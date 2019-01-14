The best juicers you can buy

The Insider Picks team writes about stuff we think you’ll like. Business Insider has affiliate partnerships so we may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.

A great juicer can help you create better eating and drinking habits to ensure you get enough nutrients for the day.

The best juicer for most people is the Omega NC800HDR Nutrition System Juicer because it’s durable, easy to use, and extremely powerful.

Juicing is largely considered to be a great habit to start if you want to improve your health and form better eating and drinking habits. A fresh juice with a good combination of fruits and vegetables can be a great way to get more vitamins, antioxidants, enzymes, and minerals – many of which don’t come through when the fruits and vegetables are processed in other cooking methods.

If you want to get into juicing, a great juicer can make a huge difference. Not only does a good juicer help you get the nutrients your body needs, but it also extracts them so quickly and easily without the mess. There are a ton of different juicers to choose from, and some are better than others. There are a number of factors to take into consideration when deciding which juicer to buy:

In general, there are two main types of juicers – centrifugal juicers and masticating juicers. Centrifugal juicers are generally cheaper and higher speed, making for faster juicing, but they also produce a slightly lower yield and are noisier than masticating juicers. Noise level: The machinery inside of a juicer can be a little noisy at times, and that’s problematic if you’re planning on juicing early in the morning before work. You wouldn’t, after all, want to wake up the rest of the family while juicing. In general, high-speed juicers with a centrifugal design are the noisiest, while masticating juicers are quieter.

The machinery inside of a juicer can be a little noisy at times, and that’s problematic if you’re planning on juicing early in the morning before work. You wouldn’t, after all, want to wake up the rest of the family while juicing. In general, high-speed juicers with a centrifugal design are the noisiest, while masticating juicers are quieter. Ease of use: If you’re just getting into juicing and don’t necessarily know if it’s a habit you’ll get into long-term, you may want to get one that’s easier to use rather than a more complex juicer with advanced features.

If you’re just getting into juicing and don’t necessarily know if it’s a habit you’ll get into long-term, you may want to get one that’s easier to use rather than a more complex juicer with advanced features. Warranty: No matter what kind of juicer you’re getting, you want it to last. You should always get small appliances with some level of warranty, but normally the longer the warranty, the better. Not only does it show that a company is confident in its product, but it also means that if something does break, you won’t have to shell out any extra cash.

No matter what kind of juicer you’re looking for, and no matter what your budget is, there’s a juicer for you in our guide.

Here are our picks for the best juicers you can buy:

Updated on 01/14/2019 by Owen Burke and Lulu Chang: Updated prices and formatting, changed our top pick to the Omega NC800HDR Nutrition System and added the Hurom Citrus Juicer and Hurom H-AI Slow Juicer based on personal testing.

The best juicer overall

source Omega

Why you’ll love it: The Omega NC800HDR Nutrition System isn’t just a great juicer – it’s also great at making nut butter, baby food, and many other foods.

If you’re the kind of person who wants to get a lot out of one appliance, look no further than the Omega NC800HDR Nutrition System Juicer. It may be pricier than some juicers, but the trade-off is that it’s powerful and versatile.

It goes far beyond juicing with the help of many different attachments. The Omega juicer can even extrude vegetable noodles and home-made pasta, grind nuts, chop things up, or make frozen desserts and baby food. The motor produces the equivalent of two horsepower and runs at low speeds of 80 RPM to get the most juice out of your produce.

We tested the Omega juicer in our kitchen to see how it fared against all sorts of vegetables and fruits, including everything from carrots and beets to apples and pineapple. No matter what we fed into the juicer, it produced a ton of juice with very little effort. The pulp collected quickly in one bin, while juice mounted up in the other. This juicer is very easy to use, even for a novice.

We got a lot of carrot juice out of a standard bag of carrots and a good amount of apple juice out of half a dozen apples. It’s a masticating juicer, so it’s much more adept than centrifugal juicers at getting the most juice out of your produce. We also tried out the other functions and attachments to make veggie noodles and grind some carrots.

Best of all, the Omega NC800 is well-built and easy to use. When it comes time to clean it, the juicer comes apart very easily and the parts are dishwasher-safe.

I don’t have a dishwasher, so I scrubbed each component by hand after juicing, and it only took a matter of minutes. Omega includes a cleaning brush in the box so you can get all the little food particles off of the filters and other pieces. I was pleasantly surprised by how easy it was to clean.

