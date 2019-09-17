We’ve rounded up the best iPhone case companies so you can find an excellent case for your iPhone no matter the model number or your style.

Whether you want a leather, affordable, rugged, or stylish case – we have an iPhone case for you.

We are currently testing out dozens of cases for the new iPhone 11, 11 Pro, and 11 Pro Max phones, so stay tuned for more picks.

The iPhone 11, 11 Pro, and 11 Max may have just launched, but there are a lot of iPhones out there in an array of sizes. It can be confusing to figure out which case will fit your phone let alone find out if the case you found is any good.

We’ve tested hundreds of iPhone cases over the years, and there are a few brands that just stand above the rest. The best iPhone cases are made with exacting care so that they fit your phone like a glove and offer good protection against life’s knocks. All of the case companies we recommend really stress test their cases and design them well.

Whether you want a fancy leather case, a folio, a rugged case or a basic no-frills one that gets the job done – we have a pick for you. We also have advice on how to figure out which iPhone model you have and which cases will fit it here.

Here are the best iPhone cases for every model:

The best iPhone cases for grip

source Speck

Speck cases are known for their simple, classic designs and excellent grip.

If you always drop your phone but you want a slim case, you should grab one from Speck. The company makes excellent protective cases that have superb grip.

The Presidio Grip case, for example, can survive 10-foot drops and it has a great grippy pattern on the back so you should never drop it in the first place. The Presidio Grip case comes in tons of fun color combinations and even a few patterns. Speck also offers a lifetime guarantee on this case, so we highly recommend it over the others, which often have just a one-year warranty.

Speck’s portfolio of cases has grown beyond its traditional grippy cases, so you can get clear, print, and wallet cases with the high-quality construction and drop protection Speck is known for.

Pros: Simple designs, great grip cases, multiple styles, protective cases

Cons: None

The best cheap iPhone cases

source Silk

Smartish cases are super affordable and the company makes smart wallet case designs that are slim.

A lot of people hate paying $50 for a case after they’ve just bought an expensive iPhone, but cases are still necessary – especially if you have a new glass-backed iPhone. Smartish’s cases are cheaper than most, but they’re still good quality.

The company makes lots of different designs, and its many wallet cases are our favorites. Some are folio-style wallets with covers, while others are simple slim cases with wallets on the back. You can even wirelessly charge the new iPhones through some of the wallet cases, because they are so slim.

Silk makes clear, slim, and grippy cases for those who don’t want a wallet case. You’ll also get a screen protector in the box with some of the cases, which is a nice bonus – especially when you consider the fact that you’ll only be spending $12 to $25 on the case in the first place.

Pros: Slim cases, affordable, lots of styles and colors

Cons: Not super protective

The best leather iPhone cases

source Nomad

Nomad makes classic leather iPhone cases that look gorgeous and feel premium.

There are a lot of leather iPhone cases out there, but most of them don’t offer the kind of protection your iPhone needs. Nomad makes high-end leather cases that are also sturdy and protective.

Its latest Rugged Leather cases combine the style of Horween leather with the durability of a rubber frame, TPE bumper, and raised edges that protect your iPhone’s screen and camera bump from falls and scratches. These cases should protect your phone from 6-foot drops.

The brown leather develops a lovely patina as time goes on and it absorbs the oils from your hands. Nomad also makes folio wallet style cases for those of you who like to have your credit cards right next to your phone. If you’re not a fan of the folio style, there’s always the plain case.

The brand offers cases for the newest iPhone 11, 11 Pro, and 11 Pro Max phones, as well as slightly older iPhone X, XS, XR, and XS Max phones. If you have an older iPhone, you’re out of luck, but again, if you have an iPhone 7 or older, it’s time for an upgrade anyway.

Pros: Horween leather, durable, decent protection for your phone, not too bulky, folio wallet option

Cons: A bit pricey, only for iPhone 7 or newer

The best rugged iPhone cases

source Otterbox

Otterbox and Lifeproof are known for their super rugged cases and even their thin cases boast more protection from drops and falls than most.

