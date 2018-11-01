The best-paid and most promising internship in every field, according to more than 13,000 interns who know

Vault, a career platform, asked current and former interns to comment and rate their internship experience for the 2019 Vault Internship Rankings.

More than 13,000 interns responded and rated their internships in five areas: compensation and benefits, quality of life, career development, interview process, and full-time prospects.

Vault compiled the 50 best internships and highlighted the best in various fields: Accounting, consulting, energy, financial services, healthcare, investment banking, media and telecommunication, retail and consumer, and tech and engineering.

Millions of students hold internships throughout their education, but not every internship experience is the same.

Vault, a career platform, invited more than 400 organizations to participate in their 2019 best internships survey. Companies provided Vault with descriptions about their programs, including internship duration, the number of interns hired, location, assigned departments, and application requirements.

More than 13,000 interns responded and rated their internships in five areas: compensation and benefits, quality of life, career development, interview process, and full-time prospects.

Each category rating was averaged to determine an overall score for a company’s internship program. Vault compiled the 50 best internships and highlighted the best in various fields: Accounting, consulting, energy, financial services, healthcare, investment banking, media and telecommunication, retail and consumer, and tech and engineering.

Several internships overlap categories, including the Elliott Davis ENVISION summer internship experience, which is the best accounting internship and is No. 1 for compensation and benefits.

Take a look at the best internships by field, according to the Vault survey.

Best accounting internship: Elliott Davis ENVISION summer internship experience

The Elliott Davis ENVISION summer internship experience is also one of the best internships for quality of life (No. 4), best internships for compensation and benefits (No. 1), best internships for employment prospects (No. 17 ), and the best internships for career development (No. 11).

Source: Vault

Best consulting internship: Infosys Limited InStep

The Infosys Limited InStep internship also ranked No. 2 on the best internships for compensation and benefits, best internships for diversity (No. 2), best internships for employment prospects (No. 7), best internships for quality of life (No. 7), and best internships for career development.

Source: Vault

Best energy internship: Anadarko Petroleum Corporation internship program

The Anadarko Petroleum Corporation internship program is No. 36 on the 50 best internships list.

Source: Vault

Best financial services internship: Kleiner Perkins fellows program

The Kleiner Perkins fellows program is also ranked on best internships for compensation and benefits (No. 16), best internships for quality of life (No. 2), best internships for career development (No. 4), best internships for diversity (No. 13), and best internships for employment prospects (No. 2).

Source: Vault

Best health care internship: Abbott internship program

The Abbott internship program is the No. 1 best tech and engineering internship, and also appears on best internships for compensation and benefits (No. 6), best internships for diversity (No. 8), and best internships for career development (No. 21).

Source: Vault

Best investment bank internship: Evercore Advisory summer analyst and summer associate program

The Evercore Advisory summer analyst and summer associate program is No. 1 on the best internships for employment prospects. It also appears on best internships for compensation and benefits (No. 4), best internship for diversity (No. 5), and best internship for career development (No. 6).

Source: Vault

Best media & telecom internship: Nickelodeon Animation Studio Nickternship Program

The Nickelodeon NICKternship program is ranked No. 1 on the best internships for quality of life, and also appears on best internships for career development (No. 2), and the best internships for diversity (No. 7).

Source: Vault

Best retail & consumer products internship: RAI internship program

The RAI internship program is also listed on the best internships for career development (No. 3), best internships for compensation and benefits (No. 8), best internships for quality of life (No. 17), and best internships for diversity (N0. 23).

Source: Vault

Best tech & engineering internship: Abbott Laboratories Internship Program

The Capital One technology internship program is ranked No. 1 best healthcare internship. It also appears on the rankings for best internship for compensation and benefits (No. 6), best internship for diversity (No. 8), and best internships for career development (No. 21).

Source: Vault