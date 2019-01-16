29 foods you need to try if you visit Japan

caption Ramen is a popular dish in Japan. source Flickr/City Foodsters

If you are planning a trip to Japan, there are certain foods that should be on your must-try list.

Ramen, composed of broth and noodles, and Yakisoba, a fried noodle dish, make for hearty, comforting meals.

Melon pan, taiyaki, and senbei are all sweet treats you can find in Japan.

Japanese cuisine is known for being just as beautiful, affordable, and healthy as it is delicious. Beyond sushi – which is popular many places throughout the world – the country has pioneered other incredible dishes that both look and taste like heaven.

Next time you find yourself in the land of the rising sun, don’t forget to try at least a few of these popular Japanese dishes.

Okonomiyaki is a mix of a whole lot of delicious ingredients.

caption Okonomiyaki. source David Pursehouse/Flickr

Okonomiyaki are often called “Japanese pancakes” for their appearance but have nothing in common with the sweet breakfast food. They consist of pan-fried batter and cabbage combined with ingredients like meat, cheese, seafood, and wasabi.

Takoyaki is often sold on the streets of Japan.

caption Takoyaki. source Shutterstock

A popular street food and Osaka specialty, takoyaki is batter-fried, grilled octopus. The dish often comes served with takoyaki sauce, mayonnaise, green laver, and dried bonito flakes.

Donburi bowls allow for a wide array of ingredients.

caption Donburi. source Hajime NAKANO/Flickr

Donburi are bowls of cooked rice topped with a number of other food combinations, including beef, pork, tempura, chicken, egg, and tuna.

Shabu shabu is fun to eat.

caption Shabu shabu. source Shutterstock

Shabu shabu is a type of hot pot meal consisting of thinly-sliced meat dipped first in soup, again in sauce, and then eaten. Though traditionally served with beef, chicken and pork have recently become more common.

Onigiri are bite-sized snacks.

caption Onigiri. source Getty Images/MASH

Onigiri are rice balls wrapped in nori seaweed served stuffed with different fillings like salmon pickled plums, and seaweed. Inexpensive and delicious, they are commonly sold in convenience stores.

Omuraisu features eggs and rice.

caption Omuraisu. source takaokun/Flickr

Short for “omelet rice,” omuraisu is fried rice wrapped in an omelet. The dish is usually eaten with tomato or demi-glace sauce.

Gyudon is a hearty meal.

caption Gyudon. source Hajime NAKANO/Flickr

A variety of donburi, gyudon bowls consist of beef and onion cooked in soy sauce and sake and served over a bed of rice.

Yakisoba has both pork and vegetables.

caption Yakisoba. source Getty Images/Chikako Nobuhara

Unrelated to the soba noodle, yakisoba is a fried noodle dish cooked with pork and vegetables.

Dango is easy to eat on the go.

caption Dango. source Takashi .M/Flickr

Dango are chewy steamed dumplings made of rice flour, often served on a skewer. They come dipped in sweet sauce or bean paste.

Melon pan is a sweet treat.

caption Melon Pan. source Flickr/Antonio Tajuelo

Crunchy on the outside and soft on the inside, melon pan is Japanese sweet bread topped in cookie crumbs and shaped to resemble a melon.

Gyoza are commonly known as pot stickers.

caption Gyoza. source Naotake Murayama / Flickr

Commonly known as pot stickers, gyoza are dumplings filled with ground meat, vegetables and other fillings like ginger, garlic and soy sauce.

Gunkanmaki includes fish eggs.

caption Gunkanmaki. source takaokun/Flickr

Gunkanmaki, or gunkan, are small cups of nori seaweed filled with sea urchin or various types of fish eggs.

Temaki are hand roll sushi.

caption Temaki. source INSIDER

They are served as cones of nori seaweed filled with sushi rice, seafood, and vegetables.

