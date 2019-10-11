BEST Inc. Enters Vietnamese Market with Advanced Express Delivery Services

HO CHI MINH CITY, VIETNAM – Media OutReach – 11 October 2019 – BEST Inc., a leading integrated smart supply chain solutions and logistics services provider, today announced the official launch of its express parcel delivery in Vietnam with a kick-off ceremony in Ho Chi Minh City.





BEST’s entry into Vietnam follows its launch of nationwide express delivery services in Thailand earlier this year and marks another significant step for its expansion into Southeast Asia.





Johnny Chou, Founder, Chairman and CEO of BEST Inc. said, “Our entry into Vietnam is an exciting milestone for our global strategy. We hope that our technology-enabled solutions will contribute to the advancement of logistics and digital economy in Vietnam and across the region.”





BEST’s expansion in Vietnam is supported by the company’s breadth of technology expertise, flexible asset-light network and approach of working with local franchisee partners.





With plans to operate a total of seven sortation centers across the country, the Company is currently building a flagship sortation center in partnership with BW Industrial in Ho Chi Minh to offer BEST’s smart warehousing services.





Founded in 2007, BEST utilizes technology and supply chain innovation to provide businesses with differentiated logistics services. With its launch in Vietnam, BEST now offers enhanced solutions and services in 19 countries and regions.