Most people know Otterbox as the best company for rugged cases that can take a hit, and LifeProof as the place to buy waterproof iPhone cases.

Otterbox still makes its amazing Defender Series cases for the ultimate protection, but the company also has slimmer, more stylish cases for those who still want a protective case, but don’t want all the bulk of the Defender case.

No matter which Otterbox, you choose, you get solid protection, sturdy build quality, and lots of fun design options. If you’re a “Star Wars” fan, there are tons of epic cases; if you love “Guardians of the Galaxy,” there’s a Groot case for you. The NFL has also partnered with Otterbox, so you can get a case with your favorite team’s logo on it.

Beyond the brand collaborations, Otterbox has tons of on-trend cases designs, and for the Defender and Commuter series cases, you can choose your own colors on a special customization page.

The only downsides here are the price and the bulk of some of the cases, but protection trumps style for many people and Otterbox ensures that you sacrifice less in the style department that you would with other rugged cases.

Lifeproof’s cases are equally varied, and if you like to take your iPhone out on or near the water, you need one of the brand’s fully waterproof cases.

Pros: Super protective, many styles and colors, slim and thick cases, varying levels of protection, fun patterns, pop culture designs

Cons: Expensive

The best eco-friendly iPhone cases

source Pela

Pela cases are made from compostable materials, so once you’re done with your case, it can safely decompose and re-enter the circle of life instead of creating plastic waste.

If you hate the idea of plastic waste piling up around the world and floating about the oceans, you’ll be glad to know that Pela Case exists. The company makes biodegradable, compostable cases that will decompose when placed in a compost heap after you’re done with the case.

Pela uses a special blend of biodegradable materials it calls Flaxstic – a mix of GDH-B1 compostable bioplastic elastomer and flax straw materials. The material is safe and free of phthalates, BPA, cadmium, and lead.

Although the case is only 45% biobased (new carbon made of plant materials), Pela hopes to reach 100% one day. Regardless, Pela cases will biodegrade in your average compost environment within a range of 6 months to 2 or 3 years, depending on your composting methods.

The cases are carefully designed to fit and protect your iPhone, and the company makes cases for all iPhones from the iPhone 5 to the iPhone XS, Max, and XR. We expect to see iPhone 11 cases coming from the company soon. The cases come in a few colors and have a cute speckled appearance, thanks to the materials used.

You can opt to buy special edition Pela cases with a penguin or turtle on them, and up to 5% of the sale goes to Oceana or other charities that aim to save the Earth’s oceans. Pela is also part of 1% for the Planet, and donates a portion of annual sales to clean water and clean ocean initiatives.

Pros: Simple designs, biodegradable and compostable, eco-friendly, Pela gives to charity, cases are still protective

Cons: None

The best Apple iPhone cases

source Apple

If you prefer Apple official accessories, you’re in luck, because the Apple-branded leather, clear, and silicone cases are excellent.

Apple makes excellent cases for its iPhones, and you can rest assured that these cases will fit perfectly. The leather and silicone cases are simple, effective, and attractive. You can get the cases in an array of gorgeous colors for the iPhone 11, 11 Pro, 11 Pro Max, XS, Max, 8, 7, 6S, 6, and Plus models. Each case bears a subtle Apple logo.

You can also get clear cases for the new iPhone 11 lineup to showcase the back of your phone. If you got the new Midnight Green color, you can really show it off in the new clear case.

Apple makes folio style cases now, too, that can hold your credit cards safely. The cases are simple and very well made. They offer minimal protection in a slim stylish design. Apple’s leather is tanned and finished in Europe, making it super soft and supple.

The only downside here is that you’ll pay a premium price for some of Apple’s cases when compared to others, but the quality justifies the price and $49 isn’t really so bad for a leather case as fine as this one. Apple also sells non-Apple-branded cases from brands it recommends and trusts, so those are also good options.