Tsukemono are a healthy addition to any meal.

caption Tsukemono. source Ruth Hartnup/Flickr

An essential part of the Japanese diet, tsukemono – or Japanese pickles – are served alongside almost every meal. A variety of vegetables and fruits comprise tsukemono, including radish, cucumber, eggplant, plums, and cabbage.

Tamago Kake Gohan is often eaten at breakfast.

caption Tamago Kake Gohan. source Getty Images/imagenavi

A common breakfast dish, tamago kake gohan is a Japanese comfort food made of a raw egg mixed into a bowl of rice.

Daifuku are rice cakes filled with sweet pastes.

caption Daifuku. source Flickr/keroism

Daifuku are mochi (soft rice cakes) filled with sweet bean paste or other fillings, such as strawberry or ice cream.

Senbei come in various shapes, sizes, and flavors.

caption Senbei. source yoppy/Flickr

Senbei are baked or grilled Japanese rice crackers that come in both sweet and savory varieties.

Udon is a type of thick wheat flour noodle.

caption Udon. source Flickr/kobakou

Udon are wheat flour noodles much thicker and chewier than soba or ramen noodles. Available in both hot and cold varieties, they are served with broth and often topped with things like tofu, egg, and tempura.

Yakitori is a Japanese type of skewered chicken.

caption Yakitori. source Wikimedia Commons

Yakitori are grilled chicken skewers cooked over charcoal. Different variations are made with different vegetables and from different parts of the chicken.

Taiyaki are commonly filled with red bean paste.

caption Taiyaki. source Flickr/Takanori Nakanowatari

Taiyaki are warm, crispy, fish-shaped treats made of batter similar to pancake batter. They usually come filled with sweet bean paste, custard cream or chocolate.

Ramen is a nourishing treat.

caption Ramen. source sasaken

Eaten around the world, traditional Japanese ramen outshines the packaged variety beloved by college students. The most popular types, shoyu, shio, miso, and tonkotsu, are made of different broths and include toppings like green onions, bean sprouts, egg, seaweed, and bamboo shoots.

Yakiniku refers to grilled meat cuisine.

caption Yakiniku. source Flickr/Jonathan Lin

Yakiniku, or Korean-style barbecue, is highly popular in Japan despite its foreign roots. Yakiniku-ya speciality restaurants are common throughout the country, allowing customers to cook their meals on a grill at the table.

Sake is one go-to alcoholic drink in Japan.

caption Sake. source key05/iStock

Japan’s most popular alcoholic export, sake is wine created from rice. The drink is enjoyed both hot and cold and is often locally brewed.

Natto is composed of soybeans.

caption Natto. source Flickr/spilt-milk

Natto are simply fermented soybeans. Despite being popular at breakfast tables, the dish has a reputation for being an acquired taste and is often unpopular with both foreigners and many Japanese.

Tonkatsu is breaded and fried pork.

caption Tonkatsu. source Shutterstock

Tonkatsu are thick, breaded, deep-fried pork cutlets, usually served alongside cabbage, rice, miso soup, and pickles.

Soba noodles can be served either hot or cold.

caption Soba noodles. source Shutterstock/H.C Huang

Soba noodles are made of buckwheat flour and come in a variety of both hot and cold dishes. While some soba dishes are available year round, others are only eaten at special times of the year.

Tempura can include anything from fish to vegetables.

caption Tempura. source Flickr/ryo katsuma

Tempura are battered and fried seafood and vegetables. There are endless varieties to try, including shrimp, fish, eggplant, mushrooms, and more.

Agedashi tofu is a high-protein dish perfect for vegetarians.

caption Agedashi tofu. source Foodista/Flickr

Agedashi tofu is lightly breaded and deep-fried tofu served in soy sauce broth.

Japanese curry is an especially thick curry.

caption Japanese curry. source Flickr/Ari Helminen

Thicker but less spicy than Indian curry, Japanese curry generally consists of potatoes, carrots, onions, pork or beef, and sauce made of curry powder served over rice.