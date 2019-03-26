The best jogging strollers you can buy

Insider Picks writes about products and services to help you navigate when shopping online. Insider Inc. receives a commission from our affiliate partners when you buy through our links, but our reporting and recommendations are always independent and objective.

Jogging strollers are great for parents who like to run and stay fit while taking care of their kids.

The Thule Urban Glide 2 provides the smoothest ride with the easiest one-handed steering around, making it the best jogging stroller you can buy.

Its genius design has even landed this jogging stroller a place in the National Museum of Sweden.

A good jogging stroller is the secret weapon of any fitness-minded parent. Whether you’re a working mom, a stay-at-home dad, or something in-between, parenthood demands a certain level of creativity if you want to take great care of yourself at the same time as your bundle(s) of joy. A standard or umbrella stroller is fine for cruising around busy city streets or shopping malls, but for running or hiking, a sturdy and zippy jogging stroller is the only tool for the job.

Testing the very best jogging strollers has been a passion project for me over the last several months. I don’t think I’ve done so much research on a single topic since I finished my Ph.D.! I tested each stroller over several runs on a variety of terrains, including sidewalks, city streets, gravel, and dirt paths. Some of the runs were short and quick, and others were long, slow plods over several miles.

I evaluated how easily each stroller folded up for storage and transport in the trunk of my hatchback. I paid attention to the smoothness of the ride, one-handed steering, how much sun and rain protection each stroller’s canopy offered. Plus, while not crucial to the quality of your run, the size and accessibility of the bottom storage basket makes a huge difference to lots of parents. That’s where you stash diapers, extra snacks, and the works. If you can believe it, my chihuahua even loves to ride under there during leisurely jogs.

So what did I learn during my months of testing? There’s a huge difference in quality between the best and worst jogging strollers. But once you near the top, there are several amazing options. Which one you should get depends on preference and priorities. So here are the best of the best in a variety of categories.

Here are the best jogging strollers you can buy:

The best jogging stroller overall

Why you’ll love it: Excellent maneuverability, a smooth ride, and aerodynamic design make the Thule Urban Glide 2 the best jogging stroller.

At just under 24 pounds, this light and aerodynamic jogging stroller seems to skate across the pavement of my neighborhood’s sidewalks. I’m impressed by the way this Thule stroller handles, especially after trying many other jogging strollers.

Of course, sidewalks are ideal conditions and things got a bit rockier when I went off-road with it. I was able to push my toddler over miles of dirt and gravel terrain without a peep of complaint. This stroller really does handle impeccably well.

Serious runners will love the smooth ride and one-handed maneuverability. You can lock the front wheel during runs and let it swivel during walks around town. I adore the ergonomically curved handle and the twisting hand break for easier maneuvering up or down hills. The big overhead canopy also kept my toddler’s little legs dry during downpours.

The under-carriage storage basket isn’t the biggest or the smallest, but it’s a good size, reasonably easy to access, and comes with a weatherproof zipping top, which is an uncommon feature. The Thule Urban Glide 2 is also available as a double stroller.

Now for the few things I thought were less than ideal about this top pick. First, it’s definitely not cheap. So this stroller is not a budget buy. Even though my average-sized 3-year-old is way under the listed weight capacity, the seat area wasn’t quite deep enough for her, and her shoes were already peeking over the foot area. Of course, this won’t matter to people with younger children and babies.

The footprint of the two back wheels was wider than many of the other models I tested. This means I had a bit of squeezing to do to get the Thule Urban Glide through my front gate, which is, admittedly, not super wide. I also found it too difficult to maneuver through tight city spaces like my local cafe’s dining room. Still, this stroller does fold down into a smaller shape than some of its main competitors, especially if you pop the wheels off. All in all, the Thule Urban Glide 2 comes out on top as a stroller that handles beautifully in most circumstances.

Pros: The smoothness of the ride and the precise handling are unbeatable

Cons: On the expensive side, doesn’t work as well for ages three and up, and has a wide wheel print

The best jogging stroller overall runner-up

Why you’ll love it: The Bob Revolution Pro boasts a super smooth ride, tight steering, and a sturdy build.

I don’t normally feel the need to include a “runner-up” pick when testing products. But in this case, I think the Bob Revolution Pro is terrifically close to the Urban Glide 2 in performance. The differences between these two really come down to preference. Plus, “the Bob” as it’s called in the kid-having community, is an institution for a reason.

This stroller has a nice, smooth ride, and excellent handling. It’s sturdy enough that I took it hiking along a rocky path with little trouble. When the front wheel is in unlocked mode, it handled tight turns better than any other model I tried. has a nice big kid seat that accommodated my pre-schooler with room to spare, and a large canopy to protect your precious cargo from the elements.

There are a few things about the Bob that I wasn’t over-the-moon about, though. It’s heavier than some of its competitors at just over 28 pounds. This matters very little on flat, smooth pavement. But I could feel the weight difference when pushing it uphill. The weight also adds to momentum when going down hills, but the bicycle-style hand brake works well to maintain control.

It’s pretty easy to fold, but still takes up lots of space. It was a challenge to fit the Bob in my trunk. The wheels are easy to pop off, which helps. But it’s not ideal for people small-space concerns. The under-carriage storage basket is also on the smaller side and pretty hard to reach.

Even though some features of the Bob aren’t 100% perfect, this stroller is still a star performer, and would definitely give its Thule competitor a run for its money.

Pros: Great handling, large bucket seat, and an extra smooth ride

Cons: On the bulkier, heavier, more expensive side, with a small storage basket

The best jogging stroller for zipping around town

Why you’ll love it: The Bumbleride Speed comes with a nice big storage basket and three helpful front wheel positions.

