What ice cream flavor you should eat, based on your zodiac sign

caption Try out these ice cream flavors based on your zodiac sign. source Johner Images/Getty

Amy Zerner and Monte Farber are two astrologers.

We talked to them about what ice cream fits with each zodiac sign.

Read on to see if you should try a new ice cream flavor or stick with your go-to.

Editor’s Note: Astrology is just for fun and is not supported by scientific evidence.

Although everyone has their go-to ice cream flavor, it turns out your favorite ice cream might not be the perfect match for your personality.

Best-selling authors and renowned astrologers Amy Zerner and Monte Farber, partnered with ice cream brands Serendipity Brands and pinpointed exactly what popular ice cream flavor matches the distinct personalities of the 12 zodiac signs.

From Ben and Jerry’s Chunky Monkey to Häagen-Dazs’ newest alcoholic beverage-inspired pints, INSIDER has the exclusive on which delicious pint perfectly matches your designated zodiac sign – continue reading to discover what yours is.

Fiery Aries deserve a refreshing pint.

caption Mint chocolate chip ice cream. source Shutterstock

“Aries usually favor brash, exciting flavors with bright notes,” Zerner and Farber tell INSIDER.

For this fire sign, the astrologers have chosen a bold taste that can cool down even the fiercest of the Mars-ruled signs: mint chocolate chip.

Geminis deserve a flavor as energetic as they are.

caption Mocha almond fudge ice cream. source ben-bryant/ iStock

According to Zerner and Farber, a Gemini’s personality is oddly similar to that of a delicious coffee ice cream.

“Gemini’s need for mental stimulation keeps them constantly on the go and so they love flavors that keep them energized and talkative, like coffee ice cream,” they told INSIDER.

Mocha almond fudge is best for this sign.

Odd flavors are a sentimental Cancers’ best friend.

caption S’mores. source kellyvandellen/ iStock

“Cancers adore comforting foods that remind them of good times past,” the astrologists explained. “If something is homemade, they are sold, so yummy marshmallow with the flavor of a campfire will suit.”

Read: Cancers will delight in consuming s’mores in a pint.

Decadent flavors scream Taurus.

caption Ben & Jerry’s Chunky Monkey. source Ben & Jerry’s

Zerner and Farber have concluded that the only ice cream worthy of a Taurus’s bold personality is a flavorful banana ice cream, like Ben & Jerry’s Chunky Monkey.

“Taurus loves a decadent dessert that pulls off the feat of being rich and creamy yet still somehow nutritious, so banana ice cream would please their sensuous natures.”

Hard-working Virgos deserve a refreshing flavor.

caption Strawberry ice cream. source joyosity/Flickr

“Virgos’ work ethic creates the wear and tear of responsibility, and they can be often be exhausted, so fresh, fun, sweet, and summery strawberry will revive them,” the astrologers explained.

Honestly, you can never go wrong with a good, old-fashioned strawberry ice cream.

Leo signs are all about the party.

caption Birthday cake ice cream. source Flickr/Made With Pink

“Leos love to celebrate, so birthday cake flavor makes for one tasty, creamy, super delicious party in a bit and the creative kid inside will jump right out,” Zerner and Farber told INSIDER.

Pair your favorite birthday cake-inspired ice cream with a slice of cake for the ultimate Leo indulgence.

Capricorns deserve a flavor that’s classically them.

caption Cookies and cream ice cream. source Tacar/ Shutterstock

Vanilla and chocolate ice cream are a bit too boring for an ever playful Capricorn, which is why the astrologers have chosen Cookies and Cream as this zodiac sign’s designated flavor.

“Capricorns have a strong allegiance to the foods with which they grew up, so Cookies and Cream flavor will never go out of style for them, it’s a tradition to munch on,” the astrologers explained.

There’s no question about what flavor best suits a Sagittarius.

caption Peanut butter ice cream. source SStajic/ iStock

When it comes to an ice cream flavor that perfectly captures a Sagittarius personality it’s peanut butter.

“Sagittarius tends to research the coolest and the best, and salty/sweet peanut butter flavor may be everything ice cream was meant to be: smooth and natural, the way Sag rolls.”

Of course, if you’re allergic or absolutely hate peanut butter, consider a salted caramel pint the perfect alternative.

Libras are classic ice-cream enthusiasts.

caption Vanilla ice cream. source Lisovskaya Natalia/Shutterstock

“Libras do not like extremes and prefer flavors that are neither too strong nor too bland,” the astrologers explained. “A Libra looks for harmony, so vanilla ice-cream is a fragrant, balanced choice.” Whether you prefer bourbon vanilla, French vanilla, or vanilla bean, the choice is yours, Libra friends.

Passionate Scorpios deserve a rich ice cream.

caption Chocolate brownie ice cream. source barbajones/Shutterstock

“Scorpio’s favorite flavors are luscious, stimulating foods known to arouse passions,” Zerner and Farber decided. “So Chocolate Brownie ice cream would weave a sexy magic spell for them.”

There’s only one flavor for a rebellious Aquarius.

caption Vanilla fudge ice cream. source Lilechka75/ iStock

“Aquarians have some pretty non-conformist ideas about food, and they need their dessert bowls overflowing with design and deliciousness, so vanilla fudge ripple will satisfy,” the astrologers explained.

Sensitive Pisces deserve a flavor all their own.

caption Häagen-Dazs Bourbon Praline Pecan. source Häagen-Dazs

“Pisces have a sweet tooth, thanks to their dreamy, sweet natures, so they need delicate but cheerful foods that lift the spirits, like Praline (with a shot of Bourbon!),” the astrologers noted.

The suggested flavor for daydreaming Pisces is Häagen-Dazs Bourbon Praline Pecan.