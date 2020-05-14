The best iPhone accessories can seriously improve your overall iPhone experience – and each and every product on this list is aimed at making your phone better, safer, and cleaner.

For example, the Sony WH-1000XM3 headphones will make your iPhone music-listening experience way better, thanks to their comfort and sound-quality.

And, Speck’s iPhone cases will keep your device shiny and new, while adding a colorful flare to your phone.

Getting a new iPhone is always exciting. From the unboxing to the setup, to the overall feel of a new Apple device, it’s almost always a memorable experience. But, things don’t usually stop at simply getting a new iPhone. After you get a new device, you’ll probably want to invest in accessories, like a case to keep your phone safe and sound, wireless chargers to make charging more convenient, and a new pair of headphones to use with your new device.

Of course, there are hundreds of accessories out there for iPhones – and they’re not all worth considering. That, however, is why we’ve put together this guide – to help ensure that you only get the best iPhone accessories out there.

There are a few things to consider before buying accessories for your iPhone. For starters, you’ll want to make sure that the accessories are compatible with your particular iPhone model. For example, if you’re buying a phone case, you’ll need a case that fits your specific device, and not other models. The same is true for charging cables – which will need to have a Lightning connector instead of a USB-C or MicroUSB connector. And, if you’re buying wireless charging accessories, you’ll need an iPhone 8 or later.

Here are our top picks for the best iPhone accessories:

Updated on 05/14/2020 by Christian de Looper: Updated language about new iPhones, added a few more accessories picks, and checked prices.

The best iPhone wireless charging

source Amazon

The Moshi Otto Q is one of best-designed wireless chargers out there, plus it supports fast wireless charging and ensures your device won’t slip with its silicone ring.

Wireless charging has been around for years, but Apple finally adopted the tech in the iPhone 8 and iPhone X. Using a wireless charger, you can simply plop your device down on a charging mat, and it will – almost magically – start charging. There are a range of wireless charging mats out there, and the best all-round wireless charging mats is the Moshi Otto Q wireless charger.

There are a few things that make this such a great charger. It doesn’t necessarily have the most features out there, but it’s beautifully-designed and should easily blend into the rest of your home, thanks largely to the fabric covering. Generally, it just looks friendly – and should look great on any table, nightstand, or kitchen counter. The charger even has a silicone ring on the top of it to ensure that your phone stays firmly on the charger without slipping off.

The charger supports other helpful features, too. For example, with the right adapter, like a Quick Charge adapter, the pad supports up to 7.5-watt fast-charging on an iPhone. Safe to say, from the iPhone 8 to the iPhone 11 Pro, the Moshi Otto Q should easily charge your device.

So, what are the downsides? Well, the main one is that it doesn’t come with an adapter, so you’ll have to buy that separately. If you plan on using the wireless charger at night, you’ll also have to deal with the relatively bright LED indicator light.

Still, despite those issues, the vast majority of reviewers love the Moshi Otto Q wireless charger. For example, MacWorld hailed the charger as one of its top picks, thanks to the great design, USB-C connector, and fast charging support.

Pros: Nice design, fast-charging support, non-slip features

Cons: Doesn’t come with an adapter

The best iPhone case

source Speck

Speck’s cases are well-designed, available in a range of colors and designs, and ultra durable – ensuring that your phone survives the majority of drops that it might go through.

If you want a solid, reliable iPhone case that will keep your iPhone safe and sound no matter what model you have, then it’s worth checking out Speck’s lineup of phone cases. Speck offers a range of case models for all different iPhone devices, with a huge range of different colors, thicknesses, and more.

There are a few reasons why it’s worth considering Speck cases. Perhaps one of the biggest advantages to Speck cases over other options is the fact that they have excellent grip, ensuring that you’re less likely to drop your phone.

Even if you do drop your phone, it’ll likely survive unscathed. That’s because of the fact that Speck cases are built for durability. For example, Speck’s Presidio Grip case, according to Speck, is built to survive 10-foot drops – which is far further than most drops that are at around waist height.

Most reviewers love Speck’s cases too. Digital Trends included the Speck Presidio Grip case in its list of the best iPhone cases, thanks to the fact that they’re rugged and well-designed.

