8 women share the 17 best pieces of jewelry they’ve ever bought or received — from $7 Etsy purchases to $1,500 splurges they don’t regret

I asked eight women to share their favorite pieces of jewelry they’ve ever bought.

Below, you’ll find our most-loved pieces – from $7 Etsy purchases to $1,500 splurges we don’t regret, and a couple favorites that we received as gifts.

Of the many aspects of our lives that online shopping has simplified (getting fresh groceries to our doors), one of the best is how much easier and more affordable it has made buying jewelry online.

Whether it’s a $20 pair of handmade earrings on Etsy that look like lemon drops or a keepsake $1,500 ring to celebrate a momentous achievement, many of the best pieces in our jewelry boxes came to us as gifts from ourselves.

Since we spend most of our time on Insider Picks steeped in the search for the best of the online world, I asked eight women on the Insider Picks team to tell me the best jewelry pieces they ever bought online (and a few pieces that were given to them as gifts from loved ones) – and where you can find them.

8 women share their best online jewelry purchases:

Birthstone Ear-Chain Threader

I have six piercings in my right ear, and most of the earrings I wear every day are the same ones that I’ve had since the piercings were created. So, on the rare occasions when I buy new jewelry, I’m okay with spending a bit more for something of greater quality, more ethical production, or a unique design. I bought this Threader at a sale price in the (not-my-birthstone) White Topaz, and I wear it most often as a glimmery point of interest when I wear my hair up. It’s well made, slightly edgy but still sophisticated, and not something everyone else owns. – Mara Leighton, Insider Picks reporter

Hand with Broken Heart Earrings

With a solid collection of everyday gold jewelry in my possession, I wanted to find some more fun, conversation-starting pieces. My first stop was Etsy, where I came across these lightweight acrylic earrings. Whether you’re disillusioned by the dating scene or happily in love, they’re a cool and tongue-in-cheek statement. I’m always looking for an excuse to wear them. – Connie Chen, Insider Picks reporter

Enamel Drop-Hoop Earrings

These earrings are a little heavy and they can feel uncomfortable if you wear them the entire day. However, I can’t resist the color blocking and unique, modern style, so I usually put up with the weight. I got them on sale, but they look and feel much more luxurious than their sub-$50 price would suggest. – Connie Chen, Insider Picks reporter

Solid Circle Earrings

These small, yellow gold circle earrings from AUrate are my most worn pair. They’re the perfect ‘not too big, not too small’ size. – Ellen Hoffman, director of content strategy

Aurate Stackable Ring

This simple and stackable plain band is perfect for layering with other rings. It’s probably slightly too thin to wear on its own, but I usually wear it stacked with a twisted band (the one in the next slide) from AUrate. Just be careful if you’re super rough with your hands, and remember to take it off at the gym. – Sally Kaplan, Insider Picks editor

Stackable Twist Ring

Simple as it is, this is my absolute favorite ring (behind my engagement ring, of course. Shoutout to my partner for the best jewelry gift of all time!). It’s just a thin twisted band, but it catches the light in a way that makes it look shinier and more substantial than its price would suggest.

If you want to stack it with the plain band from the last slide, I recommend buying them as a set instead of separately – you’ll save $15 that way. – Sally Kaplan, Insider Picks editor

Chauné Hoop Earrings

I don’t really like wearing traditional hoops. Instead, I’m drawn to slight variations like this style. They’re my fallback whenever I’m not sure (or don’t have enough time to ponder) what earrings to wear, and they’ve made appearances at my office, parties, and casual brunches. On the practical side, I also like them more than traditional hoops because they have posts and backs, ensuring they won’t fall off my ears no matter how hard I shake my head. – Connie Chen, Insider Picks reporter

Chloe Mini Choker

Sometimes I wear this choker on its own, other times I layer it with a longer piece. Either way, it’s the perfect length and doesn’t shift around on my neck like other chokers. I love the small circles that dot the whole necklace and draw more attention to its daintiness and my neck. It’s not solid gold (instead, 18-karat gold plated), but after two years, it still hasn’t shown any signs of wear. – Connie Chen, Insider Picks reporter

Finespun Hoop Earrings

Gold jewelry is my go-to, and these gold-plated earrings are perfect for when I want something a little more fun than my simple, everyday gold hoops. The rainbow of colors in the earrings is really pretty and eye-catching, and despite all of the colors, these earrings go with more outfits than you’d expect. I also love that the posts are sterling silver, so they don’t bother my ears at all. – Victoria Gracie, social media associate

Small Hoops

I love a tiny hoop, and these 14-karat gold ones from Mejuri are perfectly petite. I have four of them because I like to mix and match (I have three holes in one ear and two in the other) but I always have at least one pair on at all times.

