The Insider Picks team writes about stuff we think you’ll like. Business Insider has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase.

source Urban Armor Gear

Your iPad deserves protection from daily life, so you need the best iPad case for your needs.

Our favorite case makers include Moko, Urban Armour Gear, Moshi, New Trent, JETech, and Apple.

Your trusty iPad is the supplement to your laptop that you never knew you needed, but it’s not quite as hardy as your computer. While I’ve found that I can get by almost exclusively on my Apple tablet rather than my MacBook, I also once lived in fear of dropping it, spilling on it, or otherwise causing it great harm and distress. Luckily, there are a plethora of iPad cases to assuage my (and now your) fears.

When it comes to choosing an iPad case, you’ll want to keep in mind which model you have. Apple currently sells four iPads, which means that there are four sizes on the market. Don’t make the rookie mistake of buying a great case for a smaller model, or for an older iPad that has been discontinued.

You’ll also want to find a case that actually does its job, which is to say, stays put on top of your iPad, preventing it from getting nicked and scratched.

Seeing as you probably paid quite a pretty penny for your iPad, you probably don’t want to spend an arm and a leg on its case. Luckily, there are plenty of budget options that get the job done – not everything has to be Apple-priced.

And you might also consider if you want your iPad case to double as a stand, and if so, how versatile this stand ought to be. If you only ever use your iPad for one purpose or in one position, this may not be as important. But if you’re alternating between reading, typing, and watching movies, you may want to give this a bit more thought.

No matter which of these cases you select, we’re confident you’ll have an iPad that looks great and is well-protected.

Here are the best iPad cases you can buy:

Read on in the slides below to check out our top picks.

The best iPad cases overall

source MoKo

Why you’ll love it: Moko makes sleek and lightweight cases that don’t cost much at all, but they offer a classic look for the iPad and certainly keep your tablet safe.

MoKo makes some of the most minimalist cases out there, and that’s exactly why we love it. When it came to protecting my iPad, it was pretty clear that if I wanted to keep with Apple’s minimalist aesthetic, MoKo would be the way to go.

Its cases completely cover the body of the iPad, and though prices start at around $10, you don’t feel as though the materials are cheap or flimsy. As long as you’re not throwing your iPad around or dropping things on it, you’ll be protected from dings and scratches.

If you opt for the Ultra Slim case, you’ll have a case made of a plastic shell for the body of your tablet and a polyurethane screen cover. It obviously takes its design notes from the Apple Smart Case, adding just 4 millimeters to the thickness of your iPad and barely any weight at all.

One thing I love about MoKo covers is that when you close them, they stay closed. That’s key for when I’m throwing my MoKo-clad iPad in my bag when I’m off to run an errand and don’t want to worry about the case accidentally slipping open or having my iPad turn on (this cover automatically wakes or puts to sleep the newer iPads).

Another thing to note – MoKo cases completely covers the bottom part of your iPad, so if you’re looking for something to totally protect your 9.7-inch folio, this is the way to go.

Pros: Inexpensive, sleek, mirroring the design of Apple’s Smart Case, full coverage

Cons: Not for heavy duty protection

The best heavy duty iPad cases

source Urban Armor Gear

Why you’ll love it: Urban Armor Gear sounds like it makes cases that will withstand some battle scars, and that’s exactly what sets this company apart.

If you know that your delicate possessions are prone to breakage, then you’ll want to preempt any potential damage by investing in a seriously heavy duty iPad case. After all, you didn’t just spend at least $650 your 10.5-inch iPad just to end up with a cracked screen. The Urban Armor Gear iPad cases aren’t just tough – they’re military-grade drop test tough.

In order to guarantee the longevity of your tablet, an iPad clad in this case is dropped 26 times onto a surface comprised of two inches of plywood atop concrete. The drop is done from a variety of angles, which means that if you find a way to break your iPad even with this case on it, you’re doing something pretty special.

Even though they’re rugged, Urban Armour cases are extremely functional, and some models even come with an Apple Pencil holder. Plus, the lid comes off altogether so that you can turn your iPad into more of a laptop setup by attaching a Smart Keyboard. The adjustable and detachable stand of the Urban Armor case also comes in handy if you’re watching a movie or checking out a recipe on your iPad.

I particularly appreciate the impact-resistant edges of this case, which are slightly built out and rounded so that your iPad will bounce and not shatter if it takes a tumble. Moreover, if you’re using third-party charging and/or headphone cables, this case comes with oversized ports to help accommodate those needs.

Pros: Extremely heavy duty, shock absorbent, surprisingly sleek design for its purposes

Cons: Some customers have complained about the cover leaving a smudge line on the screen

The best artistic iPad cases

source Moshi

Why you’ll love it: Moshi makes some of the more elegant iPad cases on the market, and they’re perfect for your inner artiste.

Not only does Moshi make its cases with higher quality materials than most of its competitors, this company also creates some of the most eye-catching designs on the market.

The real selling point of these unique cases lies in their distinctive folding cover design, which is great for keeping your iPad screen safe from scratches and dust, but also for propping up your tablet at the right angles.

The folds of the Moshi cover allow you to create multiple viewing angles for your iPad, which comes in handy as you use your iPad for different tasks. Capable of being stood up in both portrait and landscape positions, the origami-inspired design is extremely versatile.

