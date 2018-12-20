The best snow and ice melt you can buy

The Insider Picks team writes about stuff we think you’ll like. Business Insider has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase.

High-quality ice melt is effective in temperatures well below zero, melts ice quickly while keeping it from refreezing, and won’t do damage to your property.

The 96% Pure Calcium Chloride Snow & Ice Melt Pellets by FDC are the best ice melt because they melt ice in temperatures as low as -40 degrees Fahrenheit, and you cna use the pellets to do other things, too.

Shovels, snow blowers, and plows are all effective tools for removing snow. But, despite your best efforts, ice finds a way of creeping onto your driveway and sidewalks. In many municipalities, you are required to keep your walks free of ice. Removing ice can also protect you from potential slip-and-fall lawsuits. Therefore, if you live in a climate where temperatures regularly dip below freezing in the winter months, snow and ice melters are a must.

There are essentially six different salts that are used as ice melt. Each has their pros and cons. Most brands use a combination of two or more salts. The right type of salt will depend on the climate you live in and how you plan on using it. Here are the main types of salts and who they are good for:

Calcium chloride (CaCl2) is one of the most popular options because it works quickly in temperatures as low as -40 degrees Fahrenheit. The problem is it can damage plants and grass if you use too much.

is one of the most popular options because it works quickly in temperatures as low as -40 degrees Fahrenheit. The problem is it can damage plants and grass if you use too much. Magnesium chloride is considered environmentally friendly and better than most for use around pets. It lowers water’s freezing point to -13 degrees Fahrenheit. The downside is that it could damage your concrete, asphalt, and plants.

is considered environmentally friendly and better than most for use around pets. It lowers water’s freezing point to -13 degrees Fahrenheit. The downside is that it could damage your concrete, asphalt, and plants. Calcium magnesium acetate (CMA) is less corrosive than salts with chloride, but it’s only effective in temperatures of 20 degrees Fahrenheit and above.

is less corrosive than salts with chloride, but it’s only effective in temperatures of 20 degrees Fahrenheit and above. Rock salt is great because it’s inexpensive, but it’s problematic in a number of ways: It’s damaging to just about any surface, lethal if pets ingest it, and it doesn’t work in low temps.

is great because it’s inexpensive, but it’s problematic in a number of ways: It’s damaging to just about any surface, lethal if pets ingest it, and it doesn’t work in low temps. Potassium chloride is considered safer for pets but bad for plants and grass, and it only works in temperatures 25 degrees Fahrenheit and above.

is considered safer for pets but bad for plants and grass, and it only works in temperatures 25 degrees Fahrenheit and above. Urea/carbonyl diamide is probably the safest option for pets and the environment, but it isn’t very effective when used for deicing.

Based on our research, calcium chloride is the best salt overall, though it’s a good idea to mix things up over the course of the season. Also, make a point of only applying the salt in the precise spots where you want to remove snow and ice. After it is done doing the job, remove any salt that is left over. This will minimize harmful runoff and dangers to pets and kids.

While researching the best snow and ice melt, we read through countless ratings and reviews from buyers and experts. Our guide features melters that have a track record of performance, quality, and versatility.

The best ice melt overall

source FDC

Why you’ll love them: Whether you live in an arctic tundra or in an area that just gets an occasional snowfall, the 96% Pure Calcium Chloride Snow & Ice Melt Pellets by FDC will work quickly to make your driveway and sidewalk safer.

There are a few features that make the 96% Pure Calcium Chloride Snow & Ice Melt Pellets by FDC special. First, of the many types of ice melters, calcium chloride is effective in the lowest temps. FDC claims its pellets work in temperatures as low as -40 degrees Fahrenheit.

Secondly, you can use this melter in solid form or mix it with warm water (2.5 pounds of pellets per gallon of water) to create a sprayable defense against ice. At its current price, this salt is approximately $1.71 per pound.

