The best iPhone 8 cases you can buy to protect your phone

Some people expect their smartphone case to deliver maximum protection, while others want a more stylish option.

With the OtterBox Defender Series iPhone 8 Case, you can have both.

Since it’s still a rugged case, we also have slimmer options, a wallet case, a fun flashy case, and a slick leather case.

Next time you’re around several strangers, take a close look at their smartphones. We’re guessing you’ll see all kinds of sizes, brands, colors, and models. Heck, there might even be a flip phone in the batch. What we’re getting at is this: Selecting just the right smartphone is an extremely personal choice. The phone case you choose to put on it is perhaps even more personal because it is the first thing that anyone sees when you take your phone out of your pocket.

Beyond personalizing your phone, you’ll want a case to give your expensive iPhone 8 some protection – especially now that it has a glass back. You may not need a rugged case, but nearly any kind of case will at least give your phone some protection from drops and scratches.

If you’re planning to wirelessly charge the iPhone 8, you need a thinner style of case, because super thick ones won’t work with wireless charging pads. Those of you who are just upgrading from an iPhone 7 to an iPhone 8 can reuse the case you currently have, but it’s always fun to get something new to dress up your phone.

Luckily, if you own an iPhone 8, you have a large number of options for adding a case to your phone that provides the perfect style, while also giving you the level of protection you need. It can be totally overwhelming and hard to know which cases are worth the money. That’s why we’ve rounded up some of our favorite cases for style and protection.

Whether you want a slim shell case that gives minimal protection and leaves all the ports and button accessible, a wallet-style case with card holders and a cover, a rugged case with tons of protection from drops, or something super stylish, we have a case for you.

Here are the best iPhone 8 cases you can buy:

The best iPhone 8 case overall

source OtterBox

The OtterBox Defender Series iPhone 8 Case protects your phone from just about anything and it comes in many fun colors.

If you want an iPhone 8 case that provides excellent protection without limiting your choices of colors to black or black, the OtterBox Defender Series iPhone 8 Case is the one for you.

The Defender definitely keeps your expensive smartphone safe with its tough rubber exterior. And although you can order the OtterBox Defender in a basic black, you can also choose almost a dozen other color and pattern combinations. If you order one from OtterBox, you can even design it yourself and choose the colors for each part of the case.

The covers are properly aligned over the ports and buttons on the phone, so you’re guaranteed a perfect fit. OtterBox’s three-layer protection is impressive, and the case even has a built-in screen protector, a shock-absorbing polycarbonate inner shell, and a tough, synthetic rubber outer shell.

Few iPhone 8 cases will match the protection that you get from the OtterBox Defender, according to the iMore review. After all, OtterBox puts its Defender case through 24 tests and 238 hours of trials to ensure that your phone can survive just about anything so long as it’s in this case.

Of course, you should know that all of these layers of protection will add bulk to the size of the iPhone 8. One Amazon reviewer who goes by Fraggboy says that the case does make the phone bigger, but the rubber bumper that creates most of the bulk is worth the extra protection it provides.

Although the OtterBox Defender case is expensive, it’s a ridiculously tough case that will keep your phone safe from falls onto concrete and other unforgiving surfaces.

Expert reviewers at Apple Insider like the fact that the Defender cases are both tough and stylish, so you don’t have to sacrifice anything to receive the protection you want.

Pros: Three-layer protection outperforms many other cases for iPhone 8s, offered in a dozen color and pattern options, synthetic rubber outer shell gives you a good grip and drop protection

Cons: More expensive than other cases, adds quite a bit of bulk/thickness to the iPhone 8

The best tough iPhone 8 case

source UAG

The industrial design of the UAG Rugged Feather-Light iPhone 8 Case delivers great durability and a tough-looking style.

If you have fumble fingers and you’re not ashamed to admit it, the Urban Armor Gear Rugged Feather-Light iPhone 8 Case is a great investment. It will protect your phone from hard drops onto a variety of surfaces.

One glance at this UAG case will tell you that it’s a rugged protective case. The hard outer portion looks like a protective cage or shell, and it provides plenty of protection.

Many people love the look of the UAG Feather-Light case because it looks unique and super tough. But that case’s design isn’t only for style, as the shape gives it extra strength to protect your fragile phone from falls.