Pros: Classy designs, lots of colors and styles, very protective

Cons: None

The best iPhone wireless headphones

source Amazon

The Sony WH-1000XM3 headphones offer an excellent design, effective noise-cancellation, and an awesome sound-quality – making them some of the best headphones out there.

Looking for a top tier pair of wireless headphones to use with your iPhone? In that case, it’s worth investing in the Sony WH-1000XM3 headphones, which offer excellent noise-cancellation, an awesome sound-quality, a comfortable fit, and more.

These headphones have consistently made it to the top of “best headphones” lists over the past few years, and for good reason. Perhaps the best thing about them is how they sound, offering a great low-end response, along with plenty of clarity and detail in the high-end. And, as mentioned, the headphones offer some of the best noise-cancellation tech out there.

The headphones offer some other great features, too. For example, they have pretty intuitive touch controls on the ear cups, along with a USB-C port built into them for charging.

So is there anything wrong with these headphones? Well, there isn’t much. Perhaps the only downside is the fact that they’re pretty expensive – so you’ll have to shell out a little cash to get your hands on them.

And, despite those downsides, most users and reviewers love these headphones. SoundGuys, a well-respected audio products review site, scored the headphones a massive 9/10, which is pretty uncommon for a pair of headphones.

Pros: Excellent noise-cancellation, good sound-quality, comfortable, well-designed

Cons: Expensive

The best iPhone fast-charging accessories

source Amazon

If you want fast charging on your iPhone, it’s worth buying Apple’s first-party accessories, thanks to their nice design and reliability.

Along with wireless charging, newer iPhones also support fast charging – meaning you can plug your iPhone into its charger, and get hours of juice in only 30 minutes or so. Recent iPhone models can fast-charge at up to 18W, and Apple says that using fast charging you could get up to 50% of the battery back in 30 minutes. Any iPhone model that’s an iPhone 8 or newer supports fast-charging.

The best way to take advantage of fast charging on your iPhone is by using Apple’s own fast charging accessories – including the Apple 18W USB-C power adapter, and the Apple USB-C to Lightning charging cable. Together, these accessories will run you back around $42 in total.

There are plenty of reasons to buy Apple’s first-party fast-charging accessories. For starters, with these accessories, you know that you’re getting accessories that can truly supply enough power for the phone to use. On top of that, Apple’s accessories are well-designed, and should blend right into any home.

Critics love Apple’s own accessories, too. Digital Trends recommended the Apple USB-C to Lightning cable and 18W power adapter in its guide on iPhone fast-charging, arguing that the accessories were more advanced than what you’ll get with most iPhones.

Note, if you have the iPhone 11 Pro or iPhone 11 Pro Max, you already have the 18W charger accessories.

Pros: Well-designed, work well with Apple products

Cons: Expensive

The best iPhone dock

source Amazon

The ElevationDock 4 offers a classy minimalist design, along with adjustments to ensure that it perfectly fits your device.

If you’re looking for a well-designed, classy dock for your iPhone, then the ElevationDock 4 iPhone dock is probably the way to go. This dock is adjustable, so it’ll work with a range of iPhone models, and it’s small enough to look fitting on any table or nightstand.

The dock is made from strong materials that will ensure that it stays put on the desk when you use it. The main body of the dock is made from silicone, along with zinc inserts that give it a little more weight. And, on the back, there are stainless steel knobs that you can use to adjust the size for your iPhone, and the angle at which your iPhone stands. The dock works with cases up to 3mm thick.

Even the accessories that the dock comes with are high-quality. You’ll get a nice braided cable, though you’ll need a power adapter considering the end of that cable has a USB-A connector. It’s also available in black and white.

So, what are the downsides to the dock? As noted, it only works with cases up to 3mm thick, so super thick cases may not work properly. It’s also a little expensive compared to some other docks out there.

Still, despite that, the dock is well-loved by reviewers and users alike. Digital Trends rated the dock its favorite, thanks to the fact that it allows you to adjust to the perfect angle and height for your needs.

Pros: Well-designed, strong, adjustable, minimalistic

Cons: A little pricey, only works with cases up to 3mm thick

The best iPhone screen protector

source MaxBoost

The MaxBoost Tempered Glass screen protector is easy to install and extremely strong – plus its thin design ensures your device is still responsive to touch.