Pros: Silicone and leather options, clear cases, fun colors, perfect fit, Apple-branded, simple style

Cons: Expensive compared to other brands

The best simple iPhone cases

source Incipio

Incipio cases are deceptively simple looking, but they offer great drop protection and a sophisticated appearance.

Some people just want simple cases that get the job done and blend in. Incipio cases are made for those people. The company makes high-quality, basic cases that just work. You’ll find a few patterns, but mostly, you get classic solid colors like black, rose gold, navy blue, and clear.

The DualPro case is one of our favorites and it can handle 10-foot drops even though it’s remarkably slim. Incipio has been making this case since the original iPhone came out, so you know the design has been perfected.

The StashBack Wallet case is another ingenious invention of Incipio’s making. It has a secret wallet compartment on the back that slides open to reveal up to three cards. It’s handy for anyone who hates carrying around a wallet and only has a card or two. The StashBack case is rated for seven-foot drop protection.

Pros: Simple designs, decent prices, easy to find the right cases for your iPhone, decent drop protection

Cons: Fewer designs than most

The best feminine iPhone cases

source Case-Mate

Case-Mate makes fun, feminine cases with glitter, flowers, and fun prints, as well as classy clear cases and slim leather ones.

Case-Mate has cases with glitter inside, flowers, fun patterns, and lots of bling for those of you who want to sparkle. The brand also has understated clear cases and simply lovely leather ones that look more unisex.

The brand isn’t afraid of weird novelty cases, either – Case-Mate has squishy-backed cases, ones that light up, and others that look like lava lamps.

Chances are if there’s a style you want, Case-Mate has it.

The cases are fairly affordable, too, with most cases in the $25 to $40 range.

Pros: So many fun designs, tons of different styles, feminine options, simple cases, relatively protective for stylish cases

Cons: Not as protective as some

The best stylish iPhone cases

source Moshi

Moshi cases are simple and elegant, so whether you buy a folio, a wallet case, or a super slim one, they’ll all look great.

Moshi has a distinctive, elegant, simple style that is unmistakable. All of its cases are relatively protective, though some of the super slim styles don’t give you that much shock absorption.

We really like the Overture case, which gives you the option of having either just a slim case or a leather folio case depending on your needs on any given day. It’s a two-piece case: There’s a slim, protective case that goes on your phone, and it can attach magnetically to a faux leather folio case if you want.

If you’re not a folio person, Moshi’s other cases are just as gorgeous. Whether you grab the super slim barely there case or one with a kickstand, you really can’t go wrong.

Pros: Simple style, elegant, classic colors, slim cases, folios, well made

Cons: Expensive

The best iPhone cases made from unique materials

source Native Union

Native Union makes gorgeous, subtle, geometric cases with interesting materials like wood, marble, leather, and canvas.

Native Union mixes unique materials like marble, wood, leather, and canvas to create high-end iPhone cases that look like no other. Every case is distinctive and different looking due to different grain patterns in the natural materials the brand uses. The different materials are juxtaposed in subtle geometric configurations to create visual interest.

The real marble cases are the most pricey with a $90 price tag, but you can get cases for older iPhone models for as little as $6 on Amazon. Most of the cases cost in the $30 to $50 range, though. All the cases are sturdy and offer decent drop protection.

We’ve loved Native Union’s original take on iPhone cases for years, and its latest iPhone case line up is as classy and cool as ever.

Pros: Stylish, simple, great materials, classy geometric design, well made

Cons: Can get pricey

How to pick the right case for your iPhone

caption Phil Schiller presents the new iPhone 11 Pro at an Apple event at their headquarters in Cupertino source Reuters

Which iPhone do I have and which cases will fit it?