As I was researching ice melting salts for personal use, I found this product. I wanted to know what all the hullabaloo was about so I contacted FDC, and they sent me the pellets to test. Unfortunately, they arrived a couple of days after our only significant snowfall so far this season, and I’d already removed the snow and ice. So, I haven’t had much experience with the melter so far, but I was impressed with how quickly it melted the remaining snow when I just applied a minimal amount.

The bucket came with the wrong label on it. Instead of ice melt, it stated that the product was “Dust Down Pro.” The ingredients are the same. It’s just targeting consumers who want to keep the dust down along unpaved drives. So, conceivably, once winter is over, you might consider using your leftover pellets for dust control.

Morning Chores recommends the FDC Snow & Ice Melt Pellets because the reviewer found it could melt ice up to three times faster than other brands, though the reviewer did not mention which other brands were in the comparison test. The reviewer also noted that the pellets were not as effective on thick ice.

About 89% of the buyers who reviewed the FDC Snow & Ice Melt Pellets on Amazon gave them a positive rating. People mention that they had success adding a layer of pellets to their sidewalks and driveways both before and after snowfalls. Pre-applying it seemed to keep the first few inches of snow from sticking.

One buyer used these pellets to add calcium to his pool since it is much less expensive and stronger than what is sold at pool stores. However, FDC does not endorse this use.

Pros: Melts ice in temperatures as low as -40 degrees Fahrenheit, acts quickly, has a variety of alternate uses

Cons: Has trouble with thick ice, can damage plants and grass if overused

The best colorful ice melt

source Blue Heat Snow and Ice Melter

Why you’ll love it: If you have a hard time telling where you have and have not spread salt, the blue color of Blue Heat Snow and Ice Melter will help you.

In addition to its blue coloration, Blue Heat Snow and Ice Melter is unique because it consists of a blend of salts: calcium chloride, sodium chloride, magnesium chloride, and ferric chloride.

We weren’t able to find the specific percentages of each, but at least at one time, the label listed the calcium chloride content as 52%, which is enough to lower the minimum effective temperature of these pellets to -25 degrees Fahrenheit.

Since Blue Heat is a blend, it exhibits the advantages of each of the individual salts while minimizing the potential damage to concrete, plants, and animals. And, the coloration helps you avoid spreading melter in areas where it could be harmful.

Ezvid Wiki appears to have the only expert review of the Blue Heat Snow and Ice Melter. The reviewer recommends it because he found it gets the job done when deicing long stretches of road, driveways, and pavement. He had an easy time of seeing where the salt had been applied thanks to the light-blue tint. The handle of the bucket was also easy on the hands.

Approximately 76% of the people who reviewed the Blue Heat Snow and Ice Melter on Amazon gave it four or five stars. T. H. Wilson has the most helpful review. He desperately needed the melter after a big Northeast storm. The vendor hand delivered it within 24 hours of the order. He noted that it’s effective in all sorts of wintry weather and didn’t harm his driveway or steps.

Other buyers were impressed with how quickly it melted ice even in the extreme cold, and it appeared to work on stubborn ice patches where rock salt failed.

Pros: Light-blue tint for easy visibility, effective in temperatures as low as -25 degrees Fahrenheit, acts quickly

Cons: Is harmful to pets if ingested

The best affordable ice melt

source Snow JOe

Why you’ll love them: The Snow Joe Professional Strength Calcium Chloride Pellets provide a great balance between affordability, versatility, and performance.

Like our top pick, the Snow Joe Calcium Chloride Pellets are almost completely comprised of pure CaCl2. The concentration is just slightly lower at 94% instead of 96%. So, Snow Joe only rates it as effective to -25 degrees Fahrenheit, which should be good enough for just about anywhere.

The pellets are designed to generate heat for up to 24 hours upon coming into contact with snow and ice. At roughly 52 cents per pound on Amazon, it’s the most affordable option on our list.

Epic Gardening recommends the Snow Joe Pellets because the reviewer was impressed by the speeds in which it melts snow and ice, even in extremely cold temperatures. However, it didn’t perform as well as the FDC ice melt.