If you’re looking for a stylish, artistic case, the UAG model probably won’t fit your needs, but the rugged look is certainly appealing. The case comes in nearly two dozen colors and styles, which is great.

In its review, iMore points out that this case has survived the military drop-testing onto concrete surfaces, so you can rest assured that your phone will survive most situations.

One Amazon reviewer, Tania, says she has dropped her phone many times with the UAG Feather-Light case attached, and her phone has never been damaged. She’s so confident in this case’s protective capabilities that she doesn’t carry insurance on her smartphone.

However, a few owners say the case did not last a year before breaking. On the plus side, UAG includes a one-year warranty on all of its cases.

Still, it’s an excellent case with mostly favorable reviews from expert reviewers and buyers alike. After testing it ourselves, we at Business Insider believe the Rugged Feather-Light case is the perfect option for anyone who needs a hard-backed case for the ultimate protection.

Pros: Drop-tested design is backed by a one-year warranty, offered in two dozen colors and designs, hard outer shell will keep your phone protected from a variety of potential hazards

Cons: More expensive than some other iPhone 8 cases, case isn’t indestructible

The best stylish iPhone 8 case

source Amazon

The Case-Mate Waterfall Case has tumbling glitter that will give your iPhone 8 a sparkling glow.

If you want your smartphone case to outshine what’s displayed on the screen, the Case-Mate Waterfall iPhone 8 Case is made with you in mind.

This case includes tumbling glitter that creates a snowball effect on the back of your phone. Even when the lights are off, this case is very sparkly and bold.

The Waterfall case is still tough, though, and it meets certain drop test standards. It may not be as hardy as the OtterBox, but it certainly offers enough protection to guard against cracks and scratches.

Expert reviewers approve of this case, including PC Mag, which says the case sparkles and glows even in the dark. Mashable described the case as having a “festival vibe.”

Case-Mate makes a lot of stylish iPhone cases, including ones with real flower petals, glitter, and iridescent effects.

Pros: Great-looking iPhone case that includes tumbling glitter, provides a nice level of protection, unique looking smartphone case

Cons: Higher than average price, adds bulk to the phone

The best wallet-style iPhone 8 case

source Silk

The Silk Wallet Slayer iPhone 8 Case includes a slot for credit cards or cash without adding much bulk to your slim iPhone 8.

The Silk Wallet Slayer iPhone 8 Case has a tight slot on the back of the case that can hold your credit cards or cash. This allows the Silk case to look a lot like other stylish cases while still ensuring that you no longer need to carry both your phone and wallet everywhere all the time.

The case comes in four different colors and it offers basic protection from drops and scratches. It’s a very simple looking case that’s minimalistic and practical. The only downside to having the wallet function on the back is that this case may impede wireless charging.

The Silk case definitely has a different look when you compare it to most wallet-style cases, which often have a folio layout with a front cover. The best part about Silk’s design is how little bulk it adds to your phone. Although the card holder portion sticks out a bit, it’s not immediately obvious.

In its review, iMore says that the wallet is very secure and it holds cards and case well, so you don’t have to worry about losing them.

Amazon reviewers Shelly and Allan like that the button covers are in just the right place with this Silk case. However, a few buyers mention problems with the interior of the case scratching the back of the iPhone 8.

Pros: Provides wallet-style storage in a stylish case, inexpensive case, offered in four different color options, includes a tight slot that can hold a few credit cards or cash

Cons: May scratch back of the iPhone, may not line up perfectly with volume buttons

The best leather iPhone 8 case

source Apple

Apple’s leather iPhone 8 case is gorgeous, soft to the touch, and perfectly fitted to phone’s body.

If you love leather, look no further than the Apple-designed leather case for the iPhone 8. Because it’s made by Apple, the case fits perfectly. You don’t have to worry about inaccurate cutouts or any other snafus here.

The thin case doesn’t add much bulk, so you’ll be able to charge your phone wirelessly with the case on. To keep your screen safe, there’s a lip around the edge of the case that keeps your phone’s screen off the table when you place it face down.

Apple uses specially tanned and finished European leather that gets a nice patina over time. There’s a microfiber lining inside the case that protects your iPhone from scratches. It comes in nine attractive colors, too, so if you don’t want classic brown or black leather, Apple has you covered with fuschia and other wild colors.

Pros: Soft leather, sleek design, Apple made, perfect fit, thin for wireless charging, lots of colors

Cons: Pricey