There are a lot of iPhone models now, and not every case will fit every iPhone model. Here’s how to know which phone you have and which cases will fit it.

iPhone 11 Pro is the new high-end 5.8-inch iPhone with three cameras on its glass back. Only iPhone 11 Pro cases will fit it.

is the new high-end 5.8-inch iPhone with three cameras on its glass back. Only iPhone 11 Pro cases will fit it. iPhone 11 Pro Max is the new high-end 6.5-inch iPhone. It has three cameras on the glass back and only iPhone 11 Pro cases will fit it.

is the new high-end 6.5-inch iPhone. It has three cameras on the glass back and only iPhone 11 Pro cases will fit it. iPhone 11 is the new 6.1-inch iPhone with two cameras on its glass back. Only iPhone 11 cases will fit it.

is the new 6.1-inch iPhone with two cameras on its glass back. Only iPhone 11 cases will fit it. iPhone XS is the new glass-backed 5.8-inch iPhone without a home button. Some X cases fit the XS, but not all do, so be wary.

is the new glass-backed 5.8-inch iPhone without a home button. Some X cases fit the XS, but not all do, so be wary. iPhone XS Max is the new glass-backed 6.5-inch iPhone without a home button. Only XS Max cases will fit because it has a new size and camera alignment.

is the new glass-backed 6.5-inch iPhone without a home button. Only XS Max cases will fit because it has a new size and camera alignment. iPhone XR (coming soon) is the upcoming glass-backed 6.1-inch iPhone without a home button that comes in many colors. Only XR cases will fit it because it’s a new size.

is the upcoming glass-backed 6.1-inch iPhone without a home button that comes in many colors. Only XR cases will fit it because it’s a new size. iPhone X is last year’s glass-backed 5.8-inch iPhone without a home button. Some X cases fit the XS, but not all do, so be wary.

is last year’s glass-backed 5.8-inch iPhone without a home button. Some X cases fit the XS, but not all do, so be wary. iPhone 8 is last year’s iPhone that still has a home button, but it has a glass back. Most 7 cases will also fit.

is last year’s iPhone that still has a home button, but it has a glass back. Most 7 cases will also fit. iPhone 8 Plus is last year’s iPhone that still has a home button, but it has a glass back. Most 7 Plus cases will also fit.

is last year’s iPhone that still has a home button, but it has a glass back. Most 7 Plus cases will also fit. iPhone 7 is a metal iPhone with a big single camera on the back and antenna lines along the top and bottom edges. Most 8 cases will also fit.

is a metal iPhone with a big single camera on the back and antenna lines along the top and bottom edges. Most 8 cases will also fit. iPhone 7 Plus is a metal iPhone with two cameras on the back and antenna lines along the top and bottom edges. Most 8 Plus cases will also fit.

is a metal iPhone with two cameras on the back and antenna lines along the top and bottom edges. Most 8 Plus cases will also fit. iPhone 6S is a metal iPhone with white antenna lines straight across the back and a smaller camera.

is a metal iPhone with white antenna lines straight across the back and a smaller camera. iPhone 6S Plus is a metal iPhone with white antenna lines straight across the back and a smaller, single camera.

is a metal iPhone with white antenna lines straight across the back and a smaller, single camera. iPhone 6 looks just like the 6S and the same cases will fit.

looks just like the 6S and the same cases will fit. iPhone 6 Plus looks just like the 6S Plus and the same cases will fit.

looks just like the 6S Plus and the same cases will fit. iPhone SE is a 4-inch iPhone that’s made of metal. SE, 5S, and 5 cases should fit.

is a 4-inch iPhone that’s made of metal. SE, 5S, and 5 cases should fit. iPhone 5S is also a 4-inch iPhone that’s made of metal. SE, 5S, and 5 cases should fit.

is also a 4-inch iPhone that’s made of metal. SE, 5S, and 5 cases should fit. iPhone 5 is also a 4-inch iPhone that’s made of metal. SE, 5S, and 5 cases should fit.

is also a 4-inch iPhone that’s made of metal. SE, 5S, and 5 cases should fit. iPhone 5C is the only plastic iPhone so far, and it came in bright colors. Only 5C cases fit it.

Older iPhones exist, but if you have an iPhone 6S or older, we recommend you upgrade.

