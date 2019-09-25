The 25 best getaways in the US for millennials, where airfare is cheap and the cities are Instagrammable

By
Hillary Hoffower, Taylor Borden, Business Insider US
-
Vacation spots for millennials are all about the 'gram.

caption
Vacation spots for millennials are all about the ‘gram.
source
George Rose / Contributor / Getty Images

Planning a getaway can be hard for millennials on a budget – especially when they’re looking for a good experience to flaunt on their Instagram.

That’s why HomeToGo took a look at the hottest destinations in America for millennials to visit. It surveyed 1,000 HomeToGo users born between 1981 and 1996 to find out their top priorities when planning a vacation. Turns out, millennials are looking for affordable flights, unforgettable experiences, Instagrammability, affordable food and drink, vibrant nightlife, and affordable accommodation.

Read more: Lisbon is the hottest travel destination for millennials in 2019. We asked 20-somethings for their best travel tips – from fairy-tale castles to buzzing nightlife, here’s what they said.

HomeToGo then examined how strongly these factors played into the 500 most-searched US locations on its website. Using data from the US Department of Transportation, an online travel agent, Yelp, Google Maps, Instagram and tourist boards, and HomeToGo, the company ranked each city in each category on a scale of five to 10. The cities with the highest overall rankings were narrowed down to the top 50.

Below, see the 25 best places in the US for millennials to take a vacation this year.

25. Sarasota, Florida

source
Shutterstock

Airfare score: 8.36

Experiences score: 5.06

Instagram score: 6.42

Food & drink score: 7.51

Nightlife score: 5.52

24. Richmond, Virginia

source
Sean Pavone/Shutterstock

Airfare score: 6.06

Experiences score: 5.1

Instagram score: 5.1

Food & drink score: 8.75

Nightlife score: 6.3

23. Milwaukee, Wisconsin

source
Sean Pavone/Shutterstock

Airfare score: 7.85

Experiences score: 5.12

Instagram score: 5.11

Food & drink score: 8.13

Nightlife score: 6.37

22. Albuquerque, New Mexico

source
turtix/Shutterstock

Airfare score: 7.5

Experiences score: 5.06

Instagram score: 5.26

Food & drink score: 8.02

Nightlife score: 5.89

21. Salt Lake City, Utah

source
f11photo/Shutterstock

Airfare score: 7.26

Experiences score: 5.26

Instagram score: 5.55

Food & drink score: 9.27

Nightlife score: 5.85

20. San Antonio, Texas

source
Sean Pavone/Shutterstock

Airfare score: 7.04

Experiences score: 5.25

Instagram score: 5.19

Food & drink score: 7.5

Nightlife score: 7.89

19. Columbus, Ohio

source
Sean Pavone/Shutterstock

Airfare score: 7.3

Experiences score: 5.05

Instagram score: 5.35

Food & drink score: 8.02

Nightlife score: 6.78

18. Houston, Texas

source
f11photo/Shutterstock

Airfare score: 6.54

Experiences score: 5.33

Instagram score: 6.07

Food & drink score: 7.71

Nightlife score: 8.67

17. Oakland, California

source
Sundry Photography/Shutterstock

Airfare score: 8.9

Experiences score: 5.19

Instagram score: 6.81

Food & drink score: 8.54

Nightlife score: 5.78

16. Ann Arbor, Michigan

source
Destination Ann Arbor/Shutterstock

Airfare score: 10

Experiences score: 5

Instagram score: 5.24

Food & drink score: 9.06

Nightlife score: 5.19

15. Memphis, Tennessee

source
Sean Pavone/shutterstock

Airfare score: 6.32

Experiences score: 5.19

Instagram score: 5.42

Food & drink score: 10

Nightlife score: 6.59

14. Grand Rapids, Michigan

source
Suzanne Tucker/Shutterstock

Airfare score: 6.43

Experiences score: 5

Instagram score: 6.44

Food & drink score: 9.58

Nightlife score: 5.56

13. Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

source
f11photo/Shutterstock

Airfare score: 6.95

Experiences score: 5.47

Instagram score: 5.6

Food & drink score: 8.33

Nightlife score: 8.04

12. New York City, NY

source
Shutterstock

Airfare score: 7.12

Experiences score: 10.00

Instagram score: 7.87

Food & drink score: 5.00

Nightlife score: 7.56

11. Dallas, Texas

source
Getty Images

Airfare score: 7.32

Experiences score: 5.41

Instagram score: 5.72

Food & drink score: 7.21

Nightlife score: 8.52

10. Baltimore, Maryland

source
S.Borisov/Shutterstock

Airfare score: 8.25

Experiences score: 5.28

Instagram score: 5.30

Food & drink score: 8.23

Nightlife score: 6.56

9. Atlanta, Georgia

source
Sean Pavone/Shutterstock

Airfare score: 7.31

Experiences score: 5.50

Instagram score: 5.57

Food & drink score: 8.15

Nightlife score: 8.37

8. Jacksonville, Florida

source
Shutterstock

Airfare score: 7.04

Experiences score: 5.08

Instagram score: 6.38

Food & drink score: 9.38

Nightlife score: 6.70

7. New Orleans, Louisiana

source
Shutterstock

Airfare score: 8.45

Experiences score: 6.56

Instagram score: 5.60

Food & drink score: 9.79

Nightlife score: 6.59

6. Chicago, Illinois

source
Flickr/Mike Warot

Airfare score: 8.13

Experiences score: 6.17

Instagram score: 6.05

Food & drink score: 7.92

Nightlife score: 8.37

5. Los Angeles, California

source
Chones/Shutterstock

Airfare score: 7.71

Experiences score: 6.90

Instagram score: 7.79

Food & drink score: 6.56

Nightlife score: 10.00

4. Portland, Oregon

source
Josemaria Toscano/Shutterstock

Airfare score: 7.95

Experiences score: 5.55

Instagram score: 6.46

Food & drink score: 8.33

Nightlife score: 7.19

3. Tampa, Florida

source
Shutterstock/Sean Pavone

Airfare score: 8.36

Experiences score: 5.23

Instagram score: 5.84

Food & drink score: 9.58

Nightlife score: 6.74

2. Detroit, Michigan

source
Andrey Bayda/shutterstock

Airfare score: 10.00

Experiences score: 5.15

Instagram score: 5.89

Food & drink score: 8.33

Nightlife score: 7.04

1. Miami, Florida

source
Getty Images

Airfare score: 8.22

Experiences score: 6.49

Instagram score: 10.00

Food & drink score: 7.26

Nightlife score: 9.30