The one annoying thing about them is that they’re not so easy to put on. One side has a hole for the other to fit into, which is great because it creates a full circle and won’t ever fall out, but it can be hard to get them aligned on your own. Sometimes I get impatient and just press them close enough that I know they won’t fall out, but they aren’t fully secured into the hole. They’ve never fallen out and you can’t really tell they’re not fully threaded so it doesn’t bother me. – Sally Kaplan, Insider Picks editor

Sweet Nothing Bracelet

In my humble opinion (as a former jewelry editor), Catbird makes some of the best affordable fine jewelry you can buy. The Brooklyn-based jewelry studio’s simple and dainty yellow-gold bracelet goes with everything – and it’s less than $100. – Ellen Hoffman, director of content strategy

Shashi Circle Necklace

I usually don’t change up my jewelry (I wore the same pair of earrings for almost six years), but wanted a simple gold necklace a few years ago and purchased this one Shashi. I specifically chose this piece because I wanted a necklace featuring a circle. I really love that there are two thin chains, making me believe that it’s a bit more durable than a single chain. The tassel charm on the back is also a nice touch. – Ciannah Gin, Insider Picks editorial fellow

Maria Tash Gold Hoop Earring

I got my cartilage pierced a few years ago, and while I love the look of the piercing, it’s honestly in a pretty annoying location. I’m always tucking my hair behind my ears, which led to most of my earrings getting tangled up in a hairball. I tried cheaper hoops, but many caused infections, irritations, or quickly were ruined because I forgot to take them out before showering.

I know $340 for a single earring seems crazy – I was really hesitant at first, too – but this is my favorite earring ever. The style is simultaneously edgy and polished, the hoop clasps into itself (making a clean circle) so it literally never falls out, and since it’s real 14-karat gold, I haven’t experienced any infections. Plus I can wear it in the shower without worrying it will tarnish. I wish my budget allowed me to buy all of my earrings from Maria Tash because they’re that great. – Remi Rosmarin, Insider Picks reporter

Tree of Life Heart Stud Earrings

I’m notorious for losing earring backs in the shower, dressing room, and pretty much anywhere. After my last mishap, I wanted to purchase earrings that were inexpensive because, let’s be real, I was bound to lose them at some point. These dainty “Tree of Life” earrings were exactly what I was hoping for and I love the meaning behind them. – Francesca Rea, Insider Picks content producer

Maleficent Necklace

I received this black diamond necklace from Catbird as a Christmas gift a few years ago, and I still wear it every day. I don’t even take it off to shower, and it still looks brand new and no worse for wear. To keep it sparkling, I put it in some jewelry cleaning solution every other month or two. – Ellen Hoffman, director of content strategy

Zodiac Necklace

I bought my mom, aunt, and grandma zodiac necklaces for their respective signs as Christmas gifts last year, and they were a big hit! Mejuri offers all 12 signs in gold vermeil and sterling silver, so I was able to select their preferred metal color. – Ellen Hoffman, director of content strategy

Nestled Emeralds Ring

I splurged on this emerald ring (my birthstone) from my favorite Brooklyn-based jewelry designer after starting a new job. I love and recommend everything WWAKE makes… the craftsmanship is next-level and the designer and her team could not be more helpful. They really want you to love the finished product. – Ellen Hoffman, director of content strategy

Small Brilliant Diamond Studs

These itty-bitty diamond studs are so comfortable and matches everything that I forget I’m wearing them. I’m pretty sure I haven’t taken them off in a year… or two. – Jada Wong, Insider Picks editor

Gold Aquarius Necklace

I wear this gold necklace in my zodiac sign often. It’s a perfect everyday piece that goes with everything, but I do take it off when working out or showering because I don’t want to get it caked in sweat, soap, or shampoo. – Jada Wong, Insider Picks editor

Elephant Two Tone Adjustable Necklace

My grandmother had this (somewhat unsightly) orange ceramic elephant in her home that I was always drawn to for some reason – now I’m the proud owner of it. For my 25 birthday, my sister picked out this two-toned elephant necklace. Not only do I love my lucky elephant, but I find the contrast between the silver and gold/brass to be extremely sharp. – Francesca Rea, Insider Picks content producer