The Bumbleride Speed stroller was a huge hit with both me and my daughter. I loved the large, easily accessible storage basket and the harmful chemical-free recycled materials. She loved the comfy seat design and the included bicycle style warning bell. The Speed stroller model also came complete with a tire handpump and a bumper bar that goes across the kiddo’s lap.

One of my favorite things about the Bumbleride Speed is the three separate front wheel positions, which is a unique feature in all the strollers I tested. It can be set to a fixed position, a swiveling position, and a third in-between position. This means that the wheel stays steady and in-place for jogging, but has just enough wiggle room to help you take tight corners. I loved it!

My 35-ish pound toddler fit nicely in the deep seat, with head and foot room to spare. The Bumbleride folds easily, actually fit in my hatchback, and has a nice smooth ride, although not quite as smooth as the Thule or Bob.

Now for some of the cons. There’s no hand brake, which doesn’t bother me, but many parents love that extra safety measure for going down steep hills. The handlebar is also lacking in cushioning. Since the wrist strap is attached right at the middle of the bar where I usually like to hold it, it wasn’t the most comfortable option.

I also didn’t love the sun and shade canopy, which didn’t stay in place as easily as I wanted it to. Still, overall, this is a high-quality option that rose to the top during my testing.

Pros: Great for tight turns, folds up well, and has a nice, large basket underneath

Cons: No hand break, imperfect canopy, on the expensive side, lacking in handlebar cushioning

The best jogging stroller for super serious runners

Why you’ll love it: The Thule Glide 2.0 is smooth, sturdy, and aerodynamic, with high-performing wheels and suspension.

If you’re a serious, competitive runner, then this is likely the stroller for you. Let me be clear, it’s not the best option for zipping around town, or walking around in the mall. So if you’re only going to buy one stroller, this shouldn’t be it. However, if you have another stroller for casual walking around, and are looking for a serious, running-only model, then this is the one. The Thule Glide 2.0 is built for performance.

Its extra large wheels, including fixed front wheel, may mean it’ll be too much stroller for hanging out downtown. However, the wheels do pop off easily when you’re storing it, or putting it in the back of your SUV. But it does have a large footprint.

This model is almost exactly the same as the Thule Urban Glide 2, so you can expect the same amazing smoothness and one-handed control. The larger, sturdier wheels are the main difference.

If you’re looking for a stroller to use while training for a sub-17 minute 5K, or qualify for the Boston Marathon, then boy, would they be worth it. But they’re overkill for sidewalk jogging and are less convenient and maneuverable than the swivel-wheel options.

Pros: Amazing suspension and performance, with Thule’s Swedish design features

Cons: Heavier than the Urban Glide 2, and the fixed wheel doesn’t handle tight corners well

The best jogging stroller for multi-sport families

Why you’ll love it: You won’t have to choose between your dual loves of running and cycling with the Burley D’Lite.

Is it a jogging stroller? Is it a bike tow? You don’t have to choose. If you are super outdoorsy but don’t have a ton of extra room in your garage, or space in your mini-van when packing for a trip, you’ll love the Burley D’Lite’s versatility. With the accompanying jogger kit, which includes a handle and a front wheel, this amazing multi-sport tool works for both jogging and cycling with tots in tow.

This brand new D’Lite model upgrade is fresh for 2019, and I was super impressed with several of its features. First of all, the twin seat interior for your heir-and-a-spare may as well be inside a luxury car. Multiple recline positions and multiple suspension settings mean kids can snooze comfortably while you train for your Ironman. Plus, the built-in water protection and retractable sun shield are major must-haves.

If you’re not planning on biking with your kids, and just want a great product for running, this isn’t it. It’s not as light and maneuverable as a single jogging-only stroller. But if you’re envisioning one product you can use in all your outdoor expeditions, look no further.

The Burley D’Lite is certainly not the only combination bike tow and jogging stroller you can buy, but it’s the best one I’ve tried, and it has all the bells and whistles. The conversion between sport modes is super fast and easy, and in addition to running and biking, you can even convert this thing for cross-country skiing.

At nearly 30-pounds, it’s not the lightest product on this list by several pounds. Nor does it fold up as super small as some of the other products on this list. Let’s face it, it’s the most expensive by a good chunk of cash. But with that extra size and cost, you get space for two kids plus a bit of cargo, and the ability to keep your kids safe and comfy through multiple kinds of outdoor adventure. Worth it? This running, biking mom says yes.

Pros: It’s insanely versatile (for running, cycling, and skiing) with plenty of luxe features

Cons: It’s expensive, on the heavier side, and doesn’t fold up as small

The best jogging stroller on a budget

Why you’ll love it: The Chicco Tre jogging stroller has lots of nifty extras at a reasonable price.

The Chicco Tre jogging stroller comes with every accessory you can think of. From the parent organizer with a drink holder to the kids’ snack tray, it’s got all the extras, which isn’t true for many of the more expensive models on our list. So if you want this for casual jogging on sidewalks, or walking around the mall, then this model is great if you’re on a budget.

I love the nice, big, accessible storage basket, and the accessories. It’s great for smooth paved roads, and the price tag causes less sticker shock than some of the other models.

However, you really can feel the difference in how this stroller handles when compared side-by-side with higher-end models. Even though it does have a nice wheel-suspension system, it’s just not as smooth or fancy-feeling in its handling. And it was more difficult to run one-handed with the Chicco model.

Pros: Good price, comes with extra features and accessories

Cons: Not as smooth as its more expensive competitors