The only downsides here are the $300+ price tag and the amount of space it takes up on your counter. However, if you want a versatile, high-powered juicer that can do more than produce juice, this is the one we’d recommend. – Malarie Gokey

Pros: Extremely versatile, powerful, easy to clean and use

Cons: Expensive, small opening

The best high-end juicer

source Hurom

Why you’ll love it: Hurom’s H-AI Slow Juicer is quiet, user-friendly, takes up little counter space, and yields the most juice and the least waste of any juicer we’ve tested.

Before receiving the Hurom Slow Juicer for review, I’d had a juicer or two in my day, but while I love fresh juice, I looked at them as a nuisance: loud, clunky, counter space hogs that are a pain to clean.

Then a magical device appeared before me, and I’ve been off to the races ever since. The past few months have seen me juicing just about everything one can juice – and a few things, evidently, that one cannot. Another masticating juicer like the Omega, Hurom’s juicer is a less versatile but more powerful machine for the devout juice fiend.

Assembly was quick, which is good because juicers are things that require disassembly and reassembly with every use. The other thing I took quick note of upon assembling the Hurom Slow Juicer was how little counter space it took up. Because it is vertically built, its footprint is only as large as a tea kettle, which is something even the most limited countertops can bear.

In use, the Hurom H-AI Slow Juicer delights even further. A self-feeding hopper means all you have to do is load the thing up with your selection of fruits, vegetables, and/or whatever else you’d like to run through it, twist on the lid, turn the thing on, and walk away – just make sure that the basin is in place to catch your juice first. This saves me a ton of time in my morning routine which would otherwise be spent feeding fruits and veggies into the machine one by one, which does take some time to produce a cup.

Slow juicers (also known as masticating and cold press juicers) take a while to produce juice, but the only difference is that you can walk away and brew your coffee, get dressed, or read the paper, as you like.

Here’s a video by Tested highlighting and explaining the differences between a masticating juicer and a centrifugal (blade) juicer. What’s more is that if you have any members of the household you don’t want to disturb, this is the quietest juicer I’ve ever heard.

Cleaning slow juicers can be easier or more difficult than centrifugal juicers depending on what you’re juicing. And while they’re best for every kind of juice, they really excel at leafy greens, which can take a little work to clean out. Pro tip: Clear out the pulp and at least soak your juicer in hot, soapy water the moment you’re done juicing and cleanup will be exponentially cleaner than hours later when things have started to dry, solidify, and ferment.

Hurom has been around since 1974, and has had a loyal following since. With the H-AI Slow Juicer, though, the company has outdone itself. CNN Underscored agrees.

The Hurom Slow Juicer is an investment. There’s no denying that, but like any good appliance, this thing pays off in dividends, and using it daily justifies the expense within a couple of years at most. – Owen Burke

Pros: Convenience, takes up little counter space, extremely quiet

Cons: Expensive, not terribly easy to clean (though no juicer is)

The best juicer for less than $100

source Hamilton Beach

Why you’ll love it: If you don’t like the prep time involved with juicing, then the Hamilton Beach 67650A might be the best juicer for you because of its large mouth.

Looking for a juicer that doesn’t require you to cut up your fruit into bits and pieces first? The Hamilton Beach 67650A Big Mouth Pro might be the right juicer for you. This juicer, as the name implies, has a mouth that measures an extra-wide 3-inch mouth, which should be enough for many fruits and vegetables to go in whole.

The advantages to this juicer don’t stop at the big mouth. It also offers a stainless steel cutter and strainer that are dishwasher-safe, and according to Hamilton Beach, it’s able to make up to 24 percent more juice than competitors.

The juicer is also pretty powerful, boasting a hefty 800-watt motor, and it has a large pulp catcher, so you can juice a lot of fruit before having to replace the catcher.

There are some disadvantages to consider. For example, the Big Mouth Pro is relatively noisy, and the juice jug is relatively small, coming in at 20 ounces. The juice also oxidizes relatively fast because of the fact that the motor sucks in a lot of air.

However, most reviewers agree that for a juicer that costs quite a bit less than $100, the Hamilton Beach 67650A Big Mouth Pro is a great deal. CNET gave it 3.5 out of 5 stars and was impressed by how well it handled kale and other tough fruits and vegetables for a juicer in its price range. – Christian de Looper

Pros: Wide mouth, powerful motor, easy to use and clean

Cons: Quite noisy, small-ish juice jug

The best juicer for $150

source Breville

Why you’ll love it: The Breville JE98XL Juice Fountain Plus is a sleek juicing machine with a powerful motor and easy-to-use design.

The Breville JE98XL Juice Fountain Plus offers the most value for your money. Not only is it of excellent quality, but it’s also relatively inexpensive, at least compared to some of the other juicers you can buy.

