivating views and tasty, elevated bar food. The overall look is decidedly esoteric, and it’s visually intriguing throughout.

Trip Advisor Ranking: 27 out of 121 hotels in Savannah

Booking.com Rating: 8.7 out of 10

Pros: Arguably the best rooftop bar in the city, with memorable views across the river.

Cons: Bathrooms are separated from the rooms with drapes, not doors, so privacy can feel limited.

The Hamilton-Turner Inn

One of the city’s most scenic spots, Lafayette Square, is the location for this regal Victorian mansion, dating back to 1873. It represents a fine example of the ‘Second Empire’ architectural style, with Italianate stylings, tall windows, and beautiful ironwork.

A hotel since the 1990s, the owners have reproduced the welcoming sophistication of the city’s golden age of hospitality with period furniture, original light fittings, and antique art.

The rooms all differ slightly. My Thomas Charlton room was set up with an eclectic range of decor, from the sleek Art Deco writing desk and mirror to older, Victorian pieces. Even the bathroom boasted its own chandelier, lighting up contemporary fixtures such as the walk-in shower to great effect.

Breakfast is served to order every half hour in the morning, with fresh local delights such as praline French toast and orange blossom pancakes. There are additional temptations throughout the day in the decorous parlor, with afternoon hors d’oeuvres and evening cookies and cordials.

Trip Advisor Ranking: 6 of 121 hotels in Savannah

Booking.com Rating: 9.5 out of 10

Pros: The Hamilton-Turner offers a real chance to travel back in time in the lap of luxury and is arguably the city’s most striking property. The lavish complimentary breakfast is not to be missed, and a major perk of staying here.

Cons: Aside from breakfast and afternoon snacks, the amenities are limited with no fitness room or even elevators.

The Hyatt Regency Savannah

From the exterior, this large, riverside convention hotel looks fairly unremarkable. Stepping into the Savannah outpost of this international brand, however, changes things. The lobby opens up into a cavernous space, lined by foliage, rising floors, and is adorned with huge manmade sculptures and tree-house-like cabanas.

Even entry-level rooms are blessed with scenic river views, endowing them with a greater sense of space and lots of light. The fixtures are Hyatt Regency standard issue, which means contemporary comfort with brown and cream accents and popping lime greens.

The hotel’s signature restaurant, Moss & Oak, serves high-standard fare, and a lavish breakfast buffet. Lunch and dinner offers regional delicacies as she-crab soup and chicken-fried chicken.

The property also has a rare indoor heated pool, meaning guests can swim year-round, complemented by a modern fitness room, and all the expected facilities for a modern business traveler.

Trip Advisor Ranking: 28 out of 121 hotels in Savannah

Booking.com Rating: 8.8 out of 10

Pros: A trusted Hyatt upscale stay with a great location on the river and comprehensive facilities from a full-service name-brand hotel.

Cons: While many rooms face the river, some only have windows that look back into the lobby.

The Drayton Hotel

Set just back from the river into the historic downtown district, the imposing gray facade of The Drayton suggests a very traditional sense of grandeur.

The building was formerly The American Trust and Bank, and there are memorable remnants in the public spaces, including striking turquoise tiling in the corridor around the elevators.

The lobby is a symphony of colorful contemporary design and there’s an unfussy chicness to the rooms. I stayed in a Chamber Double and enjoyed river-facing views, reclaimed wooden floors, and primary colors visually augmented by layered design touches such as a mirrored wooden minibar and a vintage telephone.

The flagship restaurant, Saint Neo’s Brasserie, has one of the city’s best oyster bars and a tempting menu of local seafood. The hotel’s rooftop bar comes into full effect in a low-rise city like Savannah, and there’s a retro aesthetic with the lime green chairs and striped sofas.

Trip Advisor Ranking: 72 of 121 hotels in Savannah

Booking.com Rating: 8.4 out of 10

Pros: The Drayton is a newer addition to the city’s portfolio, but has immediately made waves for its refined style, worthy amenities, and excellent location in the heart of downtown.

Cons: Some guests who prefer a contemporary approach may find the room decor to be too far on the rustic side.