Are you prone to iPhone drops? Screen protectors are a smart way to ensure that your phone’s screen never cracks – and the best out there is the MaxBoost Premium Tempered Glass screen protector. The protector is available in a range of sizes and for a range of models – so no matter what iPhone model you have, you should find something for your needs.

One of the best things about the MaxBoost screen protector is that it’s relatively thin – meaning that your device will still be super responsive to your touch, and if you have an iPhone with 3D Touch, you’ll still be able to use that feature. On top of that, the screen protector is designed to avoid fingerprints, and it’s easy to install.

The protector is cheaper than many other models out there – and as a result, there really aren’t any downsides to this protector, especially at this price. The Wirecutter even hailed the product as its favorite screen protector, thanks to its strength and ease-of-installation.

Pros: Strong, easy to install, relatively thin, inexpensive

Cons: None at this price

The best iPhone battery pack

source Anker

The Anker PowerCore 20100 not only offers a huge battery capacity, but it’s also relatively sleek, and inexpensive too.

iPhone batteries are getting better, but if you’re out all day and need a top-up, then it’s worth considering a battery pack, like the Anker PowerCore 20100.

There are plenty of things that make the Anker PowerCore 20100 a great power pack. For starters, it offers a ton of extra juice, thanks to the fact that it has a whopping 20,100mAh battery built into it, which is enough to charge the iPhone 8 seven times. It also has two USB ports built into it, allowing you to charge multiple devices at the same time.

The battery pack has a lot to offer, but it’s not perfect. A USB-C port would have been nice, and it still charges through a MicroUSB port. Still, despite that, the majority of users love it. Not only did the battery pack achieve an impressive 4.5-star average on Amazon, but it also topped Tom’s Guide’s list of battery packs, thanks to the fact that it offers excellent value-for-money.

Pros: Sleek design, inexpensive, large capacity

Cons: Slightly dated ports

The best iPhone cleaning kit

source Facebook

The Whoosh! Screen Cleaning Kit is easy to use and comes with a range of accessories for keeping your device clean – including three microfiber cloths.

If you’re looking to keep your phone nice and clean, then the Whoosh! Screen Cleaner Kit is the way to go. This kit comes with everything you’ll need to ensure that your device is dirt-free, including three premium cloths and two bottles.

While the kit is built mostly for cleaning screens, you can use it to clean other parts of your device too – as long as you’re careful not to spray the substance into your device’s ports. And, it works with a range of devices, too – Whoosh! says you can use it with iPhones, iPads, Kindles, and more.

So, just how clean will your device get? According to the company, the kit will make your screen a hefty 99.99% cleaner, getting rid of the vast majority of dust and dirt. The product is alcohol and ammonia-free, too – so it’s relatively safe to use.

There really aren’t any downsides to this product, except maybe that it’s mainly focused on cleaning screens and not other parts of the phone. Others love it, too: Android Central included it in its list of best phone cleaning kits.

Pros: Inexpensive, comes with everything you’ll need, kills most bacteria

Cons: Mainly focused on screens

source Western Digital

The SanDisk iXpand Flash Drive comes in a range of storage options, plus it works with a dedicated app to allow you to easily transfer files.

One of the biggest frustrations for iPhone users is the fact that they don’t come with MicroSD card slots – meaning that you can’t expand on the storage available in them. If you really want to expand on your phone’s storage, however, there are other options, like the SanDisk iXpand Flash Drive for iPhone.

The flash drive comes with storage capacities of 32, 64, 128, or 256GB of storage – meaning that no matter how much you need to add to your device, there should be something for your needs. The drive is pretty well-designed too – though it’s not really built to keep plugged in at all times.

The drive works in conjunction with a dedicated app, which you can use to back up files from your phone. In other words, you shouldn’t necessarily expect it to work like the built-in storage in your iPhone. Still, the app is pretty well-designed, and allows you to transfer a range of different files to the drive.

So, what are the problems with the drive? Well, perhaps the main one is that, as mentioned, it doesn’t truly expand on your device’s storage as you might expect it to. Apart from that, for the price, the device works pretty much exactly as it should – as Lifewire noted in its 4-star rating of the device.

Pros: App works well, range of storage options, relatively easy to use

Cons: Don’t expect it to add native storage to your iPhone