The Breville Juice Fountain Plus is a centrifugal juicer with a number of great features. It’s easy to assemble and disassemble, which makes cleanup a breeze. Most of the parts are even dishwasher-safe, so you won’t need to worry about washing the components by hand.

The juicer also has a big enough mouth for larger pieces of fruit, and in many cases, you’ll be able to fit an entire fruit or vegetable in there without having to cut it up at all. That cuts down on prep time and ensures you won’t have to dirty up knives and cutting boards to make some juice. The motor inside the juicer is 850 watts, and the device comes with a liter jug, a froth separator, and a cleaning brush.

To ensure that it squeezes all the juice out of your fruits and vegetables, the Breville Juice Fountain Plus has low and high speeds. You can kick it up a notch if the juicer is having a particularly hard time getting through some of the fruits and vegetables you’re throwing at it.

Of course, the juicer isn’t perfect – it’s not the best at juicing greens like kale, and while cheaper than some others, $150 is still a good chunk of change. The juicer has a one-year warranty.

Good Housekeeping says this juicer is “as good as it gets” without having to spend a fortune, though the Breville isn’t as adept at juicing greens like kale. Juicer Fanatics says that it’s a great juicer for newbies who don’t want to spend $300 or more for a juicer. The Wirecutter agrees that the juicer is fast and does the job passably well – so long as there aren’t greens involved – but warns that it’s noisy and you could get better buy spending a bit more.

Regardless, we think it’s the best juicer for most people because it’s adept at squeezing juice out of most fruits and vegetables without any problems and it’s relatively affordable for a juicer of this caliber. – Christian de Looper

Pros: Easy to use, easy to clean, two speeds, large mouth

Cons: Isn’t the best with kale, still a little pricey

The best juicer for citrus

source Hurom

Why you’ll love it: There’s nothing quite like starting the morning with a fresh glass of orange juice, and now, thanks to the Hurom Citrus Juicer, you don’t need to live in a luxury resort for this little luxury.

There are few methods of getting your daily dose of vitamin C that are more satisfying than downing a large glass of orange juice. And while that bottle of Tropicana in your fridge may serve your juice-craving needs in a basic way, you know it’s not really what you want. Alas, getting a freshly squeezed cup of citrus in the morning is generally relegated to your tropical vacations or a decidedly overpriced run to your nearby juicing boutique. Until now.

The Hurom Citrus Juicer is hands down the best way to get every last drop of juice out of your orange, grapefruit, or any other piece of citrus you may want to liquify. At $149, it’s cheaper than some Keurig machines, so if you’re debating whether to go with coffee or citrus in the morning, you may take a closer look at this juicer.

The CJ relies simply on a one-size-fits-all finned juicing cone that allows you to squeeze fruit with particular force and precision. Because try as you might, no amount of manual labor will manage to extract as much liquid from a piece of fruit as this Hurom juicer.

The juicing cone also allows you to juice with just one hand – all you need to do is cut your citrus in half and press down the handle. This automatically triggers the motor to begin its work. Much like the other products in the Hurom family, the CJ mimics the motion of a hand squeezing fruit to ensure that you get the most juice possible, and in the cleanest way possible.

Hurom has previously received flak for creating juicers that are a bit hard to clean, but the CJ suffers from none of these drawbacks. There’s a drip-stop outlet, which can quickly be flipped open or closed so you can start or stop the torrential outpouring of juice at will. It also prevents any drippage so you aren’t left with a sticky mess on your counter. As for cleaning the machine itself, the parts quickly disassemble, and the juicer is as good as new after a quick rinse and dry.

Despite the power of the 120V motor, which spins the juicing cone at an impressive 120 RPM, the juicer is actually extremely quiet. Hurom also claims that your juice can last up to 72 hours – shorter than the shelf-life of the store bought variety, but longer than some other fresh products.

That’s thanks to the fact that the body and filter of the CJ are made of stainless steel, while the juicing cone and chamber are comprised of Styrene acrylonitrile resin (SAN), a type of plastic that is known for its great thermal resistance. These materials ensure that there is minimal oxidation, maintaining natural taste and almost as importantly, maximum nutritional value.

I’ll admit, however, I’ve never managed to keep fresh juice around long enough to really test that claim.

From an aesthetic perspective, the CJ is quite the looker, too. It’s currently available in three colors: silver, pink, and pastel blue. While the silver will doubtless blend into any kitchen decor, there’s something to be said about the soft and playful pink and blue variants. – Lulu Chang

Pros: Extremely effective for your OJ, quiet yet powerful motor relatively inexpensive

Cons: You can only juice citrus with this Hurom offering