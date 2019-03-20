The 30 best high-paying jobs of the future

- source
- Using employment projection and salary data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, we found 30 high-paying jobs that are poised to enjoy healthy employment growth over the next decade.
- Several tech and medical occupations show up on the list.
The future of work is looking pretty bright, at least for nurses and software developers.
Plenty of medical and tech jobs are likely to keep growing in the next several years, and pay handsomely as well.
The Bureau of Labor Statistics’ Employment Projections program publishes estimates for job growth across hundreds of occupations. The most recent release compares how many people worked in each occupation in 2016 with the Bureau’s projections for 2026.
We combined those job growth projections with 2017 median annual earnings for each occupation from the Bureau’s Occupational Employment Statistics program, using the geometric mean of the two numbers, to find roles that are both growing and high-paying.
Since we are focused on high-paying jobs, we restricted our ranking to occupations with 2017 median earnings above the median among all occupations of $37,690.
Here are the 30 best jobs of the next decade or so:
30. Family and general practitioners
Projected new positions between 2016 and 2026: 19,200
Median annual earnings in 2017: $198,740
Typical educational requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
29. Dentists
Projected new positions between 2016 and 2026: 25,700
Median annual earnings in 2017: $151,440
Typical educational requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
28. Plumbers, pipefitters, and steamfitters
Projected new positions between 2016 and 2026: 75,200
Median annual earnings in 2017: $52,590
Typical educational requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
27. Licensed practical and licensed vocational nurses
Projected new positions between 2016 and 2026: 88,900
Median annual earnings in 2017: $45,030
Typical educational requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award
26. Construction managers
Projected new positions between 2016 and 2026: 44,800
Median annual earnings in 2017: $91,370
Typical educational requirements: Bachelor’s degree
25. Physician assistants
Projected new positions between 2016 and 2026: 39,600
Median annual earnings in 2017: $104,860
Typical educational requirements: Master’s degree
24. Wholesale and manufacturing sales representatives
Projected new positions between 2016 and 2026: 76,400
Median annual earnings in 2017: $56,970
Typical educational requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
23. Secondary school teachers
Projected new positions between 2016 and 2026: 76,800
Median annual earnings in 2017: $59,170
Typical educational requirements: Bachelor’s degree
22. Heavy and tractor-trailer truck drivers
Projected new positions between 2016 and 2026: 108,400
Median annual earnings in 2017: $42,480
Typical educational requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award
21. Computer systems analysts
Projected new positions between 2016 and 2026: 54,400
Median annual earnings in 2017: $88,270
Typical educational requirements: Bachelor’s degree
20. First-line supervisors of construction trades and extraction workers
Projected new positions between 2016 and 2026: 75,800
Median annual earnings in 2017: $64,070
Typical educational requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
19. Services sales representatives, all other
Projected new positions between 2016 and 2026: 94,900
Median annual earnings in 2017: $52,510
Typical educational requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
18. Systems software developers
Projected new positions between 2016 and 2026: 47,100
Median annual earnings in 2017: $107,600
Typical educational requirements: Bachelor’s degree
17. Physical therapists
Projected new positions between 2016 and 2026: 67,100
Median annual earnings in 2017: $86,850
Typical educational requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
16. Nurse practitioners
Projected new positions between 2016 and 2026: 56,100
Median annual earnings in 2017: $103,880
Typical educational requirements: Master’s degree
15. Postsecondary health specialties teachers
Projected new positions between 2016 and 2026: 60,600
Median annual earnings in 2017: $97,870
Typical educational requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
14. Elementary school teachers
Projected new positions between 2016 and 2026: 104,100
Median annual earnings in 2017: $57,160
Typical educational requirements: Bachelor’s degree
13. Computer and information systems managers
Projected new positions between 2016 and 2026: 44,200
Median annual earnings in 2017: $139,220
Typical educational requirements: Bachelor’s degree
12. Business operations specialists, all other
Projected new positions between 2016 and 2026: 90,300
Median annual earnings in 2017: $70,010
Typical educational requirements: Bachelor’s degree
11. Medical and health services managers
Projected new positions between 2016 and 2026: 72,100
Median annual earnings in 2017: $98,350
Typical educational requirements: Bachelor’s degree
10. Lawyers
Projected new positions between 2016 and 2026: 65,000
Median annual earnings in 2017: $119,250
Typical educational requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
9. Managers, all other
Projected new positions between 2016 and 2026: 79,500
Median annual earnings in 2017: $105,610
Typical educational requirements: Bachelor’s degree
8. Market research analysts and marketing specialists
Projected new positions between 2016 and 2026: 138,300
Median annual earnings in 2017: $63,230
Typical educational requirements: Bachelor’s degree
7. Physicians and surgeons, all other
Projected new positions between 2016 and 2026: 42,300
Median annual earnings in 2017: At least $208,000*
Typical educational requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
*The Bureau of Labor Statistics top-codes median earnings data and does not give specific figures for estimates above $208,000.
6. Management analysts
Projected new positions between 2016 and 2026: 115,200
Median annual earnings in 2017: $82,450
Typical educational requirements: Bachelor’s degree
5. Accountants and auditors
Projected new positions between 2016 and 2026: 139,900
Median annual earnings in 2017: $69,350
Typical educational requirements: Bachelor’s degree
4. Financial managers
Projected new positions between 2016 and 2026: 108,600
Median annual earnings in 2017: $125,080
Typical educational requirements: Bachelor’s degree
3. General and operations managers
Projected new positions between 2016 and 2026: 205,200
Median annual earnings in 2017: $100,410
Typical educational requirements: Bachelor’s degree
2. Applications software developers
Projected new positions between 2016 and 2026: 255,400
Median annual earnings in 2017: $101,790
Typical educational requirements: Bachelor’s degree
1. Registered nurses
Projected new positions between 2016 and 2026: 438,100
Median annual earnings in 2017: $70,000
Typical educational requirements: Bachelor’s degree