Morning Chores recommends this ice melt because of how well it does melting thick ice. And, the resealable bag was user-friendly and easy to store.

The Snow Joe Pellets have received five stars from around 76% of the buyers who reviewed them. Several buyers commented that they purchased this salt as a cost-effective alternative to DampRid, which is used to absorb moisture in the air and has a similar chemical composition.

Others noted that the CaCl2 quickly melted ice. There are complaints of the reseal strips coming loose from the bag, and one buyer claimed the salt ate away at his concrete, but this was not a common problem.

Pros: Affordable, multiple uses, effective in temps as low as -25 degrees Fahrenheit

Cons: Seals on bags are sometimes ineffective

The best ice melt for long-lasting coverage

source Pellets Of Fire

Why you’ll love it: The Pellets of Fire Snow & Ice Melter removes frozen water from a variety of surfaces and keeps it dry for days.

The Pellets of Fire Snow & Ice Melter is made by Dart Seasonal Products of New Jersey, which also makes Blue Heat. The main differences between them are Pellets of Fire isn’t blue, and it has a much higher CaCl2 content (up to 90%) according to its Material Safety Data Sheet. This makes it effective at lower temperatures: -25 degrees Fahrenheit and above.

It does not attack concrete, either. At about $1.50 per pound in a 50-pound bucket, it’s a little pricey, but you also do not need to use as much to have as much of an effect as other salts.

Geek Wrapped recommends Pellets of Fire Snow & Ice Melter because the reviewer found it sticks around to prevent refreezing, and it got the job done even when using small amounts. Morning Chores says it worked well on just about any surface they tried, including a roof. The bucket was also easy to store. Epic Gardening liked its fast and efficient ice melting capabilities, but the reviewer was perturbed by the inclusion of other active ingredients besides CaCl2.

Around 185 of the 226 reviews of the Pellets of Fire Snow & Ice Melter on Amazon are positive. Buyers note that the pellets do a great job of eating through the ice and snow while leaving concrete unharmed. One reviewer cautions against spreading too much or it remains on your driveway like little jelly-like globs.

Also, there are complaints of the pellets causing discomfort for dogs when it gets stuck in their paws. And, the lid of the bucket is a bit cumbersome to open and may arrive cracked.

Pros: A little bit goes a long way, works on many surface types, prevents refreezing

Cons: Harmful to pets

The best environmentally-friendly ice melt

source Natural Rapport

Why you’ll love it: If you are looking for a salt that goes easy on your concrete and vehicles, then Natural Rapport Pet and Kid Friendly Ice Melt is your best bet.

Natural Rapport Pet and Kid Friendly Ice Melt is different from the other options in our guide in that it doesn’t contain CaCl2. Instead, it’s mainly made of calcium magnesium acetate, which is known for being one of the more environmentally-friendly salts.

However, it isn’t very effective in temperatures below 20 degrees Fahrenheit. Also, this ice melt is the most expensive option in our guide at about $2.10 per pound.

Several websites devoted to helping raise happy pups recommend Natural Rapport Ice Melt. Top Dog Tips gives it the seal of approval because the reviewer found it easy to apply with the user-friendly jug and it works just as well as rock salt. How I Met My Dog also recommends this brand.

Thoroughly Reviewed tested out the ice melt and noted that the organic ingredients reduced damage to concrete, metal, and vehicles. The reviewer recommends applying the pellets before snow storms to keep the wintry precipitation from sticking.

About 83% of the people who reviewed the Natural Rapport Ice Melt on Amazon gave it four or five stars. The most common positive comment is that the salt simply works well. Buyers were also happy with how easy it is to shake the pellets out of the jug.

For the most part, reviewers observed that it did not cause their dogs pain, but there is a significant minority of buyers who claim it caused a burning sensation in their pets’ paws.

Pros: More environmentally-friendly than most salts, effectively melts ice, 100% satisfaction guarantee

Cons: Expensive, may not live up to its pet-safe claims, doesn’t work well in extreme cold