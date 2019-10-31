We can’t guarantee that buying a good ironing board will make you feel happy about ironing, but it will help you finish the chore faster and more effectively.

The Brabantia Ironing Board with Solid Steam Iron Rest is our top pick because it’s a great ironing board that is versatile and stable with a wide iron rest that can hold steam irons.

Nobody likes ironing, which is probably why so many clothes boast wrinkle-free or wrinkle-resistant fabrics these days. You may feel as if purchasing an ironing board is a waste of money, what with all the innovation in textiles, and using that as an excuse to avoid the chore of ironing sounds like a pretty good deal. I admittedly may be projecting my own feelings and laziness regarding ironing here.

The bad news for those of us who are lazy when it comes to household chores like ironing is that plenty of clothing still requires ironing. Even for those of us who don’t like ironing, there is a sense of satisfaction at how freshly pressed clothes make us feel like we’re looking our best.

The best way to have success with most household tasks – even ones that we may not like – is to have the right tools to do the job. You can make your ironing jobs go more successfully with the best ironing boards, as they offer features to deliver better results faster. We’ve found the five best ironing boards you can buy, but before we get into our picks, here are some things to think about before you buy.

Design

Although it’s tempting to look at ironing boards and assume that they’re all basically alike, that’s not the case. The differences are subtle, but they do exist, as The Wirecutter and Irons Expert discuss.

Built-in: Some people prefer an ironing board that’s built into a cabinet or drawer in the laundry room. This provides a smart use of a limited storage area.

Iron rest: Newer ironing boards often have an area at the end of the board designed to hold the iron safely when it's hot. The iron rest needs to be well-designed so the iron has no possibility of tipping over while it sits in place.

Stability: The legs of the ironing board need to be able to sturdily support the weight of the iron, the weight of the item you're ironing, and the weight of you leaning on it (which we all do on occasion). You don't want an ironing board collapsing unexpectedly on you.

Height design: It's more comfortable to iron clothing or other linens on an ironing board when the folded-out board sits at waist height. You won't have to stoop over to perform the task, which can be hard on your back. Some ironing boards offer an adjustable height design to provide comfort to people of varying heights.

Weight: Some people don't want a really heavy ironing board, as it could be difficult to carry and store.

Features

Sure, we acknowledge that you don’t technically need an ironing board to iron. Just place a towel on a countertop and you’re ready to go. But the ironing board certainly simplifies the process, allowing you to do it more comfortably and successfully than your makeshift, DIY “ironing towel.”

Cover: Although you can purchase an ironing board cover separately, having a good cover included as part of your board is a nice option. Some covers are thicker with padding than others, which keeps any screws or bolts on the board from poking through your clothes. Additionally, covers should have some sort of non-stick coating for good results, according to The Spruce.

Cover: Although you can purchase an ironing board cover separately, having a good cover included as part of your board is a nice option. Some covers are thicker with padding than others, which keeps any screws or bolts on the board from poking through your clothes. Additionally, covers should have some sort of non-stick coating for good results, according to The Spruce.

Free-standing: Most ironing boards are free-standing, which means they are able to be moved anywhere in your home. Because the free-standing board folds up flat, it becomes easier to carry.

Mini boards: If you live in a small home or have limited space in your laundry room, a small ironing board can be a good idea for avoiding clutter. You'd set this type of ironing board on a table or countertop, as explained by Iron Expert Labs.

Surface space: As discussed by Mimi's Quilt Shop, some ironing boards are wider or longer than normal, which can be beneficial when ironing certain items, such as quilts.

Storage options: With free-standing ironing boards, the board folds up flat, allowing it to fit in a thin space for storage. Some smaller boards may be mounted on the wall, folding out whenever you need them. Others hang over a door, making them instantly accessible.

We’ve done the research to find the best ironing boards in all of the most popular categories. Read on to see which of our top picks is best for your needs.

Here are our picks for the best ironing boards you can buy:

The best ironing board overall

The Brabantia Ironing Board with Solid Steam Iron Rest has a sturdy build, multiple board covers and widths, and a strong iron rest area.

If you’re looking for a great all-around ironing board, the Brabantia Ironing Board with Solid Steam Iron Rest delivers. This board is so good, it’ll always be in perfect working order, which eliminates some of your excuses for skipping the ironing.

The Brabantia ironing board is available in a wide design in case the standard board width isn’t enough for your needs. You can choose from about half a dozen ironing board pads with different colorful designs to make ironing a little bit more enjoyable.

The Wirecutter says this is the sturdiest standard sized ironing board on the market right now. The board includes a child safety lock that ensures it will not fold down accidentally.

The Ironing Room review also highlights the sturdiness of the Brabantia board, as it features a frame with four legs made from 25mm diameter steel tubing. You can adjust the height of the ironing board between 30 and 38 inches.

The Brabantia board contains an iron rest area for a steam iron, which is a great feature because it’s a little wider than most iron rests.

We came across one buyer review that said the Brabantia offers just the right size and sturdiness for ironing both light and heavy quilts. Although this is a lightweight ironing board, another buyer review noted that it’s difficult to fold down this board when you’re done using it, because the legs stick.

Pros: Excellent stability in a four-leg design, various widths of ironing board models available, adjustable ironing board heights, strong and wide iron rest to fit steam irons, includes child safety lock to avoid accidental collapses

Cons: Price is a little high for people who infrequently iron, unit can be difficult to fold down

The best wide ironing board

source Bartnelli

For those who regularly iron large fabrics, such as curtains or quilts, the Bartnelli Multi-Layered T-Leg Extra Wide Ironing Board can handle the work effectively.

If you often have wide fabrics to iron, such as curtains and quilts, you’ll love the 51-by-19-inch ironing space on the Bartnelli Multi-Layered T-Leg Extra Wide Ironing Board. Finding storage space for this behemoth may be a little difficult – even when it’s folded down – but you’ll be amazed at how much faster you can complete your ironing tasks.

The height of the ironing board is adjustable to between 30 and 38 inches. No matter what height you’re using with the Bartnelli board, it remains sturdy. The Irons Expert review likes the child safety lock on this ironing board that prevents the unit from collapsing.

If you often iron in a location where you’re worried about the board scratching your floor, the feet of the Bartnelli ironing board contain materials designed to prevent scratching. However, we saw one online customer review that said the board did not remain sturdy on hardwood floors, as it tended to slide.

The Jen Reviews review likes that the board is designed to dissipate moisture from steam ironing, preventing the possibility of rusting over time.

Pros: Wide ironing space works great for large items, rust-resistant design, feet on the ironing board don’t scratch the floor, adjustable height of the surface of the board, includes a child safety lock

Cons: Price is higher than average, board’s feet may slide around on hard flooring

The best tabletop ironing board

source Honey-Can-Do/Business Insider

If compact is what you need in an ironing board, the Honey-Can-Do Collapsible Tabletop Ironing Board was built with you in mind.

For a small space, even a freestanding ironing board that can fold down flat may be too large. If so, we like the Honey-Can-Do Collapsible Tabletop Ironing Board … and it’s not only because of the company’s funny name.

This tiny board measures only 32 by 12 inches, but the board makes the most of the available space. It includes a retractable iron rest and small legs to lift the board about 6 inches above your tabletop, which makes the whole unit more efficient to use versus having it lie flat on the table.

It folds completely down for easy storage, and you can choose to hang the board when storing it, which the Ironing Zone mentions as a helpful feature. All Kitchen calls this Honey-Can-Do ironing board a great value that’s portable enough to allow you to work almost anywhere, including at a laundromat.

We did, however, find one review by a buyer who liked the size of the unit but felt the materials used were of poor quality.

Pros: Small ironing board is great for apartments, lightweight unit that you can carry anywhere, very low price point, folds flat for easy storage, includes a retractable iron rest, relatively sturdy unit

Cons: Quality of board materials are poor, longevity is a question mark, not wide enough for larger items needing ironing

The best ergonomic ironing board

source Minky/Business Insider

If you think every ironing board is basically the same, the interesting design elements in the Minky Ergo Ironing Board will make you rethink that idea.

If you like to purchase products with the latest designs and features, you might be surprised that you can do the same with an ironing board. The Minky Ergo Ironing Board contains a number of features that are different from other boards, all designed to make your ironing experience more enjoyable – Yes, we said enjoyable.

The shape of the Minky ironing board allows you to stand in a comfortable position when ironing, which will make the process go faster. You can place the ironing board on a tabletop and use it completely folded down, or you can extend it as high as 36 inches. The board also includes an iron rest that is designed for use by left- or right-handed people.

The cover on the board contains heat reflective properties, which should speed up the process of finishing the ironing. Additionally, the board has a mesh design so moisture goes through effectively, which the UK Steam Irons review called a very useful feature.

We found one buyer review where the writer was frustrated with the way the iron rest was attached to the board, leaving no 90-degree corner free on the board for ironing certain clothing.

Pros: Ergonomic shape makes ironing more comfortable, heat reflective cover speeds the process, ironing board will work at heights from zero to 36 inches, folds down flat, interesting design for an ironing board

Cons: Design won’t appeal to everyone, there are no 90-degree corners to use on the board when ironing clothing

The best hanging ironing board

source Hafele

The Hafele America Wall-Mounted Ironing Board is a sturdy hanging board that takes up very little space.

Although most ironing boards fold down to a small size, the most effective storage option for some people is a hanging board that either mounts to the wall or hangs over the top of a door. Even though it has a bit of a high price point, we like the Hafele America Wall-Mounted Ironing Board.

The Hafele America board can rotate 90 degrees right or left, depending on your needs when ironing. It’s a smaller board than a standard ironing board, measuring roughly 12 by 37.5 inches, so it won’t appeal to everyone. But if you can work with a smaller ironing board successfully, the Hafele America unit is a great space saver.

You will need to find the wall studs to mount this ironing board properly, but once you do, this board is extremely sturdy. However, a few online reviewers said the board was difficult to mount properly because of its weight. It doesn’t mount well to cement blocks in basement walls, either, so keep that in mind if your laundry room is in an unfinished basement.

Iron With Style says the construction materials in the board are impressive, as it consists of stainless steel with a white epoxy coating. This board won’t fall down or warp over time, thanks to the high-quality materials it’s built with.

One Amazon buyer appreciated the fact that the mounted board could be adjusted to match her height by mounting it at a lower spot on the wall.

Pros: Small ironing board that folds up against the wall to save space, board is sturdy with proper installation, board will rotate 90 degrees after mounting for easier use, good construction materials

Cons: Some challenges in mounting this heavy unit to the wall, very small board, price is higher than average