Whether you need to type, browse the web, or play a game, you’ll be able to find the optimal position with this case. And in my experience, the Moshi case has certainly turned some heads.

Moshi covers also boast built-in magnets so that your iPad automatically goes to sleep when the cover is closed, saving you battery. Despite the seemingly delicate look of this case, it’s actually quite hardy. Moshi frames are shock absorbent, and customer have lauded the “rubber bumper” that now edges the entirety of the case.

Oh, and if button coverage on your iPad is important to you, Moshi has that covered, too. Thanks to all the various folds on the case, the cover is very easy to lift up, but not so easy that it’ll move around in your bag.

Pros: Multiple viewing angles, unique design, great protection around the edges

Cons: As unique as the origami design is, some customers don’t like the complexity of the setup

The best versatile iPad cases

source New Trent

Why you’ll love it: New Trent makes some of the sturdiest cases around with a unique leather hand strap that helps you take your tablet anywhere.

I wouldn’t necessarily recommend going on a hike with your iPad, especially if it’s the 12.9-inch iPad Pro, but if you must, I’d recommend taking it in a New Trent case. This case-maker boasts a unique 360-degree leather rotating hand strap on its cases, and makes holding onto your iPad easy and comfortable.

The strap actually rotates, so you can tote your iPad around in just about any orientation. I’ve found this feature to be particularly useful for the largest version of the tablet. When you’re carrying around an iPad that is basically the size of a laptop, it’s useful to get some extra help ensuring that it doesn’t slip out of your hands.

That said, if you do drop your iPad while it’s in a New Trent case, you shouldn’t be in too much trouble. There’s a hard-shell interior that’s completely surrounded by a rubber bumper for shock protection. And better still, this case actually comes with a built-in screen protector.

Putting the case together was surprisingly simple, as each of the parts are separable so that you can easily slide in your iPad, and then snap the various components back together. Behind the leather hand strap is a metal arm that can be extended to serve as a stand. It’s solid and slip resistant, so once you’ve put your iPad down, you can rest assured it’s not going to slip and slide everywhere.

The case weighs in at two pounds, is actually surprisingly light considering all the protection and features that come in tow.

Pros: Convenient leather hand strap makes transportation a breeze, great protection, solid kickstand

Cons: If you’re not a fan of the hardshell aesthetic, this case can look a bit industrial

The best affordable iPad cases

source JETech

Why you’ll love it: You can practically recreate the Apple iPad Smart Cover at a fraction of the price with JETech cases.

There’s no getting around it: Apple products are expensive, and that is certainly the case with the Apple iPad Smart Cover, which will set you back $39. But to add insult to injury, this cover exclusively protects the front of your iPad, and while one could argue that the front is the more relevant portion, it’s a bit silly to buy a $39 case that leaves half your tablet exposed.

Enter the JETech, a case-maker that sells protective gear not only for a fraction of the price, but also makes cases that cover the whole iPad.

JETech’s cases wrap both sides of the iPad in a layer of synthetic material. While the back is one solid piece, the front bends and folds just like Apple’s original cover does. The covers also wake up the iPad when they’re removed, and put the iPad to sleep when closed.

In short, JETech’s cases do everything that the Smart Cover does. It has the same aesthetic, has the same folding flaps that allow you to turn it into a stand when need be, and actually provides a bit more protection from nicks and scratches to the rear of your tablet.

It’s also Amazon’s Choice product when it comes to buying iPad cases, and with 1,500 happy customers giving the case an average of 4.5 out of five stars, it’s pretty easy to see why. Plus, JETech’s cases are available for every type of iPad, and offers a much wider color palette than Apple does.

Pros: Extremely affordable, same functionality as the Apple Smart Case, wide range of colors

Cons: This case may not last as long as some others, but at $8.99 and up, replacing them is not difficult

The best iPad cases made by Apple

source Apple/Business Insider

Why you’ll love them: Apple’s in-house iPad cases fit like a glove because they are designed by the company that made your tablet.

Although Apple iPad cases cost more than the other options in our guide, they are still excellent. If you want a perfect fit and that sleek look of an Apple product, you can’t do wrong with one of these.

Apple sells keyboard cases, more basic cases that just just protect your screen, and a case that’s in between the two. You can choose from Apple’s carefully selected color palette, which includes a nice case that donates to the RED foundation’s fight against AIDS. – Malarie Gokey

Pros: Well made, designed to fit perfectly, attractive designs, auto-wake and sleep features, some keyboard case options

Cons: Expensive, limited colors

Check out our guide to the best iPads you can buy

Apple is the uncontested king of tablets. The word iPad is synonymous with the word tablet. Chances are if you own a tablet at all, you have an iPad.

Apple’s tablet lineup is more varied than ever before, and it includes a new affordable model.

At $330, the 2018 9.7-inch iPad is one of the cheapest iPads Apple has ever sold, but it’s very high end and it even supports the Apple Pencil.

The rest of the iPads are equally stylish and powerful (if not more so). We’ve tested nearly every iPad that has been released over the past three years, and these are the absolute best iPads you can buy and two accessories you should get for them.

Here are the best iPads